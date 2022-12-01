 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
England hit record-breaking 500 on first test match against Pakistan

Reuters
Dec 01, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST

It is the first time in test cricket that 500 runs have been scored on the first day.

England's captain Ben Stokes plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 1, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Four of England’s top five batsmen smashed rapid hundreds in a record-breaking day of batting as the visitors racked up 506-4 on the opening day of the first test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

On a flat track and against a Pakistan attack that included three debutants, England’s batting looked like a continuation of their victorious campaign at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Openers Zak Crawley (122) and Ben Duckett (107) combined in a 233-run stand to give England a blazing start.

Number three batsman Ollie Pope made 108 while Harry Brook, who was unbeaten on 101 off 81 balls, illustrated their approach best when he smashed six fours in an over from Saud Shakeel.

Ben Stokes was batting on 34 when bad light stopped play, doubtless to the relief of the Pakistan camp.