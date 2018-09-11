ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 5 LIVE: Curran scalps Jadeja; India one wicket away from defeat

BOWLED! Rahul’s fantastic innings finally comes to an end and it needed a brilliant delivery like that to dismiss him. Rashid pitches the ball on the rough spot at the leg stump and as Rahul backed into the crease to defend on the back foot the ball took a sharp turn to move past his outside edge and hit the top of the off stump. Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in and he has a monster task in front of him. Jadeja tucks the 3rd ball to backward square leg for a single. Pant goes for the sweep on the 4th ball and it comes off his pad before Bairstow collects it appealing for a catch. The umpire says not out and England have no reviews left to challenge the decision. Just the one run from the over.

India 326/6 after 82 overs