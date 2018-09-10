ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 4 LIVE: Root follows Cook, completes his century too

Jadeja back into the attack. Cook stabs the first ball to the off-side for a single and an overthrow from the man at point takes the ball to the boundary to make it 5 runs taking Cook to 101 ensuring he gets a HUNDRED during his last Test outing. What an innings it has been from the opener. He’s soaking up the applause now as the stadium erupts in cheers for him. It’s been a truly special career starting with a century against India and now finishing with a century against the same opposition. Root gets a single on the 3rd delivery and Cook plays out the over. England now lead by 271 runs.

England 231/2 after 70 overs