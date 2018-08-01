England vs India: The Three Lions squad that will face India in first Test

With the first of the five match Test series starting from August 1 at Edgbaston, here's a list of England's playing XI. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 With the five-match Test series kicking off on August 1, England have revealed their playing XI for the first Test. Out of the 13-member squad announced earlier, only Jamie Porter and Moeen Ali have been left out. Here’s a list of the players who will take the field for England. (Image: Reuters) 2/12 Alastair Cook | Having recently been voted by cricket fans to be included in England’s best-ever men’s Test XI, there isn’t much doubt as to who will be stepping out to open the batting for England. After scoring 180 in the warm-up game against India A, England’s record run scorer will be smacking his lips to get back onto the pitch where he recorded his highest Test score, a mammoth 294 against the Indian side. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 Keaton Jennings | Thanks to the loss of form suffered my Mark Stoneman, Jennings received a call-back to the Test squad for the first match against India. With Rory Burns also knocking on the doors of the selectors, Jennings has a lot to prove at Edgbaston as his recent form for Lancashire has been impressive. (Image: Reuters) 4/12 Joe Root (C) | The English skipper has a remarkable record against India having scored a 50 in each of his 11 Tests against the No. 1 ranked Test team. No other player has fifty-plus scores in more consecutive Tests against a single opponent. (Image: Reuters) 5/12 David Malan |Malan was the only bright spot for England during the 2017-18 Ashes series where he registered 383 runs in nine innings at an average of above 40. England will be hoping for a repeat of that form from their middle order batsman. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 Jonny Bairstow (WK) | After relinquishing wicket keeping duties to Jos Buttler during the limited-overs leg of the tour, Bairstow will get back behind the stumps for the Three Lions in the Test series. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Ben Stokes | Stokes failed to make any significant impact with both bat and ball in the three-match ODI series against India. However, England will be hoping their explosive all-rounder returns to form soon to bolster their middle order and provide a lethal bowling option. (Image: Reuters) 8/12 Jos Buttler (VC)| Having been recently promoted to Test vice-captaincy, Buttler will carry forward his white-ball responsibility over to the Test side. He will be relishing an opportunity to face India once again, especially with his highest Test score (84) coming against them on his debut. (Image: Reuters) 9/12 Sam Curran | The 20-year-old Surrey all-rounder has been picked for the side, just a couple of months after making his Test debut against Pakistan. Coming into this game on the back of a seven-wicket haul against India A, the Indian batsmen will be wary of the left-arm seamer. (Image: Reuters) 10/12 James Anderson | The ICC’s number one ranked Test bowler has 540 wickets to his name and could overtake Glenn McGrath’s record for most wickets for a fast bowler with a repeat of his 2014 performance against India. Back then the veteran paceman had taken 25 wickets at an average of 20.60 and more recently picked up nine wickets against Pakistan in the recently concluded two-match Test series. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 Adil Rashid | Rashid’s inclusion in the squad sparked furious debates in England especially since the spinner had signed only a limited-overs only contract with Yorkshire for the season. However, skipper Joe Root has backed the spinner to excel against the mostly right-handed Indian batting line-up. (Image: Reuters) 12/12 Stuart Broad | Broad who’s returning to action after recovering from an ankle injury, will be leading the fast bowling attack along with James Anderson. With former captain Michael Vaughan urging him to, “be angry and challenge Virat Kohli” it will be interesting to watch whether the pacer will take that advice to heart. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 1, 2018 02:52 pm