ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 5 LIVE: Rahul and Pant stitch 100-run partnership

Adil Rashid comes into the attack. Rahul cuts the 2nd ball to deep point for a single. England bring in a short leg, a leg slip and a slip for Pant. The young wicket-keeper batsman goes for the sweep on the 3rd ball but it was pitched on the rough and hits him on the pads. The line was well outside the off stump though. Pant goes for the pull on the 5th ball and is once again beaten as the ball creeps under his bat. Just one run from the over as the umpires call for Lunch.

India 167/5 after 45 overs