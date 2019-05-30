May 30, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match: du Plessis' stunning catch sends back Ali
Catch all the live score and updates from Match 1 of the ICC World Cup 2019 played between England vs South Africa at The Oval, London.
Top
highlights
WICKET! Moeen Ali c du Plessis b Lungi Ngidi 3(9)
WICKET! Buttler b Lungi Ngidi 18(16)
WICKET! Morgan c Markram b Tahir 57(60)
FIFTY UP for Ben Stokes! 50 (45)
FIFTY UP for Eoin Morgan! 50 (50)
WICKET! Root c Duminy b Rabada 51 (59)
WICKET! Roy c du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 54 (53)
FIFTY up for Root! 50 (56)
WICKET! Bairstow c de Kock b Tahir 0 (1)
ENG vs SA Playing XI
Toss
Eoin Morgan pre-match comments
Rabada is back to bowl. Woakes is on strike. Woakes plays the first ball through cover for a single. Second ball is a full toss and Stokes hits the ball hard. The ball hits Rabada’s knee, and the batsman gets a single. FOUR! Short ball outside off from Rabada and Woakes cuts the ball over point for a boundary. Woakes plays the next ball through cover for a single. Wide. Short ball going down leg. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Stokes gets a single off the last ball. 10 runs off the over.
England 275/6 after 46 overs
FOUR! Short ball outside off from Rabada and Woakes cuts the ball over point for a boundary.
Phehlukwayo is back into the attack. Chris Woakes is the new batsman. No runs off first two deliveries. Woakes squeezes the third ball through backward point for a single. Stokes works the third ball to fine leg for a single. Woakes pulls the fourth ball to fine leg for another single. Stokes plays the last ball to fine leg and takes 2 quick runs. 5 runs off the over.
England 265/6 after 45 overs
Ngidi will bowl. Stokes is on strike. Stokes dabs the first ball for a single. Ali is on strike. No runs off next two balls as the batsman swings his bat but makes no connection with the ball. Ali pulls the fourth ball to square leg for a single. Stokes plays a reverse pull shot and gets a single. CAUGHT! What a great catch. Fuller delivery from Ngidi on which Ali targets long-on but du Plessis takes a stunning catch to end Ali’s stay in the middle. 3 runs and wicket off the over.
England 260/6 after 44 overs
WICKET! Moeen Ali c du Plessis b Lungi Ngidi 3(9)
What a great catch. Fuller delivery from Ngidi on which Ali targets long-on but du Plessis takes a stunning catch to end Ali’s stay in the middle.
Tahir will bowl. Stokes is on strike. Stokes plays the first ball to mid-off and takes a single. Ali plays the second ball to point and takes a single. Stoke splays the third ball in front of square and gets 2 runs. Stokes plays the fourth ball to long-on and takes 2 quick runs. Stokes plays the fifth ball to sweeper cover for a single. Tahir beats the outside edge of Ali’s bat on the last ball. 7 runs off the over.
England 254/5 after 43 overs
Ngidi will bowl. Stokes is on strike. Stokes plays the first ball to long-on for a single. Buttler is on strike. BOWLED! Short ball from Ngidi and Buttler looks to pull. The ball gets the inside edge of his bat and uproots the leg stump. Moeen Ali is the new batsman. Ali plays the fourth ball to cover and is off the mark with a single. Stokes is on strike. Wide. Poor ball from Ngidi as he bowls a slower ball way outside off. Stokes plays the fifth ball to backward point and takes a single. Ali is on strike. Last ball is a dot delivery. 9 runs and a wicket off the over.
England 255/5 after 42 overs
WICKET! Buttler b Lungi Ngidi 18(16)
Short ball from Ngidi and Buttler looks to pull. The ball gets the inside edge of his bat and uproots the leg stump.
Tahir will bowl. Stokes is on strike. Stokes plays the first ball to long-on and gets a single. Buttler plays the second ball to long-on and gets 2 runs. Buttler pushes the third ball to off for a single. FOUR! Short ball outside off from Tahir and Stokes cuts the ball through vacant point region for a boundary. Stokes plays the fifth ball to off side for a single. Buttler cuts the last ball through backward point and gets two runs. 11 runs off the over.
England 246/4 after 41 overs
FOUR! Short ball outside off from Tahir and Stokes cuts the ball through vacant point region for a boundary.
Ngidi is back to bowl. Buttler is on strike. Buttler works the first ball to fine leg and gets a couple of runs. Buttler plays the second ball to leg side and gets another run. Stokes plays the third ball to short mid-wicket and takes a single. Buttler pulls the fourth ball and takes 2 quick runs. Buttler pushes the fifth ball to cover and is happy with a single. Stokes mis times the last ball to long-off for a single. 8 runs off the over.
England 235/4 after 40 overs
Tahir will continue. Buttler is on strike. No runs off first ball. Buttler gets a single off the second ball. Stokes drives the third ball through cover and gets a single. Stokes plays the next ball through off side for a run. Buttler gets 2 runs off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Buttler plays the last ball to long-on for a single. 5 runs off the over.
England 227/4 after 39 overs
Kagiso Rabada is back into the attack. Jos Buttler is the new batsman. Buttler plays the first ball to cover point and is off for a quick single. Stokes plays the second ball to fine leg for another single. Buttler gets another single off the third ball. Stokes drives the fourth ball through cover and gets a single. Buttler pulls the fifth ball to leg side and is happy with a single. Rabada bowls a slower bouncer on the last delivery and Stokes lets that go the keeper. 5 singles off the over.
England 222/4 after 38 overs
Imran Tahir is back into the attack. Morgan is on strike. Morgan plays the first ball to long-of for two runs. Morgan slaps the second ball to for a single. Third ball is a dot delivery. Stokes gets a single off the fourth ball. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery from Tahir and Morgan plays the ball straight to long-on and Markram takes a good catch diving forward. Stokes is on strike for the last ball. Last ball is a dot delivery. Good over by Tahir as he gives away just 4 runs and picks the important wicket of Morgan.
England 217/4 after 37 overs
WICKET! Morgan c Markram b Tahir 57(60)
Fuller delivery from Tahir and Morgan plays the ball straight to long-on and Markram takes a good catch diving forward.
FIFTY UP for Ben Stokes! 50 (45)
Pretorius will bowl. Morgan is on strike. Morgan plays the first ball to backward point and steals a single. Stokes is on strike. FOUR! Fuller delivery outside off and Stokes frees his arms to hit the ball through cover for a boundary. Third ball is a dot delivery. FOUR! Fuller ball into the legs of the batsman and Stokes walks down the track to clear mid-on for a boundary. FOUR! What a shot. Stokes becomes innovative as he plays scoop shot towards third man for a boundary. Last ball is a dot delivery.
England 213/3 after 36 overs
FOUR! What a shot. Stokes becomes innovative as he plays scoop shot towards third man for a boundary. The boundary completes his fifty.
FOUR! Fuller ball into the legs of the batsman and Stokes walks down the track to clear mid-on for a boundary.
FOUR! Fuller delivery outside off and Stokes frees his arms to hit the ball through cover for a boundary.
Phehlukwayo continues. Stokes is on strike. Stokes plays first ball to the fielder at point for no runs. FOUR! Short ball outside off and Stokes gives the charge. The ball takes the outside edge of his bat and runs down to third man for a boundary. Stokes works the next ball to fine leg and gets two runs. Stokes plays the next ball to extra cover for a single. Morgan plays the fifth ball for a single. Last ball is a dot delivery. 8 runs off the over.
England 200/3 after 35 overs
FOUR! Short ball outside off and Stokes gives the charge. The ball takes the outside edge of his bat and runs down to third man for a boundary.
Dwaine Pretorius is back into the attack. Stokes is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Stokes plays the second ball to long-on for a single. Morgan works the third ball to third man and gets another single. Stokes knocks the fourth ball to mid-off and settles for another run. Morgan plays the fifth ball to sweeper cover and gets another run. Stokes drives the last ball square of the wicket and gets another run. 5 runs off the over.
England 192/3 after 34 overs
FIFTY UP for Eoin Morgan! 50 (50)
Phehlukwayo continues. Stokes is on strike. Stokes plays the first ball to long on for a single. Morgan is back on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. FOUR! Poor delivery from Phehlukwayoamd Morgan punishes the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. That boundary also completes Morgan’s fifty. No runs off last three deliveries of the over. 5 runs off the over.
England 187/3 after 33 overs
FOUR! Poor delivery from Phehlukwayoamd Morgan punishes the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. That boundary also completes Morgan’s fifty.
Markram will bowl. Stokes is on strike. First delivery is a dot ball. FOUR! Fuller delivery from Markram outside off and Stokes hits the ball to long-off for a boundary. Stokes plays the next ball to long-off for a single. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Eoin Morgan is on strike. SIX! Fuller ball from Markram and Morgan hits the ball over cow corner for a maximum. Last ball is a dot delivery. 11 runs off the over.
England 182/3 after 32 overs
SIX! Fuller ball from Markram and Morgan hits the ball over cow corner for a maximum.
FOUR! Fuller delivery from Markram outside off and Stokes hits the ball to long-off for a boundary.
Andile Phehlukwayo comes back into the attack. He stars from round the wicket to Morgan. The England skipper blocks out the 1st delivery. He then charges out but gets beaten on the next ball. Morgan finds the man at midwicket with a flick on the 3rd ball. The next delivery is wide down leg. Phehlukwayo does well as he doesn’t provide Morgan with any run-scoring opportunities. Just the 1 run from the wide comes off the over. Excellent from Phehlukwayo.
England 171/3 after 31 overs.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.