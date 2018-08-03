App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ENG vs IND Session 1, Day 3: India take 5 wickets heading into lunch

Ishant Sharma's spell broke the back of the English batting line-up.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India started the first session on Day 3 well. After Ashwin got the wicket of Jennings he got the big wicket of Joe Root too.  Jennings gave a sharp catch to KL Rahul standing at second slip.

Ravi Aswin gave India a solid start on Day 3. He took the wickets of Keaton Jennings and Joe Root. (Image:Reuters)

Few overs later, Joe Root was caught by the same fielder, this time standing at leg-slip. Joe Root looked good for the few balls he faced in the session but he could not carry forward his good work. Root’s wicket sent jitters in the English dressing room.

Joe Root was sent back early by Ashwin.(Image:Reuters)

related news

Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan then stitched a partnership to calm the proceeding for England. Malan survived a close chance when Ishant Sharma induced a sharp edge from his bat just fell short of Shikhar Dhawan standing at first slip. Indian bowlers kept it tight for the English batsmen. The run rate after 25 overs of England's second innings was just 2.68.  Malan and Bairstow battled hard and kept ticking runs to take England's lead to 83 runs. Ishant Sharma then opened Malan up to get the outside edge of his bat which was taken by Ajinkya Rahane.

Stokes then joined Bairstow to take England's lead close to the 100-run mark. Then as lunch time neared, Ishant Sharma struck twice in one over. He first removed Bairstow and then took the wicket of Stokes. Both the batsmen were made to edge Sharma’s deliveries. While Bairstow was caught by Dhawan, Virat Kohli took the catch of Stokes. At lunch time England remained stranded with a lead of a mere 99 runs. With five wickets in the session, India walked into the pavilion for a sumptuous lunch!

At stroke of Lunch Ishant Sharma too two wickets.(Image:Reuters)

 
