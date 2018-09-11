ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 5 LIVE: Rahul and Pant stitch 100-run partnership

Live now
Sep 11, 2018 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
HUNDRED up for Rahul! 101(118)
WICKET! Rahane c Jennings b Moeen 37 (106)
FIFTY up for Rahul! 50 (57)
WICKET! Kohli c Bairstow b Broad 0(1)
WICKET! Pujara lbw b Anderson 0(3)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Anderson 1(6)
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Vihari 21 (30)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Jadeja 37(36)
WICKET! Buttler c Shami b Jadeja 0 (2)
WICKET! Bairstow b Shami 18 (27)
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Vihari 147 (286)
WICKET! Root c H Pandya b Vihari 125 (190)
HUNDRED up for Root! 100 (151)
HUNDRED up for COOK! 101 (210)
FIFTY up for ROOT! 52 (81)
100-run stand comes up!
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (127)
WICKET! Ali bowled b Jadeja 20 (52)
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 10 (38)
WICKET! Bumrah run-out Broad 0 (14)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Rashid 1(5)
FIFTY up for Jadeja! 51 (113)
WICKET! Sharma c Bairstow b Ali 4 (25)
WICKET! Vihari c Bairstow b Ali 56 (124)
FIFTY up for Vihari! 50 (104)
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Stokes 5 (8)
WICKET! Kohli c Root b Stokes 49 (70)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 0 (8)
WICKET! Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 37 (101)
WICKET! Rahul b Curran 37 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Broad 3 (6)
WICKET! Buttler c Rahane b Jadeja 89 (133)
WICKET! Broad c Rahul b Jadeja 38 (59)
FIFTY up for Buttler! 51 (84)
WICKET! Rashid lbw b Sharma 15 (50)
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Shrama 0 (1)
WICKET! Ali c Pant b Sharma 50 (170)
FIFTY up for Ali! 50 (167)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Jadeja 11 (40)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Ishant 0 (4)
WICKET! Root lbw Bumrah 0 (3)
WICKET! Cook b Bumrah 71 (190)
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (139)
WICKET! Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23 (75)
India Playing XI
England Playing XI:
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
Stokes will continue. Pant on strike. FOUR. Pant starts the over in style as he gets a boundary off the first ball towards cover. No runs off the next two balls. FOUR. Another perfectly timed shot on fourth ball this time towards deep square. FOUR. Another boundary. This time towards deep third man. No runs off the last ball. Twelve runs off the over.
India 265/5 after 67 overs
Root will continue. Pant on strike. Pant gets a single towards off-side on third ball. Rahul on strike. Rahul gets a single mid-on on fourth ball. Pant on strike. Pant gets a single past cover on fifth ball. No runs off the last ball. Three off the over.
India 253/5 after 66 overs
Stokes will continue. Pant is on strike. No runs off the first ball. Pant gets a single towards deep square region on second ball. No runs off the remaining four balls.
India 250/5 after 65 overs
Joe Root continues. Rahul defends the first ball with his pads down to the leg side. He then sends the 2nd delivery to long on for a single. Pant slaps the 4th ball past point to rotate strike. Root sends the 5th ball wide as he spotted Rahul charging out. Rahul however reaches out and drives it through the covers for FOUR. 6 runs from the over.
India 249/5 after 64 overs
Ben Stokes continues after the drinks break. Rahul plays out the over the first 5 deliveries without taking any runs. He then punches the last ball square of the wicket on the off-side for a single. Just the one run from the over.
India 243/5 after 63 overs
Root continues. Pant on strike. Pant gets a leading edge on the second ball and the ball moves towards backward point. Batsmen cross for two runs. FOUR. Pant drives Root wide of the extra-cover. TOP SHOT. No runs scored off the last four balls. Six off the over.
India 242/5 after 62 overs
Stokes to Pant. Pant gets a single off the second ball towards the off-side. That single brings his fifty. Well played. Maiden Test fifty. Rahul on strike. Rahul gets a single towards long-leg on the fourth ball. Pant gets two runs towards point on the fifth ball. Pant edges the last ball to fine leg and gets a single. Five off the over.
India 236/5 after 61 overs
Root will continue. Pant on strike. No runs off first three balls. Pant whips the fourth ball towards deep square-leg and gets a single. Rahul on strike. No runs off the last two balls. One off the over.
India 231/5 after 60 overs
Root continues. Rahul on strike. Rahul plays the first ball down towards mid-on and gets a single. Pant on strike. Pant is beaten on the second ball. He leaves the third ball. The batsman plays the fourth ball straight back to the bowler. He leaves the fifth ball. FOUR BYES on the last ball. Batsman leaves the last ball and wicketkeeper fails to collect it. The ball runs down the boundary line. Five off the over.
India 230/5 after 59 overs
India 228/5 after 58 overs
Stokes continues. On strike is Pant. Pant plays the first ball down the leg side for a single. Rahul on strike. Rahul nudges the second ball towards leg side for another single. No runs off the next four balls. Two runs off the over.
India 223/5 after 57 overs
100-run stand comes up
Bowling change. Joe Root has introduced himself into the attack.On strike is Rahul. No runs off the over. Root starts with a maiden
India 221/5 after 56 overs
Bowling change. Ben Stokes into the attack. Pant on strike. No runs off the first ball. Second ball is short and wide from Stokes and Pant cuts the ball through the vacant point region for a boundary. The batsman defends the third ball. No runs off the fourth ball as Pant plays the ball it to the fielder at cover. FOUR. Pant flicks the fifth ball towards mid-wicket for a boundary. The ball is full and deserves to be punished. Pant leaves the last ball for the wicketkeeper. Eight off the over.
India 221/5 after 55 overs
Ali will continue. Pant on strike. FOUR. Pant starts the over in style as he dances down the track and plays a handsome drive through the covers. Top shot. No runs on the next three balls. Pant gets a single on the fourth ball. Rahul on strike. Rahul defends the fifth ball. FOUR. Rahul comes down the track for the last ball and hits the ball towards long-on for a boundary. Good way to end the over. Nine off the over.
India 213/5 after 54 overs
Rashid to Rahul. Rahul gets a single past cover on the second ball. Pant on strike. FOUR. Cracking shot. Fraction too short and wide and the batsman cuts the ball square on the off side. No runs off the next two balls. Pant gets a single off the last ball. Six off the over.
India 204/5 after 53 overs
Ali will continue. Rahul on strike. Rahul gets a single towards cover on the first ball. Pant gets another single towards on-side on the third ball. Rahul gets a single towards on-side on the fourth ball. No runs off the last two balls.
India 198/5 after 52 over
Rashid continues. Rahul on strike. Rahul gets a single on first ball towards cover. Pant gets a single on the fifth ball. Rahul gets a single on the last ball. Three runs off the over.
India 195/5 after 51 overs
Ali to Rahul. Rahul gets a single on the second ball. Pant on strike. No runs from Pant on rest four balls.
India 192/5 after 50 overs
Rashid will continue. Rahul is on strike. Rahul gets a single towards cover on the first ball. Pant on strike. No runs off the second ball. Big spinning delivery from Rashid which Pant clips behind square on the on-side for a couple of runs. FOUR. Rashid tosses the fifth ball up which spins back into the left-hander, the batsman lifts the ball over mid-off for a boundary. No runs on fifth ball. Two runs on the last ball.
India 191/5 after 49 overs
Ali continues. On strike is Rahul. Rahul drives the second ball wide of cover and gest two runs. Rahul pushes the third ball towards cover and settles for a single. Pant on strike. Pant drives the fourth ball towards long-off for a single. No runs on fifth ball. Rahul on strike. He takes a single towards long-on. Five off the over.
India 182/5 after 47 overs
Spin from the other end as well. Adil Rashid has the ball. On strike is Rahul. Rashid flights the first ball which Rahul drives it wide of the cover. Batsmen cross for two runs. No runs off next three balls. Rahul takes s single towards mid-on on fifth ball. Pant on strike. FOUR. Wrong’un from Rashid which Pant cuts behind the square on the off-side. Seven off the over.
India 177/5 after 46 overs
Moeen Ali will bowl the first over after Lunch. K L Rahul and Rishabh pant are out in the centre. Rahul has the strike. He turns the first ball towards leg-side and takes a single. Pant on strike. No runs on next two balls. Pant plays the fifth ball behind point for a single. Rahul on strike. He nudges the last ball towards on-side and settles for a single. Three runs off the over.
India 170/5 after 45 overs
Second session is about to get underway! England would want to wrap up the match in this session, while India would want to take the fight into the last session of the match.
It's been a tough session but Rahul made sure the Indian camp had something to cheer about with a brilliant century. The wickets of Rahane and Vihari mean that only Rahul, Pant and Jadeja remain before India's tail comes out to try and save the match. Can they pull of a spectacular escape here?
Adil Rashid comes into the attack. Rahul cuts the 2nd ball to deep point for a single. England bring in a short leg, a leg slip and a slip for Pant. The young wicket-keeper batsman goes for the sweep on the 3rd ball but it was pitched on the rough and hits him on the pads. The line was well outside the off stump though. Pant goes for the pull on the 5th ball and is once again beaten as the ball creeps under his bat. Just one run from the over as the umpires call for Lunch.
India 167/5 after 45 overs
Rahul doesn’t quite read the spin of the first delivery as he gets an edge that goes past Cook at short leg for a single. He was lucky that didn’t go any closer to Cook. Pant defends the next 4 deliveries before dancing down the track and playing a big slog over long on with just one hand of the bat for SIX runs. 7 runs from the over.
India 166/5 after 44 overs
Stokes continues to persist with the shorter length deliveries and Rahul is playing them beautifully as he ducks out of some while defending the others with soft hands. The 4th ball is another bouncer and this time Rahul paddles it between the men at fine leg and deep square leg for FOUR runs. He then pulls the next ball to fine leg for a single. 5 runs from the over.
India 159/5 after 43 overs
Pant tucks the first delivery to backward square leg for 2 runs. He then plays out the rest of the over from Ali without taking any more runs. That’s sensible batting from the youngster.
India 154/5 after 42 overs