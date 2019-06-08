App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • India IND
    Australia AUS
    The Oval, London

    09 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • South Africa SA
    West Indies WI
    The Rose Bowl, Southampton

    10 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

  • Bangladesh BAN
    Sri Lanka SL
    County Ground, Bristol

    11 Jun, 2019, 15:00 IST

Full schedule
Jun 08, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

England vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match: Jason Roy's 153 powers England to 386/6, their highest WC total

Catch the live score and updates from match 12 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and Bangladesh being played at Sophia Garden, Cardiff.

highlights

  • Jun 08, 07:04 PM (IST)
  • Jun 08, 07:04 PM (IST)

    Here's what Jason Roy had to say after that incredible innings of 153 off 121: It was great fun. I redeemed myself after the last game. Hopefully, this will be enough. There was a change in the gameplan against the spinners. They wanted to get early wickets but we didn't allow them take early wickets. We knew we can always catch-up with shorter straight boundaries here. And with the wind. I feel, there is definitely something in it for the quicks especially with the new ball.

  • Jun 08, 07:03 PM (IST)
  • Jun 08, 07:01 PM (IST)
  • Jun 08, 06:59 PM (IST)

    Overs 46 to 50 roundup! Runs: 62 ; Wickets: 3 ; ENG 386/6

    Buttler starts the 46th over with a thumping SIX before finding the man at deep backward square leg on the very next delivery. England suffer a little lull as Bangladesh bowl well and follow up that dismissal of Buttler by sending back Morgan and Stokes without a single boundary being scored in the interim.

    However Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett plunder 45 runs off the final 16 deliveries to power England to what is their highest total at the World Cup. Plunkett was exceptionally brilliant finishing with 27* off just 9 balls.

    Can Bangladesh chase this down? Stay tuned to find out.

  • Jun 08, 06:55 PM (IST)

    FOUR! The next ball from Saifuddin is full again and Plunkett drills it past the man at long-on. 

  • Jun 08, 06:54 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Plunkett is on a roll now as he clears his front foot once again and thumps the 4th ball through extra cover. 

  • Jun 08, 06:54 PM (IST)

    SIX! Plunkett spots the fuller delivery early and clears his front foot to send the last ball from Mortaza flying over long-on. 

  • Jun 08, 06:53 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Plunkett as he stays in his crease and flicks the 2nd ball past square leg. 

  • Jun 08, 06:53 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Mortaza returns to complete his quota in the penultimate over and Plunkett welcomes him by pulling the 1st ball through the gap at midwicket. 

  • Jun 08, 06:52 PM (IST)

    SIX! Woakes makes sure England end the over strong as he launches the last ball from Mustafizur over long-off. 

  • Jun 08, 06:50 PM (IST)

    SIX! Woakes gives the England innings a late boost once again as he pulls the 3rd ball from 'The Fizz' high over deep midwicket. 

  • Jun 08, 06:44 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Stokes c Mortaza b Mustafizur 6 (7)

    England have lost three batsmen now without a boundary scored in the interim. Mustafizur bangs the 1st ball of the 48th over short and Stokes looks to lift it over covers but only sends it high towards point. Mortaza keeps his eyes on the ball but only completes what should've been a straightforward catch after fumbling with it a little.

  • Jun 08, 06:41 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Morgan c Sarkar b Mehidy 35 (33)

    Bangladesh are slowly clawing their way back late into the game. Morgan doesn't connect cleanly with the loft and once again Sarkar comes running in from long-on and takes a good low catch while diving forward. 

  • Jun 08, 06:39 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Buttler c Sarkar b Saifuddin 64 (44)

    Saifuddin sends down a fuller delivery and Buttler looks to flick it over the boundary line but doesn't get enough as Sarkar comes charging across at deep square leg and takes a good catch under pressure. 

  • Jun 08, 06:34 PM (IST)

    SIX! Saifuddin starts the 46th over with a slower delivery and Buttler flat-bats it over high long-off. 

  • Jun 08, 06:32 PM (IST)

    Overs 41 to 45 roundup! Runs: 49 ; Wickets: 0 ; ENG 324/3

    Buttler and Morgan are scoring at a quick clip now. However, there is a little concern for the Three Lions as Buttler seems to be struggling with a niggle. His movements aren’t as fluid and he seems to have hurt his ankle or something as he hobbles across while taking runs.

    England could deploy Jonny Bairstow behind the wickets for today but they will not want their star batsman struggling with any injuries this early into the tournament.

  • Jun 08, 06:19 PM (IST)

    SIX! Morgan clears his front foot and smokes the 2nd ball from Shakib in the 45th over straight down the ground and into the sight screen. 

  • Jun 08, 06:11 PM (IST)

    FIFTY up for Buttler! 51 (33)

  • Jun 08, 06:10 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Shakib returns for a final spell and Morgan welcomes him by cutting the 1st ball through backward point. 

  • Jun 08, 06:09 PM (IST)

    SIX! Buttler sends another ball sailing into the River Taff as he launches a fuller delivery from Mustafizur over long-on. 

  • Jun 08, 06:01 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Buttler is on a rampage as he gets on the back foot and picks the gap between long-on and deep-midwicket beautifully. 

  • Jun 08, 05:59 PM (IST)

    Overs 36 to 40 roundup! Runs: 39 ; Wickets: 0 ; ENG 275/3

    A relatively quiet start to this phase as England take just 5 and 3 runs from the first two overs. Buttler tears into Hossain in the 38th over as they take 19 runs off him.

    Mortaza returns to the attack in the 40th over and is tonked by Morgan for a SIX over long-off. England look set to cross the 400-run mark if Buttler continues until the end of the innings.

  • Jun 08, 05:57 PM (IST)

    SIX! Mortaza overpitches the 3rd ball wide outside off and Morgan launches it high over long-off for a maximum. 

  • Jun 08, 05:49 PM (IST)

    SIX! Buttler rocks onto the back foot on the 5th delivery and sends the ball flying out of the ground over long-on. Absolutely no respite for Bangladesh on this pitch. 

  • Jun 08, 05:48 PM (IST)

    FOUR! Buttler backs away on the next delivery and this time slaps it over the man at cover. 

  • Jun 08, 05:47 PM (IST)

    SIX! Hossain starts the 38th over with a floated delivery but Buttler is in the mood now and he smokes it over long-on for a massive six. 

  • Jun 08, 05:46 PM (IST)

    Overs 31 to 35 roundup! Runs: 51 ; Wickets: 2 ; ENG 236/3

    Roy makes his intentions clear in the 31st over as he thumps Shakib for two back-to-back FOURs before launching the 3rd ball over long-on for a SIX. A total of 17 runs come off the over.

    The scoring rate slows down a bit as Root chops the ball onto the stumps in the 32nd over bowled by Saifuddin. Jos Buttler walks out to bat ahead of captain Eoin Morgan. There’s a scare immediately for Bairstow as Bangladesh review the first ball he faces for LBW. Bairstow escapes though as the ball was missing leg and Bangladesh lose their review.

    Mehidy returns to the attack and starts well giving away just 4 runs. However, his next over starts with Roy launching his for three consecutive SIXES. There’s some solace for Mehidy as Roy mishits the 4th delivery to extra cover where Mortaza takes an easy catch. Eoin Morgan walks out to replace Roy who finishes with the 2nd highest individual score for England at a World Cup. The highest being Andrew Strauss’ 158 against India back in 2011. 

  • Jun 08, 05:39 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Roy c Mortaza b Mehidy 153 (121)

    Roy comes charging out once again on the 4th delivery but this time he only connects with the outside half of the bat and sends the ball flying high over extra cover where Mortaza takes a comfortable catch. A brilliant innings comes to an end. 

  • Jun 08, 05:38 PM (IST)

    HUNDRED & FIFTY up for Roy! 153 (120)

