ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 4 LIVE: India lose Dhawan, Pujara and Kohli within first 4 overs

Live now
Sep 10, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WCIKET! Kohli c Bairstow b Broad 0(1)
WICKET! Pujara lbw b Anderson 0(3)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Anderson 1(6)
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Vihari 21 (30)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Jadeja 37(36)
WICKET! Buttler c Shami b Jadeja 0 (2)
WICKET! Bairstow b Shami 18 (27)
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Vihari 147 (286)
WICKET! Root c H Pandya b Vihari 125 (190)
HUNDRED up for Root! 100 (151)
HUNDRED up for COOK! 101 (210)
FIFTY up for ROOT! 52 (81)
100-run stand comes up!
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (127)
WICKET! Ali bowled b Jadeja 20 (52)
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 10 (38)
WICKET! Bumrah run-out Broad 0 (14)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Rashid 1(5)
FIFTY up for Jadeja! 51 (113)
WICKET! Sharma c Bairstow b Ali 4 (25)
WICKET! Vihari c Bairstow b Ali 56 (124)
FIFTY up for Vihari! 50 (104)
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Stokes 5 (8)
WICKET! Kohli c Root b Stokes 49 (70)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 0 (8)
WICKET! Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 37 (101)
WICKET! Rahul b Curran 37 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Broad 3 (6)
WICKET! Buttler c Rahane b Jadeja 89 (133)
WICKET! Broad c Rahul b Jadeja 38 (59)
FIFTY up for Buttler! 51 (84)
WICKET! Rashid lbw b Sharma 15 (50)
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Shrama 0 (1)
WICKET! Ali c Pant b Sharma 50 (170)
FIFTY up for Ali! 50 (167)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Jadeja 11 (40)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Ishant 0 (4)
WICKET! Root lbw Bumrah 0 (3)
WICKET! Cook b Bumrah 71 (190)
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (139)
WICKET! Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23 (75)
India Playing XI
England Playing XI:
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
Broad starts the over with a wide length ball and Rahane plays a beautifully timed cover drive past the fielder for FOUR runs. He then plays out the last 5 deliveries without taking any runs.
India 28/3 after 8 overs
Anderson sends down a full length outswinger and Rahane guides it to point for a quick single. Rahul then reads the line of the delivery well as he drives the 4th ball through the covers for FOUR. Anderson tries to send down a straighter ball at the pads of Rahul but the Indian batsman drives it straight down the ground for 3 runs. Rahane pokes the last ball to the off-side for a single. 9 runs from the over.
India 24/3 after 7 overs
Rahane manages to push the first ball down the off-side for a quick single. Broad pitches the 2nd delivery short and wide outside off and Rahul slashes it over point for FOUR runs. Both batsmen then pick up singles from the last two deliveries. 7 runs from the over.
India 15/3 after 6 overs
Anderson continues. Rahul walks across and clips the first ball behind square for 2 runs. He then gets a thick outside edge which takes the ball over the slip cordon for FOUR runs. There is a big appeal by Anderson for LBW on the 3rd delivery while Root is appealing for a catch at first slip. England go for the review and lucky for Rahul there isn’t any edge there and the bounce was taking the ball over the wickets. Rahul plays out the rest of the over without taking any more runs. 6 runs from the over.
India 8/3 after 5 overs
Broad will continue. Rahul on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. It brings Virat Kohli on strike. OUT. Kohli plays a lousy shot first up and gets an edge. Wicket keeper takes an easy catch. Kohli is dismissed on a duck. Rahane replaces Kohli. No runs by Rahane off the four balls he faces in the over.
India 2/3 after 4 overs
WCIKET! Kohli c Bairstow b Broad 0(1)
Anderson will bowl. Dhawan on strike. No runs off the first two balls. OUT. Anderson traps Dhawan in front of the wickets on third ball. He appeals and umpire has no hesitation in raising his finger. Pujara replaces Dhawan. No runs off the fourth ball. No runs off the fifth ball too. OUT. Pujara is trapped in front of the wickets too. Big blow for India.
India 1/2 after 3 overs
WICKET! Pujara lbw b Anderson 0(3)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Anderson 1(6)
Stuart Broad will bowl from other end. Dhawan is on strike. Dhawan lets go the first ball. He repeats the motion for second ball. Dhawan plays the third ball towards short cover and sprints for a quick single. India’s chase is off the mark. Rahul on strike. No runs off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is sprayed down the leg-side but no runs. Rahul defends the last ball. One off the over.
India 1/0 after 2 overs
No runs off the first over. Andersons starts off with a maiden.
India 0/0 after 1 overs
India's innings is about to get underway. Dhawan and Rahul have taken the crease along with Indian players. James Anderson has the new ball. K L Rahul is on strike.
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Vihari 21 (30)
Vihari to Curran. SIX. Big shot by Curran off the second ball towards long-off. OUT>. Curran goes for a big shot again but he skies the ball high in the air only to find Pant underneath the ball. He is out. That ends England innings as Joe root declares.
England 423/8 after 112.3 overs
Jadeja to Rashid. Rashid gets two runs off the first ball. He gets two more runs off the fourth ball towards deep point. FOUR. Rashid shimmies down the track and gets a boundary off the fifth ball. FOUR. Four more to end the over. This time towards backward point.
England 412/7 after 112 overs
Vihari into the attack. Rashid into the attack. Two runs of the second ball. FOUR. Rashid gets a boundary towards deep extra cover. A single towards backward point.
England 403/7 after 111 overs
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Jadeja 37(36)
Jadeja continues. Stokes on strike. SIX. Stokes plays a monstrous shot over long-on for a six. No runs off the second ball. FOUR. Stokes slaps the third ball towards deep extra cover for a boundary. Stokes getting into T-20 mode. OUT. Stokes goes for another big hit but is caught by K L Rahul towards cow-corner. He has to go. Adil Rashid replaces Stokes. No runs off the last two balls.
England 398/7 after 110 overs
Shami will continue. Stokes on strike. FOUR. Stokes starts the over in style as he gets a boundary off the first ball. No runs off the second ball. The batsman gets a single off the third ball towards short-cover. Curran on strike. He gets a single towards deep point on fourth ball. ONE BYE. Stokes gets a bye on fifth ball. Curran on strike. No runs off the last ball. Seven off the over.
England 387/6 after 109 overs
Jadeja will continue. Stokes on strike. He takes a quick single off the first ball towards long-on. Curran on strike. Curran plays the second ball towards mid-on and takes a single. No runs by Stokes on third ball. Stokes takes a single off the fourth ball towards short third man. Curran on strike. FOUR. Curran gets a boundary off the fifth ball. No runs of the last ball.
England 380/6 after 108 overs
Shami will bowl the second over after Tea. Stokes on strike. Stokes is beaten on the first ball. He plays the second ball towards deep point and takes a single. Curran on strike. Curran plays the fourth ball towards square off the wicket and settles for a single. Stokes on strike. FOUR. Stokes plays a beautiful drive towards long-on for a boundary. Stokes takes a single towards third man on fifth ball. Curran on strike. No runs off the last ball. Seven runs off the over.
England 374/6 after 107 overs
Curran takes a quick single off the second ball towards long-on. Stokes on strike. Stokes gets a single towards long-on on third ball. Curran on strike. No runs scored off the last three balls. Two runs off the over.
England 366/6 after 106 overs
Third session is about to get underway. Stokes and Curran are out there and so are Indian players. Jadeja will bowl the first over after Tea.
That brings us to the end of the second session. It is Tea. Another session that has gone England's way. Few quick wicket towards the end of that session would give India some hope which would have otherwise evaporated. It is all about when Joe Root decides to declare. Cook's and Root's centuries have been the highlight of the day thus far. Join us in twenty minutes time for the third session.
Shami will continue. Curran on strike. No runs off first two balls. Third ball swings sharply back into the left hander which Curran has no clue about. Keeper collects the ball cleanly. Curran plays the fourth ball towards the cover and gets two runs. He plays the ball towards mid-on and settles for a single. Stokes to face the final ball before Tea. The last ball before Tea is a peach of a delivery which moves sharply back into Stokes and the batsman is beaten. Three runs off the over.
England 364/4 after 105 overs
Jadeja will bowl to Curran. Curran goes on back foot and defends the first ball. Second ball spins into the left hander which Curran fails to read. The batsman defends the third ball. He goes on the front foot and plays the fourth ball towards the leg side for a single. Stokes plays the fifth ball towards mid-wicket and takes a single. Curran takes a run towards square-leg to finish off the over. Three runs off the over.
England 361/4 after 104 overs
Sam Curran cuts the 2nd ball to deep point to rotate strike. Shami gets an outside edge from Stokes on the 3rd ball but it doesn’t carry to Kohli at slips. India need to bring the slip cordon closer as Stokes edges the last delivery but once again it falls short. Just 1 run from the over.
England 353/6 after 103 overs
Stokes whips the first ball to long on for a single. New man Buttler on strike now. CAUGHT! Finally Jadeja gets a wicket as Buttler looks to hit across the line of the delivery but only gets a thick edge to it. Shami runs back and takes a good catch to dismiss the batsman. The umpires are checking for a no ball and it’s close but in case of ambiguity the benefit of doubt goes to the bowler and Buttler has to walk. 2 runs and a wicket from the over.
England 352/6 after 102 overs
WICKET! Buttler c Shami b Jadeja 0 (2)
Bairstow and Stokes take singles off the first two deliveries. Shami cuts Bairstow in half as the batsman looks to play away from his body and the ball whizzes past the inside half of his bat. The next ball cuts back in again and this time Pant cannot collect it cleanly as the ball goes past him and hits the helmet. That’s five penalty runs awarded to England. BOWLED! Shami castles Bairstow as an inside edge sends the ball back onto the stumps. India building some momentum now. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.
England 350/5 after 101 overs