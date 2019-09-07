England vs Australia, 4th Ashes Test: Hazlewood's late burst leaves hosts in trouble at Stumps on Day 3

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood took three big wickets in the final hour of play to reduce England to 200/5 on day three of the fourth Ashes Test, setting up his team for another great chance for a victory to retain the urn.

Replying to Australia's 497/8, England was 166/2 — with Rory Burns and Joe Root on a partnership of 141 — when Hazlewood's burst of wickets arrived at Old Trafford.

Burns edged to Steve Smith at second slip for 81, Root was trapped lbw in Hazlewood's next over for 71, and Jason Roy missed with a weak defensive prod and saw his middle stump uprooted on 22.

Ben Stokes (7), England's hero from its memorable win at Headingley in the third Test, and Jonny Bairstow (2) were in the middle when bad light brought an end to play about 30 minutes before the scheduled finish. Two-and-a-half hours were lost to rain at the start of the day.

England trailed by 297 runs, and needed 98 more runs to avoid potentially being asked to follow-on.

The teams are at 1-1 with one more Test to play, at the Oval next week. The Australians will retain the urn with a win in Manchester.

Hazlewood has figures of 4/48 off 20 overs, having also taken the wicket of night-watchman Craig Overton off the ninth ball of the day after England resumed on 23/1.

Yet Pat Cummins might have been Australia's best bowler on September 6, the pacemen somehow not getting a wicket in a superb 10-over spell either side of tea which only went for 22 runs. Root played and missed a number of times as the light started to fade.

"It was not to be for me," Cummins said. "It makes me happy when Josh comes on and takes wickets at the other end straight away. He did say 'I owe you one for that.'"

"We are pretty happy being 300 ahead," he added. "It was a tough day of test cricket. To get those three wickets late, we feel really in the game."

Burns played his part again for England, reaching a half-century for the third time in this series and for the fourth time in 11 tests.

His partnership with Root allowed England to recover from 25/2 and was their second century stand of the series.

"It's not ideal, losing those wickets, but the way we scrapped throughout the day, we're in a decent position," Burns said.

"A couple of points we got on top but it was a bit of a chess match as it went on."

Roy came in at No. 4 after failing as an opener in this series, but his technique and lack of true test-match mentality let him down again for his dismissal. Hazlewood's delivery nipped back off the seam, went between Roy's bat and pad, and removed a stump.

Australia has the new ball in eight more overs and it might require another big innings from Stokes to rescue England again.