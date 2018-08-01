England vs India: The Three Lions squad that will face India in first Test

Alastair Cook | Having recently been voted by cricket fans to be included in England’s best-ever men’s Test XI, there isn’t much doubt as to who will be stepping out to open the batting for England. After scoring 180 in the warm-up game against India A, England’s record run scorer will be smacking his lips to get back onto the pitch where he recorded his highest Test score, a mammoth 294 against the Indian side. (Image: Reuters)