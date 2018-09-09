ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 3 LIVE: England lead nears 150

Live now
Sep 09, 2018 10:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
Jadeja to Cook. No runs off the first five balls. Cook edges the last ball through slips for a single.
England 106/2 after 40 overs
Bumrah to Root. No runs off first three balls. FOUR. Root plays fourth ball towards deep square leg for a boundary. Top shot. No runs off fifth and sixth ball. Four off the over.
England 105/2 after 39 overs
Shami will bowl. Root on strike. FOUR. Root starts the over in style with a boundary through gully. FOUR. Another boundary. Top shot. No runs off the third and fourth ball. Root manages a single off the fifth ball. No runs by Cook on the last ball. Nine off the over.
England 101/2 after 38 overs
Bumrah will continue. Cook on strike. No runs off first two balls. Cook clips away the third ball and manages a couple. He tucks away the fourth ball towards on-side and takes a single. Root on strike. He defends the fifth ball. Root tucks the last ball and manages a single.
England 92/2 after 37 overs
Shami into the attack. Cook on strike. Cook starts off with a single towards mid-wicket. Root on strike. Root plays the second ball towards mid-off and takes a single. Cook on strike. Cook gets a single towards mid-wicket on fifth ball. Root on strike. No runs off the last ball. Three off the over.
England 88/2 after 36 overs
Bumrah will continue. Cook on strike. No runs off first five balls. Cook gets a single off the last ball towards deep square leg. One off the over.
England 85/2 after 35 overs
Jadeja continues. Cook on strike. No runs off first four balls. Cook gets a single on fifth ball. Root on strike. No runs off the last ball
England 84/2 after 34 overs
Bumrah to Cook. Cook gets a single off the first ball. Root gets a single off the second ball towards off-side. No runs off next two balls. Cook gets two runs off the fifth ball through mid-wicket. He finishes the over with a single . Five off the over.
England 83/2 after 33 overs
Jadeja in for yet another over. Cook on strike. Cook gets an inside edge on first ball and ball moves towards the leg side and batsmen cross for a single. Root on strike. He takes a single towards point on second ball. Cook on strike. No runs off next three balls. Cook gets single off the last ball. Three runs off the over.
England 78/2 after 32 overs
Bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah into the attack. Cook on strike. Cook starts with three runs towards mid-wicket. Root on strike. No runs from him on next five balls. Three off the over.
England 75/2 after 31 overs
Jadeja will bowl. Root on strike. FOUR. Root starts the over in style as he plays a good shot through point. No runs second ball. FOUR. Boundary again on third ball. Root manages to find the gap again through point. No runs off next three balls. Eight off the over.
England 72/2 after 30 overs
Sharma will continue. On strike is Cook. Cook scores no runs off the over. Maiden.
England 64/2 after 29 overs
Jadeja is back for yet another over. Cook is on strike. Cook drives the first ball through the covers and takes a single. Pujara does well to stop that ball just short off boundary. On strike is Ali. No runs off second and third ball. OUT. Ali is bowled on fourth ball as it spins back sharply in and Ali fails to read the spin on the ball. Ali is disappointed with himself. Joe Root replaces Ali. No runs off fifth ball. Root cuts the last ball through slips and manages two runs. Five runs and a wicket.
England 64/2 after 28 overs
WICKET! Ali bowled b Jadeja 20 (52)
Time for Drinks.
Sharma will continue. Ali on strike. Ali gets a single off the second ball towards fine leg. Cook on strike. He shoulders arms to third ball. No runs off the next two balls. Cook plays the last ball in front of square leg and settles for a single. Two off the over.
England 59/1 after 27 overs
Jadeja starts a new over. Cook is on strike. Batsman defends first two balls. Cook works the third ball towards mid-wicket and takes a single. Fourth ball spins sharply back in for Ali. No runs. Ali sweeps the fifth ball and takes a single. Cook on strike. He defends the last ball. Just two runs off the over.
England 57/1 after 26 overs
Sharma continues. Ali on strike. DROPPED. Second ball moves away from Ali and the batsman is lured into a drive. Ali gets a thick outside edge of his bat and K L Rahul drops an easy catch at slips. The ball runs down the third man boundary for four runs. No runs off the remaining balls. Four runs off the over.
England 55/1 after 25 overs
Jadeja will continue. Cook is on strike. No runs off first three balls. Jadeja gets the fourth ball pitch on rough and spin the ball back into Cook. Cook defends the ball towards covers and takes a single. That single brings England’s fifty. Ali on strike. No runs off fifth ball. Ali plays the last ball towards mid-wicket and settles for a single. Two off the over.
England 51/1 after 24 overs
Bowling change. Ishant Sharma replaces Mohammed Shami. Ali is on strike. No runs by Ali off the over. Maiden from Sharma. Keeps very tight for Ali.
England 49/1 after 23 overs
Jadeja will continue. Ali on strike. No runs off the first four balls. Ali plays the fifth ball towards mid-on and gets a single. On strike is Cook. Cook plays a front foot defensive shot on last ball. A single off the over.
England 49/1 after 22 overs
Shami will continue. Cook on strike. Cook tucks the first ball in front of square and gets a single. Ali on strike. He is beaten on second ball as the ball moves sharply back into the left hander. FOUR. Ali gets a thick outside edge on third ball and the ball rushes through the vacant gully area for a boundary. No runs off the fourth ball. Ali is beaten all ends up on fifth ball almost splicing Ali into two halves. Batsmen cross for a single. Umpire gives that as a BYE. Cook on strike. Full pitched delivery Shami and Cook punches the ball straight down the ground. Top shot to end the over. Ten off the over.
England 48/1 after 21 overs
Bowling change. Ravindra Jadeja replaces Bumrah. Ali on strike. Ali plays the first ball down the ground and jogs for a single. Cook on strike. Cook works the fifth ball towards mid-wicket and runs a single. Ali on strike. Ali comes down the track and plays the last ball of the over towards mid-wicket and settles for two. Four off the over.
England 38/1 after 20 overs
Shami continues. Cook on strike. No runs off the first three balls. Cook is beaten on the third ball as it moves back sharply in. Cook has no clue about it. Cook goes on the back foot and gets his bat on the ball. Ball moves through the cover and batsmen cross for two runs. No runs off fifth ball. Play and a miss. Cook is beaten on the last ball as ball swings back in. Cook is confused. Two runs off the over.
England 34/1 after 19 overs
Bumrah continues. Moeen Ali is content to sit back and wait patiently for run scoring opportunities. Bumrah keeps a tight line and bowls out another maiden over.
England 32/1 after 18 overs
Shami beats Cook with the first delivery and repeats the feat on the 3rd ball too. Cook seems to be having trouble getting used to Shami coming from such a wide angle. Shami has been angling the ball into the left hander while getting some to seam away from the bat. Cook has no way of guessing which way the ball is going to go.
England 32/1 after 17 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Moeen Ali plays out the over without taking any runs. India need to find some wickets here before the batsmen settle in.
England 32/1 after 16 overs
Shami sends down a beautiful 2nd delivery as he comes from wide of the wicket and angles it into Cook before the ball straightened off the seam. Cook was set to defend it on the original line and was beaten by the movement. Another maiden over for Shami. He has been a delight to watch in this match.
England 32/1 after 15 overs