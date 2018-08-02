ENG vs IND Session 1, Day 2: India clean-up England early, but lose their way

After a cloudy first day at Edgbaston, the players took the field under clear and sunny skies on Day 2. But for the English, who had a less-than-ideal outing on Wednesday, the sun did not bring good fortune along with it.

Ashwin started the proceedings, in anticipation that he would get the last English wicket and complete his 27th 5-wicket haul in Tests. Although he did not get there, India managed to wrap England up in all of 10 balls, conceding only two runs.

With a first innings total of 287 to defend, veteran pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson opened the bowling for England. India's openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan began well. With little swing to deal with, they saw the early attack off with aggressive shots and got India to the 50-run mark in just 12 overs.

But things did not go according to plan from then on. Left-arm pacer Sam Curran got England back in business when he took two wickets in three balls in the 14th over. The first one to fall was Murali Vijay, who was trapped in front by an in-swinging delivery. KL Rahul quickly followed after he dragged a wide half-volley, which he should have left alone, back on to his stumps.

India's footing only worsened when a one over later, Curran got Dhawan to go for an expansive drive and edge one to David Malan, who pouched it at second slip. Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Virat Kohli then carried India to Lunch.