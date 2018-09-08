ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 2 LIVE: India lose Dhawan early

Live now
Sep 08, 2018 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Broad 3 (6)
WICKET! Buttler c Rahane b Jadeja 89 (133)
WICKET! Broad c Rahul b Jadeja 38 (59)
FIFTY up for Buttler! 51 (84)
WICKET! Rashid lbw b Sharma 15 (50)
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Shrama 0 (1)
WICKET! Ali c Pant b Sharma 50 (170)
FIFTY up for Ali! 50 (167)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Jadeja 11 (40)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Ishant 0 (4)
WICKET! Root lbw Bumrah 0 (3)
WICKET! Cook b Bumrah 71 (190)
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (139)
WICKET! Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23 (75)
India Playing XI
England Playing XI:
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
Broad will continue. Pujara on strike. No runs off first four balls. Broad is looking very confident. Those runs with bat has helped him. Pujara plays the fifth ball towards backward square leg and takes a single. On strike is Rahul. He takes a single towards point on last ball. Two off the over.
India 12/1 after 4 overs
Back with Anderson. On strike is Rahul. He lets go the first ball. He defends the second ball. No runs off third ball. Rahul gets an edge on fourth ball the ball falls short off the fielder at slip. FOUR. Fifth ball is short and wide from Anderson and the batsman cuts it towards third man boundary. No runs off the last ball. Four off the over.
India 10/1 after 3 overs
Stuart Broad will share the new ball responsibility with Anderson. OUT. Broad gets charging in and bowls a great in singing ball. Dhawan fails to read the ball and it hits his pads. Broad appeals and umpire raises his finger. Dhawan wanted to review but he runs out of time. Dhawan fails again. Cheteshwar Pujara replaces Dhawan. No runs by Pujara off next five balls. Wicket maiden.
India 6/1 after 2 overs
Rahul on strike. He punches the first ball through the covers by going on back foot. Batsmen cross for three runs. On strike is Dhawan. Anderson sends the second ball down the leg side. Dhawan leaves the third ball for the wicketkeeper. Dhawan plays the fifth ball through point and batsmen cross for two. The batsman plays the last ball off his hips and manages a single. Six off the over. Productive over for India.
India 6/0 after 1 overs
It is important that India gets a good start.
India's innings is about to start. K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan have walked out. So have England players. James Anderson has the new ball. This should be interesting.
That wraps up the England innings. Courtesy to fifties from Cook, Ali and Buttler England have managed a more than fighting total of 332 in the first innings. For India Ravindra Jadeja has bee the stand out bowler with four wickets. Bumrah and Sharma took three wickets each. We wait for India's reply now.
Jadeja will continue. Buttler is on strike. No runs off first two balls. Buttle plays the third ball towards extra cover and gets 2. No runs off the next two balls. OUT. Last ball off the over spins away from Buttler and he edges it to the slip. Rahane takes a fine catch. Two runs and a wicket.
England 332/10 after 122 overs
Bumrah to Buttler. SIX. Bumrah starts the over with a half-volley and Buttler pulls him over cow-corner. No runs off second ball. SIX. Buttler getting into T-20 mode. This time he plays the ball over fine leg. No runs off the fourth ball. The batsman plays the fifth ball towards covers and takes a single. Anderson has one ball to survive. Bumrah strays the last ball down the leg side. 13 runs off the over.
England 330/9 after 121 overs
Jadeja will continue. Buttler on strike. Buttler tries to reverse sweep the first ball but manages to find a fielder. No runs off the next two balls. Buttler rocks back in his crease and cuts the fourth ball towards deep point but he isn’t keen on taking any run. Buttler takes a run towards cover on fifth ball. Anderson has one ball to survive. He goes on backfoot and defends it. Only a run off the over.
England 317/9 after 120 overs
Bumrah will continue. Buttler on strike. The batsman gets two runs off the second ball towards mid-wicket. Buttler pushes the third ball down the ground and takes a single. Anderson is now on strike. He defends the fourth ball by getting whole of his bat behind it. No runs on last two balls. Anderson survives. Three runs off the over.
England 316/9 after 119 overs
Jadeja will continue. Buttler is on strike. Buttler takes a single on the first ball towards. No runs off the second ball. OUT. Broad dances down the track for third ball and lifts the ball over the bowlers head. The ball is scooped very high in the air. K L Rahul completes a stunning catch running backwards. What a brilliant catch. Kind of inspiration India needed in the field. James Anderson replaces Broad. No runs off fourth and fifth balls. Buttler takes a single off the last ball. Two runs and a wicket.
England 313/9 after 118 overs
Jasprit Bumrah will bowl from the other end. Buttler on strike. Buttler starts off with a single towards mid-off. No runs on second ball. Broad gets a soft edge on third ball and he takes a single. Buttler plays the fourth ball towards mid-wicket and takes a single. No runs off the last two balls. Three off the over.
England 311/8 after 117 overs
Broad gets a run behind square on second ball. Buttler plays the third ball towards third man and takes two runs. Buttler manages a single on the last ball. Four off the over.
England 308/8 after 116 overs
Right then, action is about to get underway. Players have taken the field. Ravindra Jadeja has the ball. On strike is Stuart Broad.
Story of the series so far.
That brings us to Lunch on day 2. England have had a fine morning's play losing only Adil Rashid. Buttler found some good company in the form of Broad as he went past the fifty run mark. Both batsmen strung together a strong partnership to take England past the 300-run mark. India's struggle against the English tail continues and Kohli and co. will have to find a way to end this soon after Tea.
Shami can’t do much as the batsmen pick up singles from the first four deliveries before Buttler sees out the last two deliveries. That takes England up to a healthy 304 at lunch.
England 304/8 after 115 overs
Ishant maintains an attacking line to Broad but the tail-ender manages to plays out the first 4 deliveries before clipping the 5th ball down to the leg side for two runs. That brings up the 300 for England. Once again their tail has been wagging proudly, putting them in a safe position.
England 300/8 after 114 overs
Buttler is a bit late into the shot on the first ball and an inside edge takes the ball to fine leg for a single. Broad then connects with the outside half of the bat on the 4th ball for another single. Shami gets two balls to whizz past the outside edge in the over but as it has been all through this match, there still isn’t any luck there for the pacer. 2 runs from the over.
England 298/8 after 113 overs
Buttler gets rapped on the pads with the very first delivery but it looked like it was missing the leg stump and the batsmen steal a leg bye. Broad then flicks the next ball to fine leg for another single. Ishant pitches the 4th ball on a good length outside off and Buttler dabs it into the covers for a single. Broad slashes hard at the 5th ball and a big outside edge takes the ball over the slip cordon for FOUR runs. This is getting increasingly frustrating for India.
England 296/8 after 112 overs
Buttler gets an outside edge to the 2nd delivery sending it down to third man for two runs. He then tucks the 4th ball to the leg-side for a single. Broad manages to survive the last two deliveries. India’s wait for a breakthrough continues.
England 289/8 after 111 overs
Ishant starts with a short of a length delivery which Broad guides past the slips for a single. Buttler then finds the gap on the drive sending the 4th ball through extra cover for FOUR. He then drives the next ball to cover for a single. Broad is looking good touch too as he punches the last ball to deep point for two runs. 8 runs from the over. England are slowly creeping towards the 300-run mark here.
England 286/8 after 110 overs