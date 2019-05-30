England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match: du Plessis' stunning catch sends back Ali

Ngidi will bowl. Stokes is on strike. Stokes plays the first ball to long-on for a single. Buttler is on strike. BOWLED! Short ball from Ngidi and Buttler looks to pull. The ball gets the inside edge of his bat and uproots the leg stump. Moeen Ali is the new batsman. Ali plays the fourth ball to cover and is off the mark with a single. Stokes is on strike. Wide. Poor ball from Ngidi as he bowls a slower ball way outside off. Stokes plays the fifth ball to backward point and takes a single. Ali is on strike. Last ball is a dot delivery. 9 runs and a wicket off the over.

England 255/5 after 42 overs