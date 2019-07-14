England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Final Match: Guptill, Nicholls target quick start at Lord's

Woakes gets started with a wide delivery outside off and Guptill has an aggressive slash at it but misses. Great show of intent right there from Guptill who hasn’t had a great tournament with the bat so far. Guptill defends the 1st ball before letting the 2nd delivery travel back. He defends the 3rd ball to the leg-side. The 4th ball is a good length delivery outside off and Guptill has another slash at it but doesn’t time the shot at all. He looks to drive on the up but gets lucky as a thick outside edge flies through gully for FOUR. Guptill lets the last ball travel back to the keeper. 5 runs off the over.

New Zealand 5/0 after the first over.