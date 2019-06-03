England vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Trent Bridge: Moeen stops Fakhar’s impetus as Pakistan slow down

Babar pulls the fourth short-ish ball for a boundary
Jun 03, 04:09 PM (IST)
Overs 11-15
Moeen gets in a quiet over. Wood continues, just 3 runs of that over. Mix up between the batsman Fakhar is halfway down the pitch but Morgan hits the stump at the wrong end, big opportunity for England. Moeen bowls one on middle stump and it turns, Fakhar misses the delivery and gets stumped by Buttler.
Pakistan 85-1 after 15 overs
Jun 03, 04:06 PM (IST)
WICKET! Fakhar Zaman st Buttler b Moeen Ali 36(40)
Moeen bowls one on middle stump and it turns, Fakhar misses the delivery and gets stumped by Buttler
Pakistan 82-1 after 14.1 overs
Jun 03, 03:47 PM (IST)
Overs 6-10
Short ball from Archer and Fakhar pulls it for a boundary, a moral victory for the Pakistani batsman. Fakhar is swinging at almost everything now. Woakes is getting punished now, first boundary on the off side and Fakhar gets down to scoop the very next ball for another boundary. England take a review for an LBW appeal and lose it as the ball hit the bat before pad. Two short balls from Archer called wide in that over. Moeen Ali is into the attack and Imam plays it fine down the leg side for a boundary. Mark Wood is into the attack, he was brought into the squad against Pakistan replacing Liam Plunkett
Pakistan 69-0 after 10 overs
Jun 03, 03:40 PM (IST)
Four!
Moeen Ali is into the attack and Imam plays it fine down the leg side for a boundary
Jun 03, 03:34 PM (IST)
England take a review for an LBW appeal and lose it as the ball hit the bat before pad
Jun 03, 03:29 PM (IST)
Four!
Woakes is getting punished now, first boundary on the off side and Fakhar gets down to scoop the very next ball for another boundary
Jun 03, 03:25 PM (IST)
Four!
Short ball from Archer and Fakhar pulls it for a boundary, a moral victory for the Pakistani batsman.
Jun 03, 03:24 PM (IST)
Overs 0-5
Imam and Fakhar open the innings for against Woakes' bowling. Fakhar hits two boundaries in the same area one aided by a misfield. Archer comes onto ball. Too straight from Archer and it hits Fakhar's pads and runs down for a boundary. Beautiful bowling from Archer in the last 3 balls of the second over. Imam plays out a maiden from Woakes. Archer continues and Fakhar smacks one in the mid-wicket area for a boundary. Imam walks down the ground smacks one over mid-on's head for a maximum. Imam nicks the very next ball past the third slip for a boundary. No short balls from England yet, a very surprising move
Pakistan 31-0 after 5 overs
Jun 03, 03:21 PM (IST)
Four!
Imam nicks one past the third slip for a boundary
Jun 03, 03:20 PM (IST)
Six!
Imam walks down the ground smacks one over mid-on's head for a maximum
Jun 03, 03:17 PM (IST)
Four!
Fakhar smacks one in the mid-wicket area for a boundary
Jun 03, 03:08 PM (IST)
Four!
Too straight from Archer and it hits Fakhar's pads and runs down for a boundary
Jun 03, 03:06 PM (IST)
Four!
Fakhar plays another one in the same area, no chance for the fielder this time
Jun 03, 03:05 PM (IST)
Four!
Outside off, Fakhar smashes it and a misfield ensures that it is a boundary
Jun 03, 03:02 PM (IST)
Imam and Fakhar open the innings for against Woakes' bowling
Jun 03, 02:39 PM (IST)
Pakistan XI:
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(Captain), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
Jun 03, 02:37 PM (IST)
England XI:
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(Captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Jun 03, 02:34 PM (IST)
England have won the toss and chose to bowl first
Jun 03, 02:31 PM (IST)
But Pakistan's batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on May 31
Jun 03, 02:30 PM (IST)
Trent Bridge is renowned as a batsman's paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international --- 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year's 481 for six -- on the very pitch that will be used against Pakistan.
Jun 03, 02:24 PM (IST)
Welcome to our live coverage of the Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge.
