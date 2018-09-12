England v India Test series round-up: A look at the leading run scorers and wicket-takers

Alastair Cook (England)| Now retired England opener, Alastair Cook started the series with a string of disappointing performances. His scores in the first seven innings of the series read 13, 0, 21, 29, 17, 17 and 12. It was only in the last Test at London-when he had already announced his retirement-that he came good with the bat. In his final essay Cook managed 71 in the first innings and 147 in the second innings. Courtesy to those two knocks, England was able to win the final Test. Cook was adjudged Man of the Match in his last appearance for England. Cook retired as fifth leading run scorer in Tests. Series Stats | Matches:5 | Innings: 9 | Runs: 327 | HS: 147 | Average: 36.33 | 50s: 1 | 100s: 1 (Image: Reuters)