you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 07:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

England vs India 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Joe Root run-out triggers English collapse

Here are the moments from the opening day of the 1st Test match between England and India being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
England captain Joe Root won the toss and sent India to field first. (Picture : Reuters)
1/9

England captain Joe Root won the toss and sent India to field first. (Picture : Reuters)
Ajinkya Rahane dropped Keaton Jennings at fourth slip off Ishant Sharma's bowling. This was the just the fifth over of the day. (Picture: Reuters)
2/9

Ajinkya Rahane dropped Keaton Jennings at fourth slip off Ishant Sharma’s bowling. This was the just the fifth over of the day. (Picture: Reuters)
Ravichandran Ashwin cleaned Alastair cook with a classical off spinning ball. (Picture:Reuters)
3/9

Ravichandran Ashwin cleaned Alastair cook with a classical off spinning ball. (Picture:Reuters)

Joe Root and Keaton Jennings stitched a partnership. (Picture:Reuters)
4/9

Joe Root and Keaton Jennings stitched a partnership. (Picture:Reuters)
Mohammed Shami brought India back in to the game with two quick wickets.(Picture:Reuters)
5/9

Mohammed Shami brought India back in to the game with two quick wickets.(Picture:Reuters)
Joe Root steadied the English innings. Scores a 50. (Picture:Reuters)
6/9

Joe Root steadied the English innings. Scores a 50. (Picture:Reuters)

Jonny Bairstow scored a 50 too.(Picture:Reuters)
7/9

Jonny Bairstow scored a 50 too.(Picture:Reuters)
Kohli runs Root out.(Picture:Reuters)
8/9

Kohli runs Root out.(Picture:Reuters)
As India produced an English batting collapse, the hosts declined from 216/3 to 285/9. (Picture:Reuters)
9/9

As India produced an English batting collapse, the hosts declined from 216/3 to 285/9. (Picture:Reuters)
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 07:38 am

tags #cricket

