ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 3 LIVE: Ali sends Sharma back after Lunch

Sep 09, 2018 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ali will continue. Jadeja on strike. No runs off first five balls. Ali keeping it nice and tight. FOUR. The last ball spins into the left hander and he rocks back into his crease and plays the ball through point for a boundary. That boundary completes his half century. Well played Jadeja. Four off the over.
India 254/8 after 85 overs
Rashid will continue. Jadeja on strike. Jadeja works the fifth ball to square leg and gets a single. Shami has one ball to survive. He defends the ball. Single off the over.
India 250/8 after 84 overs
Rashid will continue. Jadeja is on strike. The batsman cuts the third ball to deep point and gets 2 runs. Another cut shot by the batsman on fourth ball and this time he takes a single. On strike is Sharma. OUT. Sharma gets a faint edge on the fifth ball and wicketkeeper Bairstow takes the catch. Sharma has to walk back. Mohammed Shami replaces Sharma. He defends the last ball. Three runs and a wicket.
India 249/8 after 83 overs
Rashid will continue. Sharma is on strike. The batsman connects the third ball well, the ball moves towards square leg and he manages a single. On strike is Jadeja. He finishes the over with a single towards long-on. Two off the over.
India 246/7 after 82 overs
Spin from both the ends. Moeen Ali into the attack. Sharma politely taps the fourth ball and takes a quick single. Jadeja on strike for the first time after Lunch. Jadeja rocks back in his crease and cuts the ball towards backward point and takes a single. On strike is Sharma. He plays the last ball wide of slip and settles for a single. Three off the over.
India 244/7 after 81 overs
Only a single on the last ball of the over. It is a wrong’un which Sharma fails to read, it deflects off the pads. Umpire signals it as LEG BYES.
India 241/7 after 80 overs
Action is about to get underway. Players have taken the field. Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja will resume India's fightback. Adil Rashi will bowl the first over after Lunch.
A good start to the day for India as Jadeja and Vihari combined reduce the deficit to double figures. The debutant Vihari also getting a FIFTY on his first international innings. Moeen Ali came back to torment India though as he sent back Vihari but that was the only wicket India lost during the session. India need to go after the bowlers with their tail now to further reduce the deficit during this innings.
Moeen Ali continues. Jadeja backs away and guides the 3rd ball down the off side for a single. England bring in two slips and a short leg for Ishant. Moeen tosses up the last delivery and Ishant brings out the sweep to get off the mark with a single. That brings us to Lunch on day 3.
India 240/7 after 79 overs
Adil Rashid comes back into the attack. England have a slip and a short leg in place. Jadeja punches the first ball to long on for a single. England appeal for a caught behind on the 2nd ball but Ishant Sharma had missed that one by a long way. There is a break in play as Jadeja goes down holding his wrist, looks like a bout of cramps as he’s able to continue. Ishant plays out the over without taking any runs.
India 238/7 after 78 overs
Bowling change. Moeen Ali into the attack. Jadeja on strike. Ali bowls short and wide on second ball Jadeja rocks back in his crease and cuts the ball in front of square. Batsmen cross for three quick runs. Good running between the wickets by the two batsmen. On strike is Vihari. No runs on third ball. OUT. Vihari is caught behind on fourth ball. He stretches to defend the ball but the ball spins away from him and gets a thin outside edge of his bat. Wicketkeeper takes the catch. Viharai goes for the review. Review shows that there was a faint edge. That is curtains for Vihari. He has to go. Ishant Sharma replaces Vihari. He scores no runs off the last two balls off the over. Three runs and a wicket.
India 237/7 after 77 overs
Bowling change. Sam Curran into the attack. Jadeja is on strike. Curran bowls a short delivery first up and Jadeja tucks the ball behind the square on the on side for a single. Vihari is on strike now. Curran pushes the length of the ball slightly back for second delivery and Vihari plays a good shot, takes a quick single. A single by Jadeja on third ball towards backward point. On strike is Vihari. No runs from the right hander on remaining three balls. Three runs off the over.
India 234/6 after 76 overs
Stokes will continue. Jadeja has strike. No runs off first two balls. Third ball is short and wide from Stokes and Jadeja cuts it straight to a fielder but the batsman manages a single. Vihari is on strike now. No runs from him on the three balls he faces. One off the over.
India 231/6 after 75 overs
Ali will continue. Vihari on strike. The batsmen extends his front foot and defends the first three balls. No runs. Vihari plays a paddle sweep on fourth ball, the ball rolls down towards the fine-leg area and batsmen cross for a single. Jadeja on strike. Fifth ball spins into Jadeja and the batsmen makes good use of the depth of the crease and cuts the ball through the covers. Batsmen cross for a single. On strike is Vihari. FOUR. Vihari ends the over in style as goes on his knees and sweeps Ali towards square leg for a boundary. Six off the over.
India 230/6 after 74 overs
Stokes continues. Jadeja on strike. FOUR. Stokes starts the over with a bad ball. The ball is short and outside the off stump and Jadeja has no hesitation is cutting that ball through the point region for a boundary. Top shot. No runs of the remaining five balls. Stokes bowls tight and there is no room for Jadeja to score. Four off the over.
India 224/6 after 73 overs
Moeen Ali into the attack. Hanuma Vihari on strike. No runs off the over. Maiden. Ali keeps the line and length tight. No scoring opportunity for Vihari to free his arms.
India 220/6 after 72 overs
Vihari taps the 2nd ball to the off-side for a single to complete his FIFTY. What an innings it has been by the debutant batting against a ferocious bowling line-up. There is a huge appeal for a caught behind on the last ball and England go for the review as the umpire isn’t convinced. There seemed to be a sound there and Stokes was convinced but UltraEdge confirms there wasn’t any contact and Jadeja continues. Just the one run from the over.
India 220/6 after 71 overs
Rashid starts with a low full toss and Vihari drives it straight to the man at mid-off. Vihari gets an edge to the 5th delivery that goes past Stokes at slip for two runs. He then slaps the last ball through covers for a single. That takes the debutant up to 49. Can he get a half-century on his first innings in Test cricket?
India 219/6 after 70 overs
Jadeja defends the first ball to point for a single. The ball seems to have gone out of shape for the second time during India’s innings as it fails the hoop test. The umpires call for a replacement and Stokes continues after a quick break. He pitches the 3rd ball full outside off and Vihari plays a beautifully timed drive into the gap at point for FOUR. Vihari then shuffles across and tucks the 5th ball past square leg for a single. 6 runs from the over.
India 216/6 after 69 overs
Rashid continues and England keep just the one slip and a short leg for the spinner. He sends down a full toss to Jadeja who drives it towards long on for a single. Vihari gets another full toss but he can’t get it past the man at midwicket. Vihari tucks the last ball down to fine leg for two runs which brings up the FIFTY run partnership between the two. India need them to stay at the crease for as long as possible.
India 210/6 after 68 overs
Ben Stokes comes back into the attack. England have three slips in place as they wait for the batsmen to chase the deliveries outside off. Vihari doesn’t take the bait as he plays out the over safely. Maiden over for Stokes.
India 207/6 after 67 overs
Rashid decides to start from round the wicket for this over and England have a slip and a short leg in place for him. Jadeja and Vihari take singles off the first two deliveries before Jadeja plays out the rest of the over. Rashid is still trying to find his rhythm as he keeps tinkering with the speeds of his deliveries. 2 runs from the over. India still trail by 125 runs.
India 207/6 after 66 overs