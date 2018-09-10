ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 4 Highlights: India struggling at 58/3 at stumps; need 406 runs to win

Live now
Sep 10, 2018 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WCIKET! Kohli c Bairstow b Broad 0(1)
WICKET! Pujara lbw b Anderson 0(3)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Anderson 1(6)
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Vihari 21 (30)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahul b Jadeja 37(36)
WICKET! Buttler c Shami b Jadeja 0 (2)
WICKET! Bairstow b Shami 18 (27)
WICKET! Cook c Pant b Vihari 147 (286)
WICKET! Root c H Pandya b Vihari 125 (190)
HUNDRED up for Root! 100 (151)
HUNDRED up for COOK! 101 (210)
FIFTY up for ROOT! 52 (81)
100-run stand comes up!
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (127)
WICKET! Ali bowled b Jadeja 20 (52)
WICKET! Jennings b Shami 10 (38)
WICKET! Bumrah run-out Broad 0 (14)
WICKET! Shami c Broad b Rashid 1(5)
FIFTY up for Jadeja! 51 (113)
WICKET! Sharma c Bairstow b Ali 4 (25)
WICKET! Vihari c Bairstow b Ali 56 (124)
FIFTY up for Vihari! 50 (104)
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Stokes 5 (8)
WICKET! Kohli c Root b Stokes 49 (70)
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 0 (8)
WICKET! Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 37 (101)
WICKET! Rahul b Curran 37 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Broad 3 (6)
WICKET! Buttler c Rahane b Jadeja 89 (133)
WICKET! Broad c Rahul b Jadeja 38 (59)
FIFTY up for Buttler! 51 (84)
WICKET! Rashid lbw b Sharma 15 (50)
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Shrama 0 (1)
WICKET! Ali c Pant b Sharma 50 (170)
FIFTY up for Ali! 50 (167)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Jadeja 11 (40)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Ishant 0 (4)
WICKET! Root lbw Bumrah 0 (3)
WICKET! Cook b Bumrah 71 (190)
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (139)
WICKET! Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23 (75)
India Playing XI
England Playing XI:
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
That brings us to the end of the coverage of day 4. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all of the action live from the final day of India's tour of England. Till then it's goodnight.
India find themselves in a tight spot after losing Dhawan, Pujara and Kohli within the first four overs. Rahul and Rahane provided some resistance but we’ll have to wait and watch as to how long they can continue as India have to last for a whole day tomorrow to salvage a draw. The day however will be remembered for Alastair Cook’s final Test innings where he signed off with yet another masterful century reaching 147 from 286 deliveries.
Moeen Ali comes in for the last over of the day. England have five fielders around Rahane with two slips, a leg slip, a short leg and a man at silly point. Rahane however manages to survive the over as without taking any runs. The stadium erupts in applause at the end of the day’s play but it’s all for Alastair Cook. The players all congratulate him once again as he acknowledges the applause.
India 58/3 after 18 overs
Stokes sends the 3rd ball down the leg side and Rahul tickles it down to fine leg for FOUR runs. Stokes seems to be looking for an LBW here but isn’t getting his line right. The last delivery is overpitched by Stokes and Rahul duly punishes him with a lovely cover drive for FOUR more runs. 8 runs from the over.
India 58/3 after 17 overs
Moeen Ali comes back into the attack. Change of ends for Ali. He sends down a flighted delivery at the stumps to start the over and Rahul guides the ball into the cover region for a single. England have two slips in place for Rahane. Rahane tries to defend the 5th ball on the back foot and the ball runs off the face of the bat and bounces over the stumps. That was close. Just the one run from the over.
India 50/3 after 16 overs
Ben Stokes comes into the attack replacing Moeen Ali. He sends down a back of a length delivery to Rahul which hits the thigh pad before tickling down the leg side as the batsmen steal a leg bye. Rahane plays out the rest of the over. Just the 1 run from the over.
India 49/3 after 15 overs
Rahane isn’t keen on taking on the bowlers as Rahul has been doing and he plays out the over from Curran without taking any runs. Curran beats Rahane with a good length delivery outside off on the very last ball of the over. Rahane played inside the line of the delivery and the ball whizzed past his outside edge.
India 48/3 after 14 overs
Ali pitches the first delivery on the rough spot outside off and Rahul looks to cut but gets a bottom edge which takes the ball wide of the stumps and behind the keeper for a single. Rahane opens the face of the bat and guides the 3rd ball to backward point for a single. Rahul then pulls out the reverse sweep on the 5th delivery sending the ball racing past point for FOUR runs. 6 runs from the over.
India 48/3 after 13 overs
Sam Curran comes into the attack. Rahul will be wary against him especially after that unplayable delivery which knocked his off stump in the first innings. Curran sends the 5th delivery onto the pads of Rahul who pushes it wide of mid-on for a quick single. Just the one run from the over.
India 42/3 after 12 overs
Moeen Ali comes into the attack. Rahul pushes the first ball into the off-side for a single. Rahane then is content to play out the rest of the over without taking any runs.
India 41/3 after 11 overs
Stuart Broad comes steaming in for one more over. Rahane guides the 2nd ball down to fine leg for a single. Rahul shows some great timing as he clips the 5th ball between midwicket and mid-on for 3 runs. 4 runs from the over.
India 40/3 after 10 overs
Anderson starts with a full and wide delivery which Rahul slashes at hard, he only manages to get an edge to it though but it’s enough as the ball goes over the cordon for FOUR. Anderson shortens his length and Rahul opens the face of his bat to guide the 3rd ball between the slips for FOUR more. 8 runs from the over. If it’s of any consequence, India need 428 runs to win.
India 36/3 after 9 overs
Broad starts the over with a wide length ball and Rahane plays a beautifully timed cover drive past the fielder for FOUR runs. He then plays out the last 5 deliveries without taking any runs.
India 28/3 after 8 overs
Anderson sends down a full length outswinger and Rahane guides it to point for a quick single. Rahul then reads the line of the delivery well as he drives the 4th ball through the covers for FOUR. Anderson tries to send down a straighter ball at the pads of Rahul but the Indian batsman drives it straight down the ground for 3 runs. Rahane pokes the last ball to the off-side for a single. 9 runs from the over.
India 24/3 after 7 overs
Rahane manages to push the first ball down the off-side for a quick single. Broad pitches the 2nd delivery short and wide outside off and Rahul slashes it over point for FOUR runs. Both batsmen then pick up singles from the last two deliveries. 7 runs from the over.
India 15/3 after 6 overs
Anderson continues. Rahul walks across and clips the first ball behind square for 2 runs. He then gets a thick outside edge which takes the ball over the slip cordon for FOUR runs. There is a big appeal by Anderson for LBW on the 3rd delivery while Root is appealing for a catch at first slip. England go for the review and lucky for Rahul there isn’t any edge there and the bounce was taking the ball over the wickets. Rahul plays out the rest of the over without taking any more runs. 6 runs from the over.
India 8/3 after 5 overs
Broad will continue. Rahul on strike. He gets a single off the first ball. It brings Virat Kohli on strike. OUT. Kohli plays a lousy shot first up and gets an edge. Wicket keeper takes an easy catch. Kohli is dismissed on a duck. Rahane replaces Kohli. No runs by Rahane off the four balls he faces in the over.
India 2/3 after 4 overs
WCIKET! Kohli c Bairstow b Broad 0(1)
Anderson will bowl. Dhawan on strike. No runs off the first two balls. OUT. Anderson traps Dhawan in front of the wickets on third ball. He appeals and umpire has no hesitation in raising his finger. Pujara replaces Dhawan. No runs off the fourth ball. No runs off the fifth ball too. OUT. Pujara is trapped in front of the wickets too. Big blow for India.
India 1/2 after 3 overs
WICKET! Pujara lbw b Anderson 0(3)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Anderson 1(6)
Stuart Broad will bowl from other end. Dhawan is on strike. Dhawan lets go the first ball. He repeats the motion for second ball. Dhawan plays the third ball towards short cover and sprints for a quick single. India’s chase is off the mark. Rahul on strike. No runs off the fourth ball. Fifth ball is sprayed down the leg-side but no runs. Rahul defends the last ball. One off the over.
India 1/0 after 2 overs
No runs off the first over. Andersons starts off with a maiden.
India 0/0 after 1 overs
India's innings is about to get underway. Dhawan and Rahul have taken the crease along with Indian players. James Anderson has the new ball. K L Rahul is on strike.
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Vihari 21 (30)
Vihari to Curran. SIX. Big shot by Curran off the second ball towards long-off. OUT>. Curran goes for a big shot again but he skies the ball high in the air only to find Pant underneath the ball. He is out. That ends England innings as Joe root declares.
England 423/8 after 112.3 overs
Jadeja to Rashid. Rashid gets two runs off the first ball. He gets two more runs off the fourth ball towards deep point. FOUR. Rashid shimmies down the track and gets a boundary off the fifth ball. FOUR. Four more to end the over. This time towards backward point.
England 412/7 after 112 overs