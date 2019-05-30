ENG vs SA Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at The Oval: South Africa win Toss, opt to bowl

South Africa, captained by Faf du Plessis, are without retired star batsman AB de Villiers but their top order includes the talented Quinton de Kock.

They will be without their longtime pace spearhead Dale Steyn today as the outstanding fast bowler nurses a shoulder injury but South Africa have become used to his absence in recent times.

Of arguably greater importance is that Kagiso Rabada, arguably the leading paceman in world cricket today, has been passed fit following a back injury.