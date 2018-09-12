England v India Test series round-up: Five leading run scorers and five leading wicket takers

Here is a look at the players who shone in the recently concluded England-India Test series Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Virat Kohli (India) | Indian captain Virat Kohli ended the series as leading run scorer. In this series the batsman scored runs almost at will and was head and shoulders above the rest. His 97 and 103 in the third Test at Nottingham helped India win its only Test in the series. He won Man of the Match award in that Test. For his consistent performance with the bat he was adjudged the Indian Man of the Series. Series Stats | Matches:5 | Innings: 10 | Runs: 593 | HS: 149 | Average: 59.30| 50s: 3 | 100s: 2 (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Jos Buttler (England) | Jos Buttler was England's leading run-scorer in the series. During the series, Buttler registered his maiden Test century in the third Test at Nottingham, although that effort came in a losing cause. Series Stats | Matches: 5 | Innings: 9| Runs: 349| HS: 106| Average: 38.77| 50s: 2| 100s: 1 (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Alastair Cook (England)| Now retired England opener, Alastair Cook started the series with a string of disappointing performances. His scores in the first seven innings of the series read 13, 0, 21, 29, 17, 17 and 12. It was only in the last Test at London-when he had already announced his retirement-that he came good with the bat. In his final essay Cook managed 71 in the first innings and 147 in the second innings. Courtesy to those two knocks, England was able to win the final Test. Cook was adjudged Man of the Match in his last appearance for England. Cook retired as fifth leading run scorer in Tests. Series Stats | Matches:5 | Innings: 9 | Runs: 327 | HS: 147 | Average: 36.33 | 50s: 1 | 100s: 1 (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Joe Root (England) | England captain Joe Root started the series in fine form when he notched 80 in the first innings of the first Test at Birmingham, before being run-out by his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli. Since that dismissal, his form evaporated mid-series. The batsman managed 114 runs in the next seven innings. Root came back strongly in the final Test at London, when he struck a masterful 125 in the second innings. Series Stats | Matches:5 | Innings: 9 | Runs: 319| HS: 125| Average: 35.44 | 50s: 1 | 100s: 1 (Image: Reuters) 5/10 K L Rahul (India) | K L Rahul was the only Indian opener to feature in all Tests of the series, although he batted at no.3 in the first Test at Birmingham . Rahul had a string of poor scores- 4,13, 8, 10, 23, 36, 19, 0 and 37- leading up to the his final innings in the series where he notched up a century. In the second innings of the final Test at London the batsman scored 147 which almost gifted India an improbable victory. Series Stats | Matches:5 | Innings: 10 | Runs: 299| HS: 149| Average: 29.90 | 50s: 0| 100s: 1 (Image: AP) 6/10 James Anderson (England) | James Anderson ended the series as the leading wicket taker.The Burnely Express was consistent with the ball right through the series and his spell of 13.2-5-20-5 in the first innings of the second Test at London reduced India to mere 107. England went on win the Test by an innings and 159 runs. The right arm fast bowler clipped the last wicket of the series when he clean bowled Mohammed Shami. With the wicket of Shami, Anderson claimed 564 wickets in Test cricket and overtook Australian pacer Glenn Mcgrath as the leading pace bowler in history of Test cricket. Series Stats | Matches:5 | Innings: 10 | Overs: 183.4 | Wickets: 24 | BBI: 5/20| BBM: 9/43 | Average: 18.12 (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Ishant Sharma (India)| Ishant Sharma ended the series as India's leading wicket taker.The pacer's fiery spell of 13-0-51-5 in England's second innings of the first Test at Birmingham almost took India on the brink of a victory. During the course of the series he crossed the landmark of 250 Test wickets when he picked up the wicket of Joe Root in the fourth Test at Southampton. He became only the third Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev (434) and Zaheer Khan (311) to pick 250+ Test wicket. Series Stats | Matches:5 | Innings: 9| Overs: 151 | Wickets: 18| BBI: 5/51| BBM: 6/97 | Average:24.27 (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Sturat Broad (England) | Stuart Broad gave great support to Anderson right through the series. His spell of 16-6-44-4 in India's second innings of the second Test at London was pivotal in England claiming the Test. Consistent form with the ball meant that Broad now has 433 Test wickets. He has overtaken Sir Richard Hadlee (431) and is now one short of Kapil Dev (434). Series Stats | Matches:5 | Innings: 10 | Overs: 151.5 | Wickets: 16| BBI: 4/44 | BBM: 5/81 | Average:29.68 (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Mohammed Shami (India) | Mohammed Shami was India's second highest wicket taker. He was also one of the unlucky bowlers of the series as he bowled consistently but couldn't pick up as many wickets for his efforts. The pacer's spell of 16-0-57-4 in England's second innings at Southampton came in a losing cause. Matches:5 | Innings: 9| Overs: 172.4 | Wickets: 16| BBI: 4/57| BBM: 6/108 | Average:38.87 (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Jasprit Bumrah missed the first two Test matches because of an injury. When the pacer returned in the playing XI for the third Test at Nottingham he ensured that his performance was a match winning one. Bumrah's spell of 29-8-85-5 during England's chase devastated the English batting line-up. In just three Tests Bumrah ended up as the series' fifth highest wicket taker. Matches:3| Innings: 6| Overs: 133.2| Wickets: 14| BBI: 5/85| BBM: 7/122| Average:25.92 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 12, 2018 07:58 pm