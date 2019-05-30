May 30, 2019 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ENG vs SA Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at The Oval: South Africa win Toss, opt to bowl
Catch all the live score and updates from Match 1 of the ICC World Cup 2019 played between England vs South Africa at The Oval, London.
Eoin Morgan (ENG captain): Would've looked to do the same. Wicket looks really good. It's set fair all day, shouldn't change much. Yes, Wood was available for selection. But unfortunately he's missed out. Archer's a guy who's come in and impressed. He's very calm when he plays. He's a very exciting prospect. Yeah, the favourite's tag sits comfortably. It's been a collective drive for us.
Faf du Plessis (SA Captain): Going to have a bowl. Early start at the Oval, if there's anything in the wicket, it's now. Shamsi, Miller, Morris, Steyn not playing. Steyn's around 80%. The start of the World Cup. It's going to be a good one. Ngidi and KG have been exceptional over the last couple of years. Good to see Amla scoring runs in the warm up.
ENG vs SA Playing XI:
South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir.
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.
Toss: South Africa win Toss, opt to bowl
South Africa, captained by Faf du Plessis, are without retired star batsman AB de Villiers but their top order includes the talented Quinton de Kock.
They will be without their longtime pace spearhead Dale Steyn today as the outstanding fast bowler nurses a shoulder injury but South Africa have become used to his absence in recent times.
Of arguably greater importance is that Kagiso Rabada, arguably the leading paceman in world cricket today, has been passed fit following a back injury.
However, South Africa who have suffered their fair share of World Cup heartache will not be an easy team to brush aside. The Proteas have been losing semi-finalists on four occasions and will be eager to make a statement with a win today against the hosts.
England brushed aside Pakistan 4-0 earlier this month and, although they lost their warm-up match with Australia, saw off Afghanistan in their final contest on May 27.
"We have spoken about it as a group, the level of expectation and the favourites tag is there for a reason," said Eoin Morgan yesterday.
"Over the last two years, particularly at home, we have been outstanding and that is the reason it is there.
"In past World Cups I have played in and some of the others have played in, we have gone with little expectation and not done that well. I would pick this position instead."
Captain Eoin Morgan insisted England will not crumble under the pressure of being favourites ahead of their World Cup opener against South Africa. Ranked first in ODI cricket, England have won 15 of their 19 series since going out in the pool stages of the 2015 edition.
The wait is finally over and cricket fans all over the world will find it hard to contain their excitement as the seven week fiesta kicks off with the best teams in the world battling it out to be crowned 'Champions of the World'.
Hello and welcome to our live blog from the inaugural match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup played between hosts England and South Africa at The Oval, London.
