ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 2 LIVE: India lose Dhawan early

Buttler is a bit late into the shot on the first ball and an inside edge takes the ball to fine leg for a single. Broad then connects with the outside half of the bat on the 4th ball for another single. Shami gets two balls to whizz past the outside edge in the over but as it has been all through this match, there still isn’t any luck there for the pacer. 2 runs from the over.

England 298/8 after 113 overs