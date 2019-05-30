England vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match Highlights: As it happened

Eoin Morgan England captain: Delighted to be off and running in this tournament. It's more satisfying than normal. We were very good today, the wicket didn't allow us to execute our plan which is to try and score quite a considerable total, but I thought the maturity and smart cricket we played shows the effort we put in the last two years and the experience as well. Extremely impressed. He (Stokes) had a field day and especially that catch he took was absolutely outstanding. To have a match-winner like that in the side, he is someone who lifts absolutely everybody and I thought the bowling unit really did get off to a great start and continued to learn from the first innings and then put into place in second innings. Slowish pitch, he (Archer) bowled fast and accurate and it's outstanding. He is taking everything in his stride at the moment and he is improving everyday and that's very exciting. Huge amount of pleasure. It's an area we were always trying to improve on and certainly we are looking for match winning contributions in the field.