ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 2 LIVE: Kohli and Vihari try to steady India's innings

Sep 08, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 0 (8)
WICKET! Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 37 (101)
WICKET! Rahul b Curran 37 (53)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Broad 3 (6)
WICKET! Buttler c Rahane b Jadeja 89 (133)
WICKET! Broad c Rahul b Jadeja 38 (59)
FIFTY up for Buttler! 51 (84)
WICKET! Rashid lbw b Sharma 15 (50)
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Shrama 0 (1)
WICKET! Ali c Pant b Sharma 50 (170)
FIFTY up for Ali! 50 (167)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Jadeja 11 (40)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Ishant 0 (4)
WICKET! Root lbw Bumrah 0 (3)
WICKET! Cook b Bumrah 71 (190)
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (139)
WICKET! Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23 (75)
India Playing XI
England Playing XI:
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
Stokes bangs the 3rd ball short and Kohli was a bit late into the pull as he sends the ball to deep midwicket for a single. Vihari just sees out the rest of the over. The light seems to be improving which means we won’t have a pause in the day’s play. Just the 1 run from the over.
India 119/4 after 43 overs
Broad pitches the first ball short and Kohli rolls his wrists over it as he connects with a beautiful pull shot sending the ball racing through square leg for FOUR. Broad gets the next ball to move in late as it glances Kohli high up the pad. There are a few appeals for LBW but the batsmen steal a leg bye instead. Vihari is taking his time here as he plays out the rest of the over. 5 runs from the over.
India 118/4 after 42 overs
Ben Stokes comes back into the attack. Kohli comes across and flicks the first ball for a single. Vihari plays out the rest of the over without taking any runs. There is a slight drizzle that’s hitting the ground now and the light seems to be fading. Hopefully it doesn’t escalate forcing play to stop.
India 113/4 after 41 overs
England bring in a leg gully now for Broad. Kohli whips the first ball off his pads and past Stokes at leg gully for a single. Vihari gets an inside edge onto his pads and grabs a single as the ball escapes towards point. Kohli is looking solid here as he rotates strike by guiding the ball behind square. Just 3 runs from the over.
India 112/4 after 40 overs
Kohli gets a big leading edge on the 3rd delivery as he brings his bat down at an angle. The ball loops towards backward point but lucky for Kohli it doesn’t carry to the man there. Kohli then works the next ball behind square for a single. Vihari ducks out of the next delivery before defending the last one.
India 109/4 after 39 overs
Big shout for LBW on the first delivery and the umpire gives it OUT! Vihari goes for the review. It’s similar to the previous delivery where Broad hit him on the pads but this time replays show the ball flying over the stumps and Vihari can continue at the crease. He then gets off the mark, playing the 3rd ball to cover for a single. Kohli guides the 4th ball to midwicket for another single. Just 2 runs from the over.
India 108/4 after 38 overs
Kohli plays a straight drive off the first ball but Anderson gets down quickly to save the single. Kohli then flicks the 4th ball through midwicket for two runs. The floodlights have been switched on here as the clouds cover the skies. Just the two runs from the over.
India 106/4 after 37 overs
Broad sends the first ball a tad short and Kohli pulls it fine for a single. Broad hits Vihari on the pads with an inswinger on the 3rd ball and there’s a massive appeal which the umpire turns down. England decide against the review but replays show that Vihari was out with the ball hitting the leg stump. Vihari is lucky to get away with that one. He plays out the rest of the over without taking any runs.
India 104/4 after 36 overs
England have three slips in place now for Anderson. Kohli defends the 2nd ball past the bowler for a single. Rahane defends the next two deliveries. CAUGHT! Rahane has to depart for a duck and India find themselves sliding down a slippery slope once again. Anderson sends down a good length delivery outside off and Rahane hangs his bat out getting an outside edge which carries to Cook at first slip. Rahane should’ve left that alone. Debutant Hanuma Vihari comes out to bat. Just the one run and a wicket from the over.
India 103/4 after 35 overs
Broad continues. Kohli pulls the 2nd ball to fine leg for a single. Rahane then takes his time to settle as he plays out the rest of the over. Broad gets the 5th ball to move in sharply as it sneaks between bat and pad but misses the off stump by a whisker. Just the one run from the over.
India 102/3 after 34 overs
Pujara plays out the first four deliveries without taking any runs. CAUGHT! Finally Anderson gets the breakthrough. He pitches the 5th ball outside off and Pujara commits to a push but the swing helps the ball takes an edge off the bat before travelling back to Bairstow. Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in and it once again falls to the captain and vice-captain to rescue India from a tricky situation here. Wicket maiden for Anderson.
India 101/3 after 33 overs
Broad beats Pujara with the first delivery which whizzes past the outside edge. Pujara then plays the next 4 deliveries a bit more cautiously before driving the last ball wide of midwicket for three runs. That takes India past the 100-run mark.
India 101/2 after 32 overs
Anderson continues. The Indian batsmen are slowing it down now as Kohli this time plays out a maiden over. Anderson doesn’t manage to trouble Kohli much in the over.
India 98/2 after 31 overs
Stuart Broad comes back into the attack. Pujara calmly plays out the over without taking any runs. Looks like the ball is starting to reverse a little now. This could be a tricky period for India. Any wickets now could very well trigger another batting collapse as we’ve seen all through this series.
India 98/2 after 30 overs
The Kohli vs Anderson battle is back underway as James Anderson comes back into the attack. Anderson immediately has the upper hand as he beats Kohli’s outside edge on the very first ball. There is a big shout for LBW on the 3rd delivery as Anderson gets the ball to nip in off the deck and hit Kohli on the pads. England go for the review and replays show that the impact was marginally outside the line of stumps leaving it to the umpire’s call. England retain the review but Kohli continues at the crease. Anderson drifts the next ball down the leg side and Kohli clips it down to fine leg for FOUR. What an over it has been, 4 runs come off it.
India 98/2 after 29 overs
Moeen pitches the first ball short and Kohli is on it in a flash. He rocks back and pulls it wide of deep square for a FOUR. Kohli rotates strike with a single on the 5th ball and Pujara dances down the track to send the last delivery straight past the bowler for FOUR. Both Indian batsmen are looking to attack the English spinner now. 9 runs from the over.
India 94/2 after 28 overs
Curran sends down a back of a length 3rd delivery and Kohli pushes it into the gap at point for two runs. The next delivery is a bit overpitched and outside off, Kohli isn’t going to let that go unpunished as he leans into a cover drive sending the ball racing between mid-off and cover for FOUR. Curran comes from round the wicket for the last delivery and Kohli clips it off his toes for a single. 7 runs from that over.
India 85/2 after 27 overs
Moeen sends the 4th ball onto the pads of Pujara who guides it past short fine leg for two runs. Pujara then works the 5th ball past square leg for a single. England bring back the slip, a silly point and a short leg for Kohli. The Indian skipper works the last ball to midwicket for a single. 4 runs from the over.
India 78/2 after 26 overs
Curran beats Kohli on the first ball with an away swinging delivery that moves past the outside edge. Kohli manages to get inside the line of the 3rd delivery sending it past square leg for two runs. He then plays out the next three balls without taking any runs. The Indian skipper doesn’t look like he has fully settled down yet. England will be looking to apply the pressure on him before he gets comfortable.
India 74/2 after 25 overs
England have a slip, a short leg and a catching midwicket in place for Moeen Ali. Pujara plays out the first 3 deliveries before working the 4th ball down to square leg for a single. Moeen lands the 5th ball on the rough area and it spins in sharply moving past the inside edge to hit Kohli on the pads. England ponder the review but decide against it as the impact was well outside off. Kohli tucks the last ball behind square for a single. 2 runs off the over.
India 72/2 after 24 overs
BOWLED! What a Jaffa, there’s nothing much that Rahul could do there. Curran pitched the ball down the middle and Rahul looked set to defend it. The ball nipped away off the seam at the very last moment and moved past the outside edge to hit the off stump. That was unplayable and you have to feel for Rahul there. Kohli is the new man in and he plays out the next 5 balls without taking any runs. Wicket maiden for Curran.
India 70/2 after 23 overs
Moeen tosses up the first ball outside the off stump and Rahul gets an inside edge behind square for a single. Pujara comes down the track and works the 5th ball to midwicket for another run. Rahul then sends the last ball to long-on to end the over with another single. 3 runs from the over.
India 70/1 after 22 overs
There is a delay in the over as Pujara has a problem about some distraction behind the sightscreen. When play resumes Pujara punches the 3rd ball wide of mid-off for two runs. Curran bangs the next ball short and Pujara swivels as he pulls the ball behind square for two more. 4 runs from the over.
India 67/1 after 21 overs
Moeen Ali continues his spell. England bring back the slip and a man at short leg. Ali pitches the 5th ball short and wide outside off which Pujara cuts to deep point for a single. Rahul goes for the paddle sweep on the last delivery but Ali sends it down the leg side and the ball goes past the keeper and escapes down to the fence for FOUR byes. Curran tried to save the runs with a sliding stop but he was touching the ropes as he pulled it back in.
India 63/1 after 20 overs
Curran sends the 2nd delivery a fraction short and Pujara gets on top of the bounce and cracks it past point for FOUR runs. Pujara then nudges the 5th ball towards square leg for a single. 5 runs off the over.
India 58/1 after 19 overs