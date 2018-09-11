ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 5 LIVE: Rahul and Rahane stitch together 100-run partnership

Live now
Sep 11, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
FIFTY up for Rahul! 50 (57)
WCIKET! Kohli c Bairstow b Broad 0(1)
WICKET! Pujara lbw b Anderson 0(3)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Anderson 1(6)
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Vihari 21 (30)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Jadeja 37(36)
WICKET! Buttler c Shami b Jadeja 0 (2)
WICKET! Bairstow b Shami 18 (27)
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Vihari 147 (286)
WICKET! Root c H Pandya b Vihari 125 (190)
HUNDRED up for Root! 100 (151)
HUNDRED up for COOK! 101 (210)
FIFTY up for ROOT! 52 (81)
100-run stand comes up!
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (127)
WICKET! Ali bowled b Jadeja 20 (52)
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 10 (38)
WICKET! Bumrah run-out Broad 0 (14)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Rashid 1(5)
FIFTY up for Jadeja! 51 (113)
WICKET! Sharma c Bairstow b Ali 4 (25)
WICKET! Vihari c Bairstow b Ali 56 (124)
FIFTY up for Vihari! 50 (104)
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Stokes 5 (8)
WICKET! Kohli c Root b Stokes 49 (70)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 0 (8)
WICKET! Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 37 (101)
WICKET! Rahul b Curran 37 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Broad 3 (6)
WICKET! Buttler c Rahane b Jadeja 89 (133)
WICKET! Broad c Rahul b Jadeja 38 (59)
FIFTY up for Buttler! 51 (84)
WICKET! Rashid lbw b Sharma 15 (50)
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Shrama 0 (1)
WICKET! Ali c Pant b Sharma 50 (170)
FIFTY up for Ali! 50 (167)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Jadeja 11 (40)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Ishant 0 (4)
WICKET! Root lbw Bumrah 0 (3)
WICKET! Cook b Bumrah 71 (190)
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (139)
WICKET! Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23 (75)
India Playing XI
England Playing XI:
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
England have two slips and a cover for the over as Curran continues. He sends down a full toss and Rahane opens the face of his bat and guides it past point for FOUR runs. Rahane then plays out the rest of the over safely. Just the 4 runs from the over.
India 101/3 after 33 overs
Moeen Ali continues. He starts with three dot balls and there’s a big appeal for LBW on the 4th delivery. Rahul shuffled across to the off stump but the ball stayed low and hit him on the pads. Root opts for the review and replays show that the impact was outside the line of the stumps. England have lost both their reviews now. Rahul was lucky there, he can’t afford to be living dangerously at the moment. Maiden over.
India 97/3 after 32 overs
Curran to Rahane. No runs off the first four balls. FOUR. Rahane drive the fifth ball through the cover for a boundary. Nicely into his strides. TOP SHOT. Curran bowls a bouncer to end the over,
India 97/3 after 31 Overs
Bowling change. Moeen Ali into the attack. Rahane on strike. No runs off the first two balls. Rahane wrists the third ball towards square leg and manages to get a single. Rahul on strike for the fourth ball. The batsman plays a front foot defensive shot on fourth ball, the ball rolls to cover and batsman is off for a quick single. Rahane on strike. Rahane plays the fifth ball square and gets a single. Rahul on strike for the last ball. He defends the last ball
India 93/3 after 30 Overs
Curran to Rahul. No runs off the first four balls. Rahul connecting his bat well on the ball but finding no space in the field. Fifth ball moves slightly away from Rahul and the batsman is beaten. He plays the last ball to cover. Maiden
India 90/3 after 29 Overs
Broad will continue. Rahul on strike. Broad bowls a short ball and Rahul bowls a classical hoot shot and gets a single. Rahane on strike. He plays the second ball towards point and gets two runs. Rahane is solid in defense on next two balls. He plays the fifth ball towards long-off but ball rolls directly to a fielder. Rahane drives the last ball towards long-on and batsmen cross for two runs. Five off the over.
India 90/3 after 28 Overs
First bowling change of the morning. Sam Curran into the attack. On strike is Rahul. Curran starts with two tight deliveries first up. Rahul manages a single off the third ball towards point. Brings Rahane on strike. He scores no runs off the next three balls. Only a single off the over.
India 84/3 after 27 Overs
Broad will continue. Rahane is on strike. No runs off the over. Maiden.
India 83/3 after 26 Overs
Anderson will continue. Rahane is on strike. No runs off the first three balls. Fourth ball is wide outside the off stump and Rahane cuts the ball through point for two runs. Fourth ball is short and Rahane comes nicely on top of the ball. No runs scored off the last ball. Two off the over.
India 83/3 after 25 Overs
Broad will continue. Rahul is on strike. No runs off the first two balls. FOUR. Rahul gets a boundary of the third ball. No runs off the last three balls.
India 81/3 after 24 Overs
Anderson will continue. Rahul is the batsman. No runs off the first ball. Rahul plays the second ball to point and gets a single. It brings Rahane on strike. No runs off the next four balls. A single off the over.
India 77/3 after 23 Overs
Broad to Rahul. First ball swings into Rahul, who gets an inside edge. Batsmen cross for a single. Rahane on strike. Second ball hits Rahane on pads and there is an appeal for LBW. Umpire says NOT OUT. Ball meanwhile rolls down the fine-leg region for FOUR LEG BYES. Rahane punches the third ball towards long-on for two runs. No runs scored off the next two balls. FOUR LEG BYES. Last ball is little down the leg side which clips Rahane on pads and goes down the fine leg boundary.
India 76/3 after 22 Overs
Anderson will continue. Rahul on strike. Batsman plays the first ball through point and takes a single. Rahane on strike. No runs off second and third ball. Rahane plays the fourth ball to point and is off for a single. Rahul on strike. Her plays the fifth ball to backward point and settles for a single. Rahane to face the last ball of the over. He leaves the last ball for the wicketkeeper.
India 65/3 after 21 Overs
Stuart Broad with the second over of the day. Rahane on strike. No runs off the over. Broad starts with a maiden.
India 62/3 after 20 Overs
James Anderson will bowl the first over. Rahul is on strike. He scores no runs off the first five balls. FOUR. Rahul scores a boundary off the last ball of the over. That boundary completes Rahul’s fifty.
India 62/3 after 19 Overs
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of the fifth Test. Players have taken the field. We are Live
That brings us to the end of the coverage of day 4. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all of the action live from the final day of India's tour of England. Till then it's goodnight.
India find themselves in a tight spot after losing Dhawan, Pujara and Kohli within the first four overs. Rahul and Rahane provided some resistance but we’ll have to wait and watch as to how long they can continue as India have to last for a whole day tomorrow to salvage a draw. The day however will be remembered for Alastair Cook’s final Test innings where he signed off with yet another masterful century reaching 147 from 286 deliveries.
Moeen Ali comes in for the last over of the day. England have five fielders around Rahane with two slips, a leg slip, a short leg and a man at silly point. Rahane however manages to survive the over as without taking any runs. The stadium erupts in applause at the end of the day’s play but it’s all for Alastair Cook. The players all congratulate him once again as he acknowledges the applause.
India 58/3 after 18 overs
Stokes sends the 3rd ball down the leg side and Rahul tickles it down to fine leg for FOUR runs. Stokes seems to be looking for an LBW here but isn’t getting his line right. The last delivery is overpitched by Stokes and Rahul duly punishes him with a lovely cover drive for FOUR more runs. 8 runs from the over.
India 58/3 after 17 overs
Moeen Ali comes back into the attack. Change of ends for Ali. He sends down a flighted delivery at the stumps to start the over and Rahul guides the ball into the cover region for a single. England have two slips in place for Rahane. Rahane tries to defend the 5th ball on the back foot and the ball runs off the face of the bat and bounces over the stumps. That was close. Just the one run from the over.
India 50/3 after 16 overs
Ben Stokes comes into the attack replacing Moeen Ali. He sends down a back of a length delivery to Rahul which hits the thigh pad before tickling down the leg side as the batsmen steal a leg bye. Rahane plays out the rest of the over. Just the 1 run from the over.
India 49/3 after 15 overs
Rahane isn’t keen on taking on the bowlers as Rahul has been doing and he plays out the over from Curran without taking any runs. Curran beats Rahane with a good length delivery outside off on the very last ball of the over. Rahane played inside the line of the delivery and the ball whizzed past his outside edge.
India 48/3 after 14 overs
Ali pitches the first delivery on the rough spot outside off and Rahul looks to cut but gets a bottom edge which takes the ball wide of the stumps and behind the keeper for a single. Rahane opens the face of the bat and guides the 3rd ball to backward point for a single. Rahul then pulls out the reverse sweep on the 5th delivery sending the ball racing past point for FOUR runs. 6 runs from the over.
India 48/3 after 13 overs
Sam Curran comes into the attack. Rahul will be wary against him especially after that unplayable delivery which knocked his off stump in the first innings. Curran sends the 5th delivery onto the pads of Rahul who pushes it wide of mid-on for a quick single. Just the one run from the over.
India 42/3 after 12 overs