England vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match Highlights: As it happened

That conclueds the coverage of this match. Hope you enjoyed it. Join us for the coverage of West Indies vs Pakistan match tomorrow. For now it is good bye and good night!
May 30, 10:32 PM (IST)
Eoin Morgan England captain: Delighted to be off and running in this tournament. It's more satisfying than normal. We were very good today, the wicket didn't allow us to execute our plan which is to try and score quite a considerable total, but I thought the maturity and smart cricket we played shows the effort we put in the last two years and the experience as well. Extremely impressed. He (Stokes) had a field day and especially that catch he took was absolutely outstanding. To have a match-winner like that in the side, he is someone who lifts absolutely everybody and I thought the bowling unit really did get off to a great start and continued to learn from the first innings and then put into place in second innings. Slowish pitch, he (Archer) bowled fast and accurate and it's outstanding. He is taking everything in his stride at the moment and he is improving everyday and that's very exciting. Huge amount of pleasure. It's an area we were always trying to improve on and certainly we are looking for match winning contributions in the field.
May 30, 10:23 PM (IST)
Faf du Plessis South Africa captain: I think we have been outplayed in all three departments. Basically we were 3 down in 12 overs and I think we were looking for 330-340 but when we took the pace off we thought 300 was par. It was a plan. We wanted to target those two openers with legspin, especially Roy. It worked today. The batting was really good. They are a top-quality team and they showed that with the bat today. You need a bit of momentum in the first two games. He is okay now and when he came back to the dressing room, he looked fine and hopefully that's a good sign for the next game. When we have Dale and all our resources, we back our bowling to restrict teams under 300.
May 30, 10:17 PM (IST)
Ben Stokes, Man of the Match: I was a little further in than I should have been. (On the catch) I panicked a bit I guess but it stuck. I shouldn't have been there (initially) and it was probably a regulation catch but I was in the wrong position. (On the pitch) The message from the batsmen in the middle was that it was a tricky pitch to bat on, so the aim was to get to 300-310. Maybe 330. I was looking to just pace it. The hard length was difficult and obviously, the slower balls and all. Towards the end, they (SA bowlers) were really hard to get away. I guess psychologically getting over the 300-run mark really helped. And then, our bowlers knew what to do and they executed well. (On the crowd support) It was unbelievable, excellent turnaround for the first World Cup and hope it continues.
May 30, 10:17 PM (IST)
For scoring 89 runs with the bat, taking a stunning catch and picking 2 wickets England's Ben Stokes is the Man of the Match
Length delivery from Stokes and Tahir edges the ball straight to Joe Root standing at first slip.
May 30, 10:06 PM (IST)
WICKET! Rabada c Plunkett b Stokes 11(19)
Short ball from Stokes as Rabada pulls. Plunkett takes a fine catch running forward
May 30, 10:03 PM (IST)
Plunkett will bowl. Amla is on strike CAUGHT! Short ball from Plunkett and Amla goes for a pull. The batsman gets top edge and the ball flies to the keeper who makes no mistake. Lungi Ngidi is the new batsman. No runs off next two balls. SIX! Fuller ball from Plunkett and Ngidi hits the ball straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Last ball is a dot delivery. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
South Africa 199/8 after 39 overs
May 30, 10:02 PM (IST)
SIX! Fuller ball from Plunkett and Ngidi hits the ball straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum.
May 30, 10:00 PM (IST)
WICKET! Amla c Buttler b Plunkett 13(23)
Short ball from Plunkett and Amla goes for a pull. The batsman gets top edge and the ball flies to the keeper who makes no mistake.
May 30, 09:59 PM (IST)
Stokes to continue. Amla is on strike. Amla pushes the first ball to off side for a single. FOUR! Short ball from Stokes and Rabada pulls the ball for a boundary. Good come back from Stokes as he bowls two dot deliveries next up. Rabada plays the fifth ball to cover and takes a single. Amla works the last ball to mid-on for a single. 7 runs off the over.
South Africa 193/7 after 38 overs
May 30, 09:54 PM (IST)
FOUR! Short ball from Stokes and Rabada pulls the ball for a boundary.
May 30, 09:52 PM (IST)
Liam Plunkett is back to bowl. Amla is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Amla works the second ball to leg side for a single. Third ball is a dot delivery. Rabada plays the fourth ball to fine leg for a single. Amla plays the fifth ball to mid-wicket for a single. Plunkett closes the over with a dot delivery. 3 runs off the over.
South Africa 186/7 after 37 overs
May 30, 09:48 PM (IST)
Ben Stokes will bowl now. Amla is on strike. Amla plays the first ball for a single. Rabada is on strike. No runs off next five deliveries as Stokes bowls tight line and length to not allow Rabada free his arms. Great first over of Stokes as he concedes just a run.
South Africa 183/7 after 36 overs
May 30, 09:44 PM (IST)
Rashid will bowl. Phehlukwayo is on strike. CAUGHT! What a stunner from Ben Stokes. Stunning. Fuller ball from Rashid and Phehlukwayo hammers the ball to long-on but Ben Stokes running backwards in the deep takes a great catch. Kagiso Rabada is the new batsman. No runs off next two balls. Rabada plays the fourth ball to mid-on for a single. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Amla plays the last ball to sweeper cover for a single. 2 runs and a wicket off the over.
South Africa 182/7 after 35 overs
May 30, 09:42 PM (IST)
WICKET! Phehlukwayo c Stokes b Adil Rashid 24(25)
What a stunner from Ben Stokes. Stunning. Fuller ball from Rashid and Phehlukwayo hammers the ball to long-on but Ben Stokes running backwards in the deep takes a great catch.
May 30, 09:34 PM (IST)
FOUR! Short ball going down leg from Archer and Phehlukwayo helps the ball to fine leg for a boundary.
May 30, 09:32 PM (IST)
Rashid will bowl. Phehlukwayo is on strike. FOUR! Fuller delivery from Rashid and Phehlukwayo hammers the ball to long on for a boundary. Phehlukwayo plays the second ball to backward square leg for a single. Third ball is a dot delivery. Fourth ball is a dot delivery again. Amla plays the fifth ball to deep square leg for a single. Rashid beats the outside edge of Phehlukwayo’s bat on last ball. 6 runs off the over.
South Africa 174/6 after 33 overs
May 30, 09:30 PM (IST)
FOUR! Fuller delivery from Rashid and Phehlukwayo hammers the ball to long on for a boundary.
May 30, 09:29 PM (IST)
Jofra Archer is back into the attack. van der Dussen is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. van der Dussen goes on the back foot and defends the second ball. van der Dussen drives the third ball straight to the fielder at cover. Fourth ball is a dot delivery again. CAUGHT! Short ball from Archer and van der Dussen pulls. The ball lobs in the air and an easy catch for Ali at mid on. Hashim Amla is back in the middle. Last ball is a fast delivery and Amla lets that to the keeper. Great over from Archer as bowls a wicket maiden.
South Africa 168/6 after 32 overs
May 30, 09:26 PM (IST)
WICKET! van der Dussen c Moeen Ali b Jofra Archer 50(61)
Short ball from Archer and van der Dussen pulls. The ball lobs in the air and an easy catch for Ali at mid on.
May 30, 09:23 PM (IST)
Adil Rashid to van der Dussen. No runs off first three balls as Ali keeps the line and length tight. van der Dussen plays the fourth ball through cover for a single and completes his fifty. Appeal for LBW on fifth ball but the ball is pitching outside leg. Last ball is a dot delivery. Just 2 runs off the over.
South Africa 168/5 after 31 overs
May 30, 09:20 PM (IST)
FIFTY UP for Rassie van der Dussen! 50 (56)
May 30, 09:19 PM (IST)
Ali will bowl. Phehlukwayo is on strike. FOUR! Length ball from Ali and Phehlukwayo comes down the track to clear mid-on for a boundary. No runs off the second ball. Phehlukwayo gets a single off the third ball. van der Dussen is on strike. FOUR! Short ball from Ali and van der Dussen rocks back in his crease to cut the ball for a boundary. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. A single off the last ball. 10 runs off the over.
