Jun 08, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
England vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Cardiff: Three Lions aim to bounce back against the Tigers
Catch the live score and updates from match 12 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and Bangladesh being played at Sophia Garden, Cardiff
Top
If, England are the No.1 ODI team in the World it is because of their loss against Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup at Adelaide. That loss against Bangladesh statrted a wave of change in English cricket and the once conservative team in ODIs has now transformed into one the most attacking sides in world cricket.
England have been firm favorites to win this edition of ICC Cricket World Cup but it is hard to believe that the Three Lions haven't been able to defeat the Bangla Tigers in their last two World Cup meetings. Bangladesh have a chance to complete a unique hat-trick over England. That makes this contest intresting.
Hello and weclome to the coverage of match 12 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Today hosts England lock horns with Bangladesh.