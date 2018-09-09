ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 3 LIVE: England lead nears 150

Shami will continue. Cook on strike. Cook tucks the first ball in front of square and gets a single. Ali on strike. He is beaten on second ball as the ball moves sharply back into the left hander. FOUR. Ali gets a thick outside edge on third ball and the ball rushes through the vacant gully area for a boundary. No runs off the fourth ball. Ali is beaten all ends up on fifth ball almost splicing Ali into two halves. Batsmen cross for a single. Umpire gives that as a BYE. Cook on strike. Full pitched delivery Shami and Cook punches the ball straight down the ground. Top shot to end the over. Ten off the over.

England 48/1 after 21 overs