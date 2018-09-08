ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 2 LIVE: Kohli and Vihari try to steady India's innings

The Kohli vs Anderson battle is back underway as James Anderson comes back into the attack. Anderson immediately has the upper hand as he beats Kohli’s outside edge on the very first ball. There is a big shout for LBW on the 3rd delivery as Anderson gets the ball to nip in off the deck and hit Kohli on the pads. England go for the review and replays show that the impact was marginally outside the line of stumps leaving it to the umpire’s call. England retain the review but Kohli continues at the crease. Anderson drifts the next ball down the leg side and Kohli clips it down to fine leg for FOUR. What an over it has been, 4 runs come off it.

India 98/2 after 29 overs