England v India 5th Test, Day 1: Stunning bowling attack pulls India back into the game

Here are the top moments from Day 1 of the fifth Test match between England and India being played at The Kennington Oval, London Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 England captain Joe Root won his fifth toss in as many matches and opted to bat first. Root had declared on the eve of the Test that there would be no changes in the England playing XI for the final Test. As England openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings walked out to bat, Cook playing his final Test match, was given a guard of honour by Virat Kohli and his players. (Image - AP) 2/10 Jennings’ woeful form in the series continued as he was dismissed on a personal score of 23. Jadeja sent down a straight ball to the opener who only managed to pick out KL Rahul at leg slip. England’s score read 60/1. (Image - Reuters) 3/10 Jennings’ dismissal brought Moeen Ali to the crease. Ali and Cook then played cautiously as England did not lose any further wickets till Tea. As the two walked off at the Tea break, England's score read 123/1. (Image - Reuters) 4/10 Cook batted sensibly and reached his fifty after 139 balls during the second session. This was the opener's 57th half-century in Tests and surprisingly the first fifty scored by an opener in the ongoing series. (Image - Reuters) 5/10 A fan in the crowd displays an emotional message for Cook, the southpaw playing his Test. The venue had many more such fans displaying their love for the player. (Image - Reuters) 6/10 At 133/1, England were in control of the game. Jasprit Bumrah then took two big wickets in one over to swing the tide back in India's favour. Bumrah first clean bowled Cook (71) and then trapped Root (0) in front of the wickets. (Image - Reuters) 7/10 Ishant Sharma sent Jonny Bairstow back in the very next over. Low on confidence, Bairstow nicked an away going delivery by Sharma to Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. From a position of relative strength, England were then reeling at 134/4. (Image- Reuters) 8/10 Moeen Ali and Stokes then steadied the English innings as they held fort for the next 12 overs until Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Stokes. The spinner trapped the all-rounder Stokes LBW with a yorker-like delivery. (Image - AP) 9/10 Moeen Ali completed his slowest ever Test fifty when he reached the landmark in the 81st over after facing 167 balls. He was only brought back to the side in the previous match and moved up to the number three position in the second innings at Trent Bridge. (Image – Reuters) 10/10 Ishant Sharma then struck with two wickets in the 83rd over as he first got Moeen Ali to edge one back to the keeper before getting Sam Curran out for a duck in similar fashion. The only difference being that Ali tried to play at the ball while Curran looked set to leave the ball before it kissed the outside edge of his bat. England were reeling at 181/7 at this stage. Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid managed to stem the wicket flow as England finished the day at 198/7. (Image – Reuters) First Published on Sep 8, 2018 08:36 am