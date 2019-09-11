England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test preview: Possible XI, betting odds, broadcast time

Australia head to the Oval looking to win their first Ashes series in England since 2001. Having taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-Test series, the Aussies will look to inflict further pain on the hosts.

To stand any chance of levelling the series, England will have to find a way to stop Steven Smith, who has scored 671 runs in just five innings.

The former Australian captain, top of the international Test rankings, has carried his team's batting with three centuries and two fifties, including a double-century in the win in Manchester.

Smith, who returned to Test action in England after completing a 12-month ban, has made his mountain of runs despite missing three innings after he was felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

The other key factor for Australia has been the strength of their pace attack, with Josh Hazlewood and world number one Pat Cummins catching the eye with 42 wickets between them.

Australia coach Justin Langer, revelling in having the world's top-ranked batsman and bowler at his disposal, is urging the other batsmen to step up, even though he admits they lack experience.

"You can't just give them that experience, they have to earn that and we're very thankful to have Steve.I've never seen batting like that. You've still got to perform whether you're young or you're a veteran, but we also have to recognise they are young batsmen and it's a really tough school and hopefully they'll come through at some point," he said.

Meanwhile, England skipper Joe Root must inspire his troops to one last effort after a gruelling season in which England became world champions in the 50-over format for the first time.

Their failure in the Ashes has prompted questions over the Yorkshireman's position, but outgoing coach Trevor Bayliss is adamant the captain retains the support of the England hierarchy.

"He's not come under question from anyone making any decisions," Bayliss said. "He's under no pressure at all."

Speaking about Root's form with the bat, Bayliss said: "Everyone goes through periods where they don't score as many runs as they'd like. I think the Australian team have bowled pretty well to him."

England talisman Ben Stokes was included in an unchanged 13-man squad but will be assessed to find out whether he is fit to bowl at the Oval.

The England vice-captain did not bowl in Australia's second innings at Old Trafford following a right shoulder injury sustained in the tourists' first innings.

If Stokes is unfit to bowl in London, he is expected to play as a specialist batsman, meaning either Sam Curran or Chris Woakes would come into the side and one of the struggling batsmen would make way, perhaps Jason Roy.

Stokes is England's top-scorer in the series, with 354 runs and two centuries but, with the exception of Rory Burns, the rest of the batsmen have struggled to build totals for the bowlers to defend.

In the continuing absence of the injured James Anderson, Root will be relying on his new-ball pairing of Stuart Broad and Archer to do the damage.

But he will know that for every minute Smith is at the crease, any hopes of denying Australia a first series win in England for 18 years will recede.

Venue: The Oval, London

Pitch and conditions: Expect a batting track. Intermittent showers though are expected during the course of the match.

Match time and Where to Watch: The match starts 3.00 PM IST. The match will be beamed live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Online viewers can follow the action via SonyLIV app.

Team news:

England will assess star all-rounder Ben Stokes's ability to bowl. Stokes has been included in an unchanged 13-man England squad. If Stokes is unfit to bowl, he is expected to play as a specialist batsman. In that case, England would look to bring in a bowling all-rounder from within the squad in either Sam Curran, who would be playing on his Surrey home ground, or Chris Woakes.

There is no major injury crisis in Aussie camp for now.

Rory Burns (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Joe Root (Yorkshire, capt), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire, wkt), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Sam Curran (Surrey).

Australian squad:

Tim Paine (c), Cameroon Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Haris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Possible XI:

England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Jason Roy/Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Australia: Marcus Haris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon

Players to watch out for:

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Summer of 2019 will be recalled as Ben Stokes' summer. The English all-rounder has helped England lift the World Cup and record a stunning victory in the fourth Ashes Test. Barring Stokes' the English squad has looked ordinary. England will again look towards the 28-year-old to help them save them from the embarrassment of a series loss.

Steve Smith (AUS)

Smith has owned Ashes 2019 like no other player. Smith's numbers are making critics draw comparison with Don Bradman. With the urn safely retained, Smith would want to put up one last special show with the bat to help the Aussies record a series win in England.

Betting Odds (bet365)

England: 6/4

Draw: 5

Away: 21/20

Predictions

Australia start favourites to win the Test and clinch the series 3-1.

