England vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match: Jason Roy's 153 powers England to 386/6, their highest WC total

Overs 46 to 50 roundup! Runs: 62 ; Wickets: 3 ; ENG 386/6

Buttler starts the 46th over with a thumping SIX before finding the man at deep backward square leg on the very next delivery. England suffer a little lull as Bangladesh bowl well and follow up that dismissal of Buttler by sending back Morgan and Stokes without a single boundary being scored in the interim.

However Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett plunder 45 runs off the final 16 deliveries to power England to what is their highest total at the World Cup. Plunkett was exceptionally brilliant finishing with 27* off just 9 balls.

Can Bangladesh chase this down? Stay tuned to find out.