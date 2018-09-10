ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 4 LIVE: Root follows Cook, completes his century too

Live now
Sep 10, 2018 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
HUNDRED up for Root! 100 (151)
HUNDRED up for COOK! 101 (210)
FIFTY up for ROOT! 52 (81)
100-run stand comes up!
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (127)
WICKET! Ali bowled b Jadeja 20 (52)
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 10 (38)
WICKET! Bumrah run-out Broad 0 (14)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Rashid 1(5)
FIFTY up for Jadeja! 51 (113)
WICKET! Sharma c Bairstow b Ali 4 (25)
WICKET! Vihari c Bairstow b Ali 56 (124)
FIFTY up for Vihari! 50 (104)
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Stokes 5 (8)
WICKET! Kohli c Root b Stokes 49 (70)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 0 (8)
WICKET! Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 37 (101)
WICKET! Rahul b Curran 37 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Broad 3 (6)
WICKET! Buttler c Rahane b Jadeja 89 (133)
WICKET! Broad c Rahul b Jadeja 38 (59)
FIFTY up for Buttler! 51 (84)
WICKET! Rashid lbw b Sharma 15 (50)
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Shrama 0 (1)
WICKET! Ali c Pant b Sharma 50 (170)
FIFTY up for Ali! 50 (167)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Jadeja 11 (40)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Ishant 0 (4)
WICKET! Root lbw Bumrah 0 (3)
WICKET! Cook b Bumrah 71 (190)
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (139)
WICKET! Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23 (75)
India Playing XI
England Playing XI:
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
Bumrah continues. Root on strike. No runs off first ball. Root plays the second ball towards deep mid-wicket and gets two runs. No runs off third ball. Root plays the fourth ball towards cover and gets a single. Cook on strike. No runs off fifth ball. Cook plays the last ball off his toes towards fine leg for a single. Four off the over.
England 299/2 after 87 overs
Jadeja will bowl yet another over. Cook on strike. No runs off the first ball. Cook plays the second ball towards midwicket and gets a single. Root on strike. Root sweeps the third ball towards fine leg for a single. Cook on strike. No runs off the last three balls. Two off the over.
England 295/2 after 86 overs
Bumrah will continue. Root on strike. First ball darts back in to Root who turns the ball towards fine leg for a single. No runs off the next two. Root punches the fourth ball to cover and gets a single. Cook on strike. No runs off the fifth ball. Last ball is played towards deep point and Cook manages to get a single. Four off the over.
England 293/2 after 85 overs
Jadeja into yet another over. Cook on strike. FOUR. Cook rocks back in his crease and punches the ball through the covers for a boundary. No runs off second ball. FOUR. Cook gets an edge on third ball and the ball flies through the slips for yet another boundary. No runs off next three balls. Eight off the over.
England 289/2 after 84 overs
Bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah into the attack. Root on strike. No runs off the first two balls. Root flicks the third ball towards fine leg for a single. Cook on strike. No runs off next two balls. Cook plays the last ball towards fine leg for a single. Two runs off the over.
England 281/2 after 83 overs
Jadeja will continue. Root on strike No runs off first two balls. Root gets a single towards the leg-side on third ball. Cook on strike. FOUR. Cook cuts the fourth ball wide of point for a boundary. No runs off the last two balls. Five off the over.
England 279/2 after 82 overs
Shami will continue. Cook on strike. Cook gets a single off the second ball towards leg-side. FOUR. Root gets a boundary on third ball. Root plays the fourth ball towards third-man and gets a single. Cook gets a single off fifth ball. Root plays the last ball towards mid-off and takes a single. Eight off the over.
England 274/2 after 81 overs
Jadeja will continue. Cook on strike. Cook plays the first ball towards mid-wicket and settles for a single. Root on strike. Root nudges the second ball towards cover and runs a single. Gets his hundred! Cook on strike. No runs of next three balls. Cook gets a single of the last ball towards long-on. Three runs of the over.
England 266/2 after 80 overs
HUNDRED up for Root! 100 (151)
Shami will continue. Cook on strike. FOUR. Shami starts with a short ball and Cook pulls the ball towards deep square leg. Second ball is played towards deep square leg for a single. This brings Root who is on 99 on strike. No runs off the next four balls. Root stays on 99. Five off the over.
England 263/2 after 79 overs
Jadeja bowling his 30th over. Cook on strike. Cook works the first ball towards the onside and gets a single. Root on strike. Root plays the third ball toward deep backward point and settles for a single. Cook on strike. Cook gets a LEG BYE on fifth ball. Root on strike. Root sweeps the last ball towards fine leg and takes two runs. He moves to 99. Five runs off the over.
England 258/2 after 78 overs
Shami will continue. Root on strike. DROPPED. Root goes for a drive on the first ball but manages to get a thick outside edge of his bat. The ball flies to the Pujara standing at first slip who drops a rather easy chance. Batsmen cross for two runs in meantime. No runs off next five balls. Just two off the over.
England 253/2 after 77 overs
Jadeja into yet another over of his long spell. Centurion Cook on strike. Cook drives the first ball to cover and takes a single. Root on strike. No runs off next two balls. He gets a single off fourth ball. No runs by Cook on last two balls. Two off the over.
England 251/2 after 76 overs
Root plays the first ball towards fine leg and gets a single. Cook on strike. No runs off next two balls. FOUR. Slightly fuller delivery from Shami and Cook has no hesitation in driving that one through the covers for a boundary. Top shot. Cook drives the fifth ball again through the covers but this time settles only for a single. Root on strike. No run from him on last ball.
England 249/2 after 75 overs
Indian players have taken the filed and are in a hudle. Alastair Cook and Joe Root follow. As Cook emerges out of the dressing room he gets yet another standing ovation. Mohammed Shami is handed the ball, he will start off the second session. Joe Root batting on 92 is on strike.
India find themselves in a real spot of bother as Root and Cook take England’s lead to 283 runs. Cook completed a wonderful century in the first session ensuring that his Test career which started with a century against India also ends with a hundred against the same opposition. India are missing Ishant Sharma due to injury and the other bowlers weren’t able to disturb the English batsmen much through the session. England could very well stretch their lead beyond 350 and put India in to bat for 20-25 overs today. Still a lot to play for after Lunch as India will look for way back into this game. Join us again in about 30 mins.
Jadeja with the last over before Lunch. Root plays the sweep on the 3rd delivery sending the ball between mid-on and midwicket for 3 runs. Cook then plays out the rest of the over. Just 3 runs off the over as England’s lead swells to 283 runs.
England 243/2 after 74 overs
Bumrah continues and both batsmen pick up singles as they get just 2 runs from the over. Bumrah sprays the 4th ball well down leg and Pant shows some great athletic ability as he collects the ball with a full length dive. England are cruising at the moment.
England 240/2 after 73 overs
Root is looking in such good form here as he gets down on one knee and sweeps the 3rd ball towards deep midwicket for FOUR runs. He then rotates strike with a single on the next delivery and Cook gets a leading edge to the off-side for another run on the 5th delivery. 6 runs from the over. England lead by 278 runs now.
England 238/2 after 72 overs
Root taps the 3rd ball down to third man for a single. Cook plays out the rest of the over. Just the one run from the over.
England 232/2 after 71 overs
Jadeja back into the attack. Cook stabs the first ball to the off-side for a single and an overthrow from the man at point takes the ball to the boundary to make it 5 runs taking Cook to 101 ensuring he gets a HUNDRED during his last Test outing. What an innings it has been from the opener. He’s soaking up the applause now as the stadium erupts in cheers for him. It’s been a truly special career starting with a century against India and now finishing with a century against the same opposition. Root gets a single on the 3rd delivery and Cook plays out the over. England now lead by 271 runs.
England 231/2 after 70 overs
HUNDRED up for COOK! 101 (210)
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Cook gets the first ball onto his pads and he clips it fine leg for a single. Every run he scores is met by cheers from the crowds now. Root then steals a single on the next ball as the man at cover lets the ball slip past him. Cook leans into the next delivery and drives it to long-off for a FOUR. Bumrah sprays the next ball wide and Cook picks up a single to reach 96 on the 4th delivery. 8 runs from the over.
England 225/2 after 69 overs