PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

England ODI Series In South Africa Called Off After COVID-19 Outbreak

Earlier on December 6, the first ODI between the two teams had to be abandoned.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 07:07 PM IST
File image of a match between South Africa and England in Cape Town, South Africa (Image: AP Photo/Halden Krog)

File image of a match between South Africa and England in Cape Town, South Africa (Image: AP Photo/Halden Krog)

England's One Day International (ODI) tour of South Africa has been called off after an outbreak of COVID-19 in the camps of both the international cricketing teams and at their hotel, according to reports. 

One South Africa player and two hotel staff are confirmed COVID-19 cases from the bio-secure hotel, while England said on December 6 they had two "unconfirmed positive results" among their touring party.

Earlier on December 6, the first ODI between the two teams had to be abandoned after two staff members at the Cape Town hotel the two teams are staying in tested positive for the infectious disease.

Shortly before the match was supposed to start, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a joint statement that the game in the city of Paarl, near Cape Town, was delayed as England players and management awaited results of an additional round of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. Two matches remain in the three-match ODI series.

In a subsequent statement, ECB said that two members of the England squad had returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19. “The players and management are now self-isolating in their rooms until further advice from the medical teams,” it added.

Close

Related stories

"A decision on the remaining matches in the series will be taken once the results of the tests are ratified independently by medical experts," ECB said in the statement.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #Current Affairs #Sports #world
first published: Dec 7, 2020 07:07 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.