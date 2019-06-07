England vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 preview: Where to watch live, team news, possible XI and betting odds

England face Bangladesh in the next 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup fixture in Cardiff on June 8. The Asian side have transformed into a major threat this campaign.

The Tigers managed to defeat the Three Lions handing them a first-round exit in the 2015 World Cup with a 15-run win at Adelaide.

Having started their quest with a win 104-run thrashing of South Africa in their first game of the tournament at the Oval, they head into this weekend's clash on the back of a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan.

The match saw England lose their cool, with opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer both fined for lapses in their conduct on field.

Adil Rashid bowled five costly overs against Pakistan and given the leg-spinner's ongoing shoulder injury, England may decide to leave him out against Bangladesh.

For Bangladesh, a match at Sophia Gardens sees them back at the scene of one of their greatest triumphs -- a 2005 ODI win over Australia, then as now world champions, that is arguably the biggest upset in the history of international cricket.

Mashrafe Mortaza, who played in that stunning five-wicket success, is now Bangladesh's captain.

He took heart from how Bangladesh had nearly defended a target of 245 against New Zealand, saying the team were in good spirits as they prepared to face England.

"I think they (England) are one of the biggest side in this tournament. It's not going to be easy, we knew that," said Mashrafe.

"But again, if we can play our best possible cricket, you never know."

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Pitch report and conditions: We can expect a flat deck at Sophia Gardens. The whether is likely to be cloudy.

Team News: No major injury concern for either side.

Possible XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahman (WK), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman.

Players to watch out for

Jofra Archer (England)

Archer is the player that Bangladeshi batsmen should be wary of. With overcast conditions, the pacer could wreck havoc for the Asian side's batting line-up.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Shakib Al Hasan had a good outing against New Zealand. The all-rounder scored 64 runs and picked two wickets. He could trouble England.

Prediction

England start as firm favourites to win this fixture.