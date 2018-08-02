England vs India 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Joe Root run-out triggers English collapse

Here are the moments from the opening day of the 1st Test match between England and India being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 England captain Joe Root won the toss and sent India to field first. (Picture : Reuters) 2/9 Ajinkya Rahane dropped Keaton Jennings at fourth slip off Ishant Sharma’s bowling. This was the just the fifth over of the day. (Picture: Reuters) 3/9 Ravichandran Ashwin cleaned Alastair cook with a classical off spinning ball. (Picture:Reuters) 4/9 Joe Root and Keaton Jennings stitched a partnership. (Picture:Reuters) 5/9 Mohammed Shami brought India back in to the game with two quick wickets.(Picture:Reuters) 6/9 Joe Root steadied the English innings. Scores a 50. (Picture:Reuters) 7/9 Jonny Bairstow scored a 50 too.(Picture:Reuters) 8/9 Kohli runs Root out.(Picture:Reuters) 9/9 As India produced an English batting collapse, the hosts declined from 216/3 to 285/9. (Picture:Reuters) First Published on Aug 2, 2018 07:38 am