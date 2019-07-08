App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 09:24 PM IST

England vs Australia: Root remains calm amid 'spicy' Oz talk

England have won 10 of the last 12 one-day internationals against Australia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Joe Root is determined the "spicy" nature of England's latest clash with Australia won't prove a distraction when the arch rivals meet for a place in the World Cup final.

Tournament hosts England and reigning champions Australia will lock horns on June 11 in the second semi-final at Edgbaston in a fixture that takes place just weeks before the start of the Ashes series between the old foes.

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has already done his best to unsettle England by insisting "it's their World Cup to lose".

But Root, a member of the England side that lost to Australia in the group stage, told reporters at Edgbaston on June 8: "Nathan has a lot to say, a lot of the time, so you just take it with a pinch of salt.

"It might be a way of taking pressure off himself and his team. I try not to get too involved to be honest.

"I think there have been times within games when it has got a bit spicy and there have been a few exchanges on the field.

"But generally we will go about things in our own way and just get ourselves ready as best we can," added Root, who was involved in an infamous altercation with Australia's David Warner in a Birmingham bar during the 2013 Champions Trophy.

England have yet to win the World Cup and made the last of their three losing appearances in the final back in 1992, while five-time champions Australia have never lost a World Cup semi-final.

England, however, have won 10 of the last 12 one-day internationals between the sides.

"There has been a lot made of the fear factor of playing against Australia, but I think this group of players over the last four years, their experiences against Australia are very positive," said Root.

"They have got a lot of success in the bank. We will be drawing on that confidence that over a long period of time now we have been successful against Australia and we should take that into Thursday.

"It's a great chance and a great week, it does feel special."

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 08:02 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

