England vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Join us again tomorrow for one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament as India face Australia at The Oval starting at 3 PM. Till then it's goodbye!
Jun 08, 11:06 PM (IST)
Eoin Morgan (Winning Captain): I think more positives from this game. We took a lot of positives from the last game against Pakistan too. We were outstanding with the bat today. The openers laid the foundation as Roy was intimidating upfront. Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett all contributed. I think majority of the teams will open with spin against us. Whether it's spin, swing, whatever we are prepared. With Archer, Wood, Woakes, Stokes in the bowling, it's wonderful. It's an area to work on, it was an improved performance in the field today. Buttler was rested as a precautionary measure as he got some problem with the hip.
Jun 08, 11:05 PM (IST)
Mashrafe Mortaza (Losing Captain): 386 is too many, credit goes to their batsmen. It's very difficult to get him (Roy) once he gets set. We knew we have to get Roy out, only then we could have come back in the match. The pitch was under cover for one and a half days, so it was a straight decision to bowl first. We need luck sometimes to get those wickets. 330 could have been a different chase but as I said this score was too much. Shakib is batting so well for us at number 3. His bowling also has been fantastic. Still six matches to go and hopefully others step up in those games. Very important matches coming up.
Jun 08, 11:03 PM (IST)
Jason Roy (Man of the Match): It was great to get out there and put in a big performance. Just the way Jonny and myself batted, we built the innings well, weren't quite sure how the pitch will behave. With that batting line-up, no matter what we get off the first 10 overs, batting the whole 50, we're gonna get a big score. We've been doing pretty well together over the past couple of years. We have nothing much to worry about. We just go out there and get the job done. I didn't have a chance to chat with him (Morgan). He's obviously going to be very happy. We righted our wrongs. I'm extremely happy.
Jun 08, 10:55 PM (IST)
Only 10 times has an England batsman scored 150+ in an ODI innings. Three of those have been by @JasonRoy20. Time to start realising how good this guy is. #CWC19#ENGvBAN
Overs 46 to 50 roundup! Runs: 19 ; Wickets: 3 ; BAN 280/10
Stokes has been very impressive with the ball today and he picks up his third wicket of the day in the 46th over when he castles Saifuddin. Wood continues from the other end but Mehidy is able to find the boundary twice in the over.
Stokes continues for his 6th over and gives away just 3 runs in the 48th. Archer returns to the attack for the 49th over and accounts for both Mehidy and Mustafizur to wrap up a 106-run victory.
Jun 08, 10:49 PM (IST)
WICKET! Mustafizur c Bairstow b Archer 0 (2)
Archer sends down another pacy bouncer and Mustafizur has nowhere to go as he looks to duck but the ball balloons up off the bat for Bairstow to collect.
Jun 08, 10:46 PM (IST)
WICKET! Mehidy c Bairstow b Archer 12 (8)
Mehidy backs away and swats at the shorter delivery from Archer but only gets an edge to it which Bairstow collects.
Jun 08, 10:42 PM (IST)
FOUR! Woods looks to end with a full delivery which Mehidy launches back over the bowler's head.
Jun 08, 10:40 PM (IST)
FOUR! Wood pitches the ball short and Mehidy shows great awareness as he helps the ball along to the fine leg fence.
Jun 08, 10:36 PM (IST)
WICKET! Saifuddin b Stokes 5 (8)
Stokes goes full and Saifuddin who is looking to flick completely misses as the ball crashes into the stumps.
Jun 08, 10:32 PM (IST)
Overs 41 to 45 roundup! Runs: 37 ; Wickets: 2 ; BAN 261/7
Bangladesh are really just playing out the overs now. They find the boundary twice in Woakes’ over but Stokes bounces out Hossain in the very next over to pick up his second wicket of the day.
Wood then brings an end to Mahmudullah’s innings which never really took off to be honest. Bangladesh need 126 runs off the final 30 balls now.
Jun 08, 10:30 PM (IST)
WICKET! Mahmudullah c Bairstow b Wood 28 (41)
Mahmudullah looks to flick the full delivery down leg-side but only gets a big leading edge towards short fine leg which Bairstow runs behind to claim.
Jun 08, 10:20 PM (IST)
WICKET! Hossain c Archer b Stokes 26 (16)
Stokes rushes Hossain with a well-directed bouncer into the body. The batsman looks to pull but it only flies off the top-edge towards long leg where Archer takes an impressive catch.
Jun 08, 10:17 PM (IST)
FOUR! Woakes bangs the 5th delivery short and Hossain flat-bats it straight over the bowler's head.
Jun 08, 10:17 PM (IST)
FOUR! Woakes starts with a poor delivery sliding down leg and Mahmudullah helps it along down to fine leg.
Jun 08, 10:11 PM (IST)
FOUR! Hossain is making his intentions known as he backs away and slaps the next ball over mid-off for back-to-back boundaries.
Jun 08, 10:11 PM (IST)
FOUR! Hossain spots the slower delivery from Woakes and thumps it over mid-on with ease.
Jun 08, 10:10 PM (IST)
Overs 36 to 40 roundup! Runs: 38 ; Wickets: 1 ; BAN 224/5
Finally England have the breakthrough and it comes through Ben Stokes. Eoin Morgan introduces Stokes into the attack in the 38th over and the all-rounder starts his spell with a maiden over bowled to the centurion Shakib.
Shakib makes up for that maiden by hitting Woakes for three boundaries in the next over. However, Stokes returns for the 40th over and this time gets his man with a brilliantly accurate yorker. Surely, there’s no way back in this game for Bangladesh unless they’ve got an Andre Russell hiding in their midst.
Jun 08, 10:07 PM (IST)
FOUR! Hossain gets off the mark with a boundary as he opens up the face of his bat and guides the ball past the keeper.
Jun 08, 10:04 PM (IST)
WICKET! Shakib b Stokes 121 (119)
Stokes sends down an absolute toe-crusher and Shakib this time doesn't manage to get his bat down in time as the ball deflects off his shoes and into the stumps.
Jun 08, 10:02 PM (IST)
DROPPED! Shakib slashes at the shorter delivery from Stokes but only sends it looping over point. Root is running towards the boundary and doesn't manage to latch on as the ball slips out of his hands.
Jun 08, 10:00 PM (IST)
FOUR! Shakib is really showing his class now as he pulls the 5th ball through midwicket once again.
Jun 08, 10:00 PM (IST)
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Shakib as Woakes sends down a short delivery which gets pulled through the gap at midwicket.
Jun 08, 09:59 PM (IST)
FOUR! Woakes sends down a length delivery and Shakib drills it beautifully past the man at mid-on.
Jun 08, 09:50 PM (IST)
FIVE! Archer bangs the ball short and it shoots up going above both Shakib and Bairstow to escape to the boundary.
Jun 08, 09:47 PM (IST)
SIX! Rashid tosses up the final delivery of his spell and Mahmudullah launches it high over the bowler's head for a maximum.
Jun 08, 09:46 PM (IST)
Overs 31 to 35 roundup! Runs: 16 ; Wickets: 0 ; BAN 186/4
Bangladesh haven’t managed to find the boundary at all after losing those two quick wickets. Eoin Morgan introduced Jofra Archer back into the attack to attack the new batsman but Mahmudullah has managed to weather the storm so far.
Shakib brings up his impressive century in the 33rd over with a single. It’s only his 8th ODI century but he’s been in great form since the start of the tournament with two fifties and now a hundred to his name.
Bangladesh need to jam their foot onto the accelerator if they harbour any hopes of chasing down this total. Meanwhile, Archer has only conceded 22 runs from his 7 overs so far with 2 maidens and 1 wicket to his name.
Overs 46 to 50 roundup! Runs: 19 ; Wickets: 3 ; BAN 280/10
Stokes has been very impressive with the ball today and he picks up his third wicket of the day in the 46th over when he castles Saifuddin. Wood continues from the other end but Mehidy is able to find the boundary twice in the over.
Stokes continues for his 6th over and gives away just 3 runs in the 48th. Archer returns to the attack for the 49th over and accounts for both Mehidy and Mustafizur to wrap up a 106-run victory.
WICKET! Mustafizur c Bairstow b Archer 0 (2)
Archer sends down another pacy bouncer and Mustafizur has nowhere to go as he looks to duck but the ball balloons up off the bat for Bairstow to collect.
WICKET! Mehidy c Bairstow b Archer 12 (8)
Mehidy backs away and swats at the shorter delivery from Archer but only gets an edge to it which Bairstow collects.
FOUR! Woods looks to end with a full delivery which Mehidy launches back over the bowler's head.
FOUR! Wood pitches the ball short and Mehidy shows great awareness as he helps the ball along to the fine leg fence.
WICKET! Saifuddin b Stokes 5 (8)
Stokes goes full and Saifuddin who is looking to flick completely misses as the ball crashes into the stumps.
Overs 41 to 45 roundup! Runs: 37 ; Wickets: 2 ; BAN 261/7
Bangladesh are really just playing out the overs now. They find the boundary twice in Woakes’ over but Stokes bounces out Hossain in the very next over to pick up his second wicket of the day.
Wood then brings an end to Mahmudullah’s innings which never really took off to be honest. Bangladesh need 126 runs off the final 30 balls now.
WICKET! Mahmudullah c Bairstow b Wood 28 (41)
Mahmudullah looks to flick the full delivery down leg-side but only gets a big leading edge towards short fine leg which Bairstow runs behind to claim.
WICKET! Hossain c Archer b Stokes 26 (16)
Stokes rushes Hossain with a well-directed bouncer into the body. The batsman looks to pull but it only flies off the top-edge towards long leg where Archer takes an impressive catch.
FOUR! Woakes bangs the 5th delivery short and Hossain flat-bats it straight over the bowler's head.
FOUR! Woakes starts with a poor delivery sliding down leg and Mahmudullah helps it along down to fine leg.
FOUR! Hossain is making his intentions known as he backs away and slaps the next ball over mid-off for back-to-back boundaries.
FOUR! Hossain spots the slower delivery from Woakes and thumps it over mid-on with ease.
Overs 36 to 40 roundup! Runs: 38 ; Wickets: 1 ; BAN 224/5
Finally England have the breakthrough and it comes through Ben Stokes. Eoin Morgan introduces Stokes into the attack in the 38th over and the all-rounder starts his spell with a maiden over bowled to the centurion Shakib.
Shakib makes up for that maiden by hitting Woakes for three boundaries in the next over. However, Stokes returns for the 40th over and this time gets his man with a brilliantly accurate yorker. Surely, there’s no way back in this game for Bangladesh unless they’ve got an Andre Russell hiding in their midst.
FOUR! Hossain gets off the mark with a boundary as he opens up the face of his bat and guides the ball past the keeper.
WICKET! Shakib b Stokes 121 (119)
Stokes sends down an absolute toe-crusher and Shakib this time doesn't manage to get his bat down in time as the ball deflects off his shoes and into the stumps.
DROPPED! Shakib slashes at the shorter delivery from Stokes but only sends it looping over point. Root is running towards the boundary and doesn't manage to latch on as the ball slips out of his hands.
FOUR! Shakib is really showing his class now as he pulls the 5th ball through midwicket once again.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Shakib as Woakes sends down a short delivery which gets pulled through the gap at midwicket.
FOUR! Woakes sends down a length delivery and Shakib drills it beautifully past the man at mid-on.
FIVE! Archer bangs the ball short and it shoots up going above both Shakib and Bairstow to escape to the boundary.
SIX! Rashid tosses up the final delivery of his spell and Mahmudullah launches it high over the bowler's head for a maximum.
Overs 31 to 35 roundup! Runs: 16 ; Wickets: 0 ; BAN 186/4
Bangladesh haven’t managed to find the boundary at all after losing those two quick wickets. Eoin Morgan introduced Jofra Archer back into the attack to attack the new batsman but Mahmudullah has managed to weather the storm so far.
Shakib brings up his impressive century in the 33rd over with a single. It’s only his 8th ODI century but he’s been in great form since the start of the tournament with two fifties and now a hundred to his name.
Bangladesh need to jam their foot onto the accelerator if they harbour any hopes of chasing down this total. Meanwhile, Archer has only conceded 22 runs from his 7 overs so far with 2 maidens and 1 wicket to his name.
