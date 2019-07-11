Jul 11, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
England vs Australia LIVE score, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Can Kangaroos tame the Three Lions?
Catch the live score and updates from second semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham Top
highlights
Pitch report and conditions
Weather Update: The UK MET has forecasted that between 3 pm and 8 pm BST, the chance of rainfall is more than 50% in Birmingham. So the second semi-final may also see the match being completed on the reserve day like the first semi-final between India and New Zealand.
Possible XI
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.
Australia: Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff.
Pitch report and conditions
There are light showers which are predicted to hit Edgbaston during the semi-final fixture and it's expected to be cloudy through the game. The pitch however should be a good wicket to bat upon.
Usman Khawaja's injury means that Smith will most likely return to his favourite position of no. 3 in the line-up. He hasn't had a big impact with the bat so far and is due a match-winning performance.
England look a much more lethal side with Jason Roy opening the batting along with Jonny Bairstow. The opener has scores of 66 and 60 in the last two games and will be eager to put on yet another high-scoring opening stand.
England's Jason Roy and Australia's Steve Smith are the two players to watch out for in today's semi-final.
Openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have been on fire and the team will be expecting another flying start from the destructive duo. England pacer Liam Plunkett feels his team is a title favourite for a reason and fancies beating Australia who suffered an unexpected defeat against South Africa in their final league fixture.
But England are back to their best since that loss to Australia as they beat India and New Zealand in their final two league games.
England may have won 10 out of their last 12 meetings against Australia but they know well that the piece of statistic counts for little heading into the semifinal, especially after the Eoin Morgan-led side's 64-loss to them in the league stage.
They seem to be peaking at the right time and look a relaxed bunch, something that was very much evident when the entire squad walked barefoot around the outfield at Edgbaston here on Monday. "If you go back 12 months ago there wasn't too much to be relaxed and chilled about in Australian cricket, was there?. And that's the truth," said Australia coach Justin Langer ahead of today's game.
Not many would have put their money on Australia as recent as four months ago but Aaron Finch and his team have made a phenomenal comeback that began with a rare series win in India in March. Though they still cannot be bracketed among the 'invincible' Australian teams of the past, trust them to rise to the occasion when the stakes are high.
And between them and a fourth shot at the title, stand familiar foes Australia who have been so consistent in the mega event that they are yet to lose a semifinal, having won six and one being a dramatic tie against South Africa in the 1999 edition.
Considering the firepower the hosts possess, many current and former players have said it is England's World Cup to lose, a trophy they have not been able to lift despite making the final in 1979, 1987 and 1992.
England have turned it around following their first-round exit in the 2015 edition and have become a formidable one-day side.
England seem primed to win their maiden title but it will take a special effort to upstage arch-rivals and record five-time champions Australia in the second World Cup semifinal.
New Zealand now await the winner of today's semi-final.
In the first semi-final between India and New Zealand which was spread over two days, the Blackcaps edged out the Men in Blue by 18 runs.
Today, hosts England take on arch rivals Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham
Hello and welcome to the coverage of second semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.