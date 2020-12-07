England ODI Series In South Africa Called Off After COVID-19 Outbreak

File image of a match between South Africa and England in Cape Town, South Africa (Image: AP Photo/Halden Krog)

England's One Day International (ODI) tour of South Africa has been called off after an outbreak of COVID-19 in the camps of both the international cricketing teams and at their hotel, according to reports.

One South Africa player and two hotel staff are confirmed COVID-19 cases from the bio-secure hotel, while England said on December 6 they had two "unconfirmed positive results" among their touring party.

Earlier on December 6, the first ODI between the two teams had to be abandoned after two staff members at the Cape Town hotel the two teams are staying in tested positive for the infectious disease.

Shortly before the match was supposed to start, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a joint statement that the game in the city of Paarl, near Cape Town, was delayed as England players and management awaited results of an additional round of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. Two matches remain in the three-match ODI series.

In a subsequent statement, ECB said that two members of the England squad had returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19. “The players and management are now self-isolating in their rooms until further advice from the medical teams,” it added.

"A decision on the remaining matches in the series will be taken once the results of the tests are ratified independently by medical experts," ECB said in the statement.