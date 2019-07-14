App
Jul 14, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Final Match: Guptill, Nicholls target quick start at Lord's

Catch all the live score and updates from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final between New Zealand and England played at Lord's Stadium, London

highlights

  • Jul 14, 08:59 AM (IST)

    Stay tuned for the latest updates. Catch more on the 2019 Cricket World Cup here

  • Jul 14, 03:28 PM (IST)

    REVIEW! Nicholls is given out LBW against Woakes and after a long chat he opts for the review. He seems to be trapped plumb in front of the wickets but ball tracking shows the ball just missing the top of the stumps. Great review from New Zealand.

  • Jul 14, 03:25 PM (IST)
    Jofra Archer enters the attack. Nicholls blocks out the 1st ball. He then misses with the flick on the 2nd delivery as it rolls off the pads for a leg bye. Guptill defends the 3rd ball to the leg-side and wants a quick single but is sent back. He works the 4th ball down to long leg for 2 runs. The 5th ball beats the outside edge of Guptill and carries back to the keeper. There’s a sound there and the England players appeal enthusiastically but the Umpire isn’t interested. Morgan doesn’t opt for the review and replays show it was a great call by the umpire with the ball just hitting Guptill on the hip. Guptill blocks out the last ball. 3 runs off the over. New Zealand 8/0 after 2 overs.
  • Jul 14, 03:22 PM (IST)
  • Jul 14, 03:20 PM (IST)
  • Jul 14, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Woakes gets started with a wide delivery outside off and Guptill has an aggressive slash at it but misses. Great show of intent right there from Guptill who hasn’t had a great tournament with the bat so far. Guptill defends the 1st ball before letting the 2nd delivery travel back. He defends the 3rd ball to the leg-side. The 4th ball is a good length delivery outside off and Guptill has another slash at it but doesn’t time the shot at all. He looks to drive on the up but gets lucky as a thick outside edge flies through gully for FOUR. Guptill lets the last ball travel back to the keeper. 5 runs off the over.

    New Zealand 5/0 after the first over.

  • Jul 14, 03:19 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Guptill looks to drive on the up but only gets a thick outside edge which flies through the gap at gully.

  • Jul 14, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Martin Guptill and Henrry Nicholls walk out to open the batting. Chris Woakes has the ball for the first over.

  • Jul 14, 03:14 PM (IST)

    Here's Cricket's Statsman Mohandas Memon giving you a comprehensive breakdown of the records at the Cricket World Cup Finals.

  • Jul 14, 03:13 PM (IST)
  • Jul 14, 03:10 PM (IST)
  • Jul 14, 03:09 PM (IST)

    The players are out on the field for the national anthems. We're just moments away from the start of the World Cup Final. 

  • Jul 14, 03:04 PM (IST)
  • Jul 14, 03:01 PM (IST)

    It's going to be an incredible contest between Jofra Archer and Martin Guptill.

  • Jul 14, 03:00 PM (IST)
  • Jul 14, 03:00 PM (IST)
  • Jul 14, 02:59 PM (IST)

    The Legendary Sachin Tendulkar is also present at the 'Home of Cricket' for the big Final. 

  • Jul 14, 02:58 PM (IST)
  • Jul 14, 02:58 PM (IST)

    Eoin Morgan (England Captain): With the overhead, toss is 50-50. Not at all (disappointed at losing the toss). Jonny is fully fit, which is great news for us. I'm extremely proud and everyone in the change room is. We want to win and throughout the tournament we have played tough games and the semi-final epitomised that.
     

  • Jul 14, 02:57 PM (IST)

    Kane Williamson (New Zealand Captain): Tough decision. A bat-first surface, but the overhead conditions do make it 50-50. It was a really good game of cricket [against India] and great to get across the line. But, this is a tough surface and tough opposition. I always back Martin with the bat and we know how good he can be. Any experiences you have you can learn from. It will be incredibly special.
     

  • Jul 14, 02:56 PM (IST)

    England vs New Zealand Playing XI:

    England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (W), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid  and Mark Wood.

    New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (W), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

  • Jul 14, 02:46 PM (IST)

    Toss: Kane Williamson wins the Toss and opts to bat. 

  • Jul 14, 02:46 PM (IST)

    The captains are out in the middle for the Toss. Stay tuned for updates.

  • Jul 14, 02:45 PM (IST)
  • Jul 14, 02:45 PM (IST)

    As cricket fans from all over the world converge at the Iconic Lord's to watch the World Cup final, here's some trivia about the 'Home of Cricket' we bet you didn't know.
     

  • Jul 14, 02:40 PM (IST)

    The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern took some time off to convey her best wishes to the team ahead of the Cricket World Cup Final.

  • Jul 14, 02:39 PM (IST)
  • Jul 14, 02:37 PM (IST)

    The Toss has been delayed to 2:45 PM IST due to overnight rains. However, while you wait you can take a quick glance at the journey of England and New Zealand to the World Cup Final.

