ENG vs IND Day 3, 2nd Session Round-up: Curran gives England a fighting chance

Ishant Sharma picked up from where he left after scalping Buttler just two balls after the restart. He sent in a shorter length delivery and the England vice-captain was caught on the back foot conceding an edge while playing a half-hearted push, thereby getting him caught behind. An English collapse looked inevitable with Sam Curran and Adil Rashid at the crease but the English tail-enders had other plans.

Curran went on the offensive immediately finding the boundary with some classy strokes down the off side. He was scoring freely with Rashid happy to rotate the strike at the other end. Dhawan had an opportunity to send back Curran in the 38th over when he was still batting on 13 but he let the ball go past him at slips and escape for a boundary. The nightmarish performance at slips didn’t stop there for Dhawan as he let another glorious opportunity down when Rashid got a big outside edge on Umesh Yadav’s delivery in the 41st over.

The 48-run partnership was finally broken when Umesh Yadav ripped through Rashid’s defence to send the stumps flying in the 45th over. Curran however kept going and in the 50th over he became the first England player to score a fifty and have a four-fer before even turning 21. He completed his maiden Test fifty by tonking Ishant for a six with a lovely inside out shot over extra cover.

Ishant still continued to threaten and finally made the breakthrough in the 52nd over, getting an edge from Stuart Broad which Dhawan this time held on to at slip. Yadav then wrapped up proceedings in the next over getting Curran caught behind with a wide short ball.

At the end of England’s second innings, Curran emerged as the unlikely hero, giving England a fighting chance with his 63 from 65 balls. Whether England make the most of it will become clear over the course of the next few sessions as India need 194 to seal the win.