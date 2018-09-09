ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 3 LIVE: Ali sends Sharma back after Lunch

Bowling change. Moeen Ali into the attack. Jadeja on strike. Ali bowls short and wide on second ball Jadeja rocks back in his crease and cuts the ball in front of square. Batsmen cross for three quick runs. Good running between the wickets by the two batsmen. On strike is Vihari. No runs on third ball. OUT. Vihari is caught behind on fourth ball. He stretches to defend the ball but the ball spins away from him and gets a thin outside edge of his bat. Wicketkeeper takes the catch. Viharai goes for the review. Review shows that there was a faint edge. That is curtains for Vihari. He has to go. Ishant Sharma replaces Vihari. He scores no runs off the last two balls off the over. Three runs and a wicket.

India 237/7 after 77 overs