England vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: As it happened

Overs 46 to 50 roundup! Runs: 19 ; Wickets: 3 ; BAN 280/10

Stokes has been very impressive with the ball today and he picks up his third wicket of the day in the 46th over when he castles Saifuddin. Wood continues from the other end but Mehidy is able to find the boundary twice in the over.

Stokes continues for his 6th over and gives away just 3 runs in the 48th. Archer returns to the attack for the 49th over and accounts for both Mehidy and Mustafizur to wrap up a 106-run victory.