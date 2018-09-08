England v India 5th Test, Day 1: Stunning bowling attack pulls India back into the game

Ishant Sharma then struck with two wickets in the 83rd over as he first got Moeen Ali to edge one back to the keeper before getting Sam Curran out for a duck in similar fashion. The only difference being that Ali tried to play at the ball while Curran looked set to leave the ball before it kissed the outside edge of his bat. England were reeling at 181/7 at this stage. Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid managed to stem the wicket flow as England finished the day at 198/7. (Image – Reuters)