ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 5 LIVE: Curran scalps Jadeja; India one wicket away from defeat

Sep 11, 2018 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
WICKET! Jadeja c Bairstow b Curran 13 (46)
WICKET! Pant c Moeen b Rashid 114 (146)
WICKET! Rahul b Rashid 149 (224)
150-run stand comes up
HUNDRED up for Rahul! 101(118)
WICKET! Rahane c Jennings b Moeen 37 (106)
FIFTY up for Rahul! 50 (57)
WICKET! Kohli c Bairstow b Broad 0(1)
WICKET! Pujara lbw b Anderson 0(3)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Anderson 1(6)
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Vihari 21 (30)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Jadeja 37(36)
WICKET! Buttler c Shami b Jadeja 0 (2)
WICKET! Bairstow b Shami 18 (27)
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Vihari 147 (286)
WICKET! Root c H Pandya b Vihari 125 (190)
HUNDRED up for Root! 100 (151)
HUNDRED up for COOK! 101 (210)
FIFTY up for ROOT! 52 (81)
100-run stand comes up!
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (127)
WICKET! Ali bowled b Jadeja 20 (52)
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 10 (38)
WICKET! Bumrah run-out Broad 0 (14)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Rashid 1(5)
FIFTY up for Jadeja! 51 (113)
WICKET! Sharma c Bairstow b Ali 4 (25)
WICKET! Vihari c Bairstow b Ali 56 (124)
FIFTY up for Vihari! 50 (104)
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Stokes 5 (8)
WICKET! Kohli c Root b Stokes 49 (70)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 0 (8)
WICKET! Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 37 (101)
WICKET! Rahul b Curran 37 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Broad 3 (6)
WICKET! Buttler c Rahane b Jadeja 89 (133)
WICKET! Broad c Rahul b Jadeja 38 (59)
FIFTY up for Buttler! 51 (84)
WICKET! Rashid lbw b Sharma 15 (50)
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Shrama 0 (1)
WICKET! Ali c Pant b Sharma 50 (170)
FIFTY up for Ali! 50 (167)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Jadeja 11 (40)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Ishant 0 (4)
WICKET! Root lbw Bumrah 0 (3)
WICKET! Cook b Bumrah 71 (190)
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (139)
WICKET! Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23 (75)
India Playing XI
England Playing XI:
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
England have three slips and a gully in place as Curran continues. Jadeja gets the 3rd delivery onto his pads and he flicks it over square leg for FOUR runs. CAUGHT! Curran sends the 4th ball just outside off and it moves away just the little bit to nick an outside edge before sailing into the gloves of Bairstow. Bumrah comes out to bat and England have four slips and a short leg in place but he plays out the last two deliveries. Can Anderson get that wicket he’s been waiting for in the next over?
India 345/9 after 94 overs
WICKET! Jadeja c Bairstow b Curran 13 (46)
Jadeja plays out the first four deliveries from Anderson before getting an inside edge on the 5th delivery while going for a cover drive. The ball whizzes past the off stump and goes down to the fine leg boundary for FOUR runs. Jadeja then sends the last ball towards midwicket to rotate strike. 5 runs from the over.
India 341/8 after 93 overs
Sam Curran comes back into the attack. Jadeja glances the 2nd ball down to third man for a single. CAUGHT! Curran finally gets his man on the very last delivery. Ishant was looking good with his defence but the last ball pitched on the off stump moved away just a little bit to kiss the outside edge before sailing into Bairstow’s gloves. Mohammed Shami comes out to bat and India still have 16 overs to survive for the draw.
India 336/8 after 92 overs
England finally take the second new ball as Anderson continues. The 3rd ball glances Jadeja’s pads and goes down fine leg for a leg bye. Ishant does well to survive the last three deliveries as the ball is starting to swing. This is going to be tricky for the Indians now.
India 335/7 after 91 overs
Rashid sends down the google from round the wicket on the 3rd delivery and Ishant sweeps it to deep midwicket for FOUR runs. He’s looking in great discomfort at the crease which could be a result of that injury which stopped him from bowling yesterday. Just the 4 runs from the over.
India 334/7 after 90 overs
Anderson continues. Jadeja decides to come down the track to defend the last two deliveries. Fourth consecutive maiden over. India still have to survive 19 overs before the end of the day’s play for the draw.
India 330/7 after 89 overs
England continue to have 5 men and the wicketkeeper around the bat as Rashid comes in to bowl. Rashid sends down the googly on the 4th delivery but Ishant swats it towards mid-off. Maiden over.
India 330/7 after 88 overs
DROPPED! Jadeja edges the 3rd delivery and a diving Bairstow manages to get his left glove behind the ball but cannot hold onto it. That would’ve been Anderson’s 564th Test wicket but he’ll have to wait a while longer to get there. It was a tough ask from the keeper and the ball wouldn’t have carried to first slip either. Another maiden for Anderson.
India 330/7 after 87 overs
England have surrounded Ishant with catchers as they have a slip, silly point, forward short leg and leg slip in place. Ishant manages to poke the 2nd delivery for a single. Jadeja then reaches out and drives the 3rd ball to extra cover for another single. Ishant then plays out the over safely. India are fighting to survive here.
India 330/7 after 86 overs
Anderson continues to look for that wicket which will take him past McGrath and into 4th spot on the all-time highest wicket takers list but Jadeja isn’t going to give it to him easy as he plays out the over. Another maiden over for Anderson.
India 328/7 after 85 overs
Pant slaps the first ball to sweeper cover for a single. Jadeja rotates the strike with a single off the 5th ball. CAUGHT! Looks like India’s resistance is coming to an end here as Rishabh Pant goes for the big shot over long off but only manages to find Moeen Ali who makes no mistake taking the catch. That was the googly from Rashid and Pant didn’t quite read it causing him to slice the shot instead of connecting cleanly. Another great innings comes to and end as Ishant Sharma comes out to bat. Can India still manage to hold on for a draw?
India 328/7 after 84 overs
WICKET! Pant c Moeen b Rashid 114 (146)
Anderson continues and he’s coming from round the wicket now. Jadeja manages to play out the over without taking any runs.
India 326/6 after 83 overs
Interestingly it was Adil Rashid himself who dismissed Rahul on 199 in Chennai back in 2016.
BOWLED! Rahul’s fantastic innings finally comes to an end and it needed a brilliant delivery like that to dismiss him. Rashid pitches the ball on the rough spot at the leg stump and as Rahul backed into the crease to defend on the back foot the ball took a sharp turn to move past his outside edge and hit the top of the off stump. Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in and he has a monster task in front of him. Jadeja tucks the 3rd ball to backward square leg for a single. Pant goes for the sweep on the 4th ball and it comes off his pad before Bairstow collects it appealing for a catch. The umpire says not out and England have no reviews left to challenge the decision. Just the one run from the over.
India 326/6 after 82 overs
WICKET! Rahul b Rashid 149 (224)
England don’t go for the new ball as Anderson continues. Rahul gets an inside edge to the first delivery taking the ball down to fine leg for a single. Pant then plays out the rest of the over. Just the 1 run from the over.
India 325/5 after 81 overs
Pant looks for the reverse sweep on the first delivery but only connects with the toe-end to send the ball down the off side. He then goes for the slog-sweep on the next ball but misses it completely. He needs to be careful out there and Rahul seems to be telling him that. Rashid lands the 4th ball outside off and Pant goes for the drive but misses again as the ball goes past Bairstow and Stokes in the slips for FOUR byes. That brings up the 200-run partnership between the two. Applause all around the ground for this brilliant display of batting.
India 324/5 after 80 overs
Anderson starts with a length delivery and Rahul shows some brilliant wristwork as he clips the ball off his pads for a FOUR over midwicket. Bairstow comes all the way up to the wickets now, he’s probably looking for a stumping incase Rahul decides to go down the track. Rahul plays out the rest of the over safely. Just 4 runs from the over. India need 144 runs from 29 overs to win. This is getting exciting.
India 320/5 after 79 overs
Rashid starts from round the wicket to Rahul as he tries to land the ball into that rough spot. The first ball graces off Rahul’s pads and goes past the keeper as the batsmen pick up 2 leg byes. Rahul then tucks the 3rd ball down the leg side for a single. Rashid gets some extra turn and bounce on the 5th delivery and even Bairstow can’t collect it as the batsmen pick up 2 byes. The last ball is full and wide and Pant isn’t going to let that go unpunished as he launches it over the man at deep cover for FOUR runs. 9 runs from the over.
India 316/5 after 78 overs
Anderson continues with his spell. He starts with a full toss which Pant drives to extra cover for a single. Looks like Anderson is targeting that rough patch just outside the off stump. Rahul taps the 4th ball with soft hands and they pick up a quick single. Just the 2 runs off the over.
India 307/5 after 77 overs
Pant plays out the first four deliveries before launching the 5th ball over Rashid’s head for a massive SIX. He then looks to drive the last ball way down the off side and only gets an inside edge which takes the ball past the wickets for a single. Two sides to Pant’s batting displayed in those last two deliveries. He’ll have to be careful as India need both him and Rahul at the crease to see out the new ball.
India 305/5 after 76 overs
The players are back on the field and Adil Rashid has the ball with Rishabh Pant on strike. We're just 5 overs away from the new ball. This is going to be an exciting session of Test cricket.