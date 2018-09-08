ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 2 LIVE: India look to wrap up England innings early

Live now
Sep 08, 2018 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
India Playing XI
England Playing XI:
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
Jasprit Bumrah is introduced from the other end. Adil Rashid is on strike. FOUR. First runs off the day for England and they come in form of a boundary. Nice juicy half-volley by Bumrah and Rashid starts with a boundary through the covers. No runs off the next four balls. Rashid takes a single off the last ball and retains strike. Five off the over.
England 203/7 after 92 overs
First ball of the day is a big in swinger and Buttler lets it go. The second ball moves the other way and the batsman chases it only to get beaten. No runs off the third ball. Buttler is beaten again on the fourth ball. No runs off the next two balls. Sharma starts off with a maiden.
England 198/7 after 91 overs
Players are back on the field. Birthday boy Jos Buttler is out there with Adil Rashid. Ishant Sharma will bowl the first over of the day.
For those who,love to dwell on facts and figures, this is 101th men's Test match being played at The Kennington Oval. Action is about to get underway. Hoping for a great Saturday.
Pitch report: A rough has been created on the pitch because of the Indian bowlers. That should assist Moeen Ali. It will all come down to how Indian batsmen play the off-spinner.
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen tweeted this a little while back. These days no one wants to miss the sight of Virat Kohli batting.
Today is the birthday of England batsman Jos Buttler. We wish him a very happy birthday!
Stick with us as we build up to the Day 2 of theTest match.
Yesterday morning, Joe Root won his fifth toss in succession he had no hesitation in opting to bat first. There were no changes in England playing XI from the fourth Test. India made two changes in its lineup. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was dropped and middle order batsman Hanuma Vihari debuted for India. Ravichandran Ashwin missed out owing to an injury and Ravindra Jadeja took his place. Of the three sessions played yesterday, England won the first two then India came back in the third. Departing England opener, Alastair Cook and all-rounder Moeen Ali struck fifties to give England a decent start. Then Indian pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah wrecked havoc in England batting lineup. At one stage England were at decently placed at 133/3 and then its batting crumbled and they finished the day at 198/7. India, today, look to warp up the England innings early and then set on chasing England's first innings total.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the fifth Test match between England and India being played at The Kennington Oval, London.
After England won the first two sessions of the day, India came roaring back in the third session. Alastair Cook played well for his half-century earlier in the day. Moeen Ali then fought hard for his half-century. England were in command and then Indian pacers swung the tide back in their team's favour. Those quick wickets towards the end of the day have taken the sheen off England's innings. India would want to warp up the England innings early on Day 2. England on the other hand would want to stretch the first innings total to somewhere around 240-250. A fascinating day's of play comes to an end. Join us tomorrow for the Live coverage of Day 2. Till then it is Good-night!
And that is that. Ninety overs have been bowled in the day and it is STUMPS on Day 1.
Last over of the day will be bowled by Bumarh. Rashid has six balls to survive.
No runs of the first five balls. Last ball of the day is a peach of a yorker by Bumrah which hits Rashid on toes. Bumarh goes up in loud appeal. Umpire gives that as NOT OUT. Phew! Ali survives.
England 198/7 after 90 overs
Shami will bowl the penultimate over off the day. On strike is Buttler. His job is to see off the next two overs without any further calamity. He lets go the first ball. Plays the second ball towards short leg for no run. Batsman is not bothered about the third ball. He goes on the back foot and defends the fourth ball. Fifth ball is wristed around the corner for two runs. Buttler shoulders arms to the last ball. Two off the over.
England 198/7 after 89 overs
Bumrah will continue. Buttler on strike. First ball hits Buttler’s pads and batsmen cross for a single. Umpire gives that as a LEG BYE. FOUR. Second ball is a bouncer by Bumrah and Rashid gets nicely on top of the ball and plays it through point for a boundary. No runs off the next four balls. Five off the over.
England 196/7 after 88 overs
Another bowling change. Mohammed Shami into the attack. On strike is Buttler. No runs off the first ball. There is huge appeal for LBW on the second ball and umpire raises his finger. Buttler goes for the review. The review shows that there was a thin edge from the bat before ball hit the pads. So it is NOT OUT. Buttler survives. No runs off third ball. Buttler gets a single off the fourth ball. No runs by Rashid off the last two balls. One run off the over.
England 191/7 after 87 overs
Bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah replaces Jadeja. On strike is Rashid. No runs off the first two balls. FOUR BYES. Burmrah bowls an absolute rubbish third delivery. It is way down the leg side and the ball runs down the fine leg area for four. No runs off the next two balls as Rashid defends the balls. Last ball is played towards mid-on for no runs. Four off the over.
England 190/7 after 86 overs
Sharma will continue. On strike is Buttler. No runs by Buttler off first three balls. Fourth ball nips back in and jumps on Buttler. The ball flies to Kohli. Indians are appealing for a catch. The on field umpire has asked for the assistance of the third umpire. Review shows that there is a clear day light between the bat and the pad and there is no edge. So it is not out. FOUR. Good comeback by Buttler. He drives fifth ball through covers for a boundary. No runs off the last ball. Four off the over.
England 186/7 after 85 overs
Jadeja will continue. On strike is Buttler. Buttler gets a run off the first ball towards extra cover. No runs by Rashid off the next five balls. A single off the over.
England 182/7 after 84 overs
Sharma will continue. No runs off the first two balls. OUT. Sharma finally manages to get the elusive edge of Ali’s bat. The ball just moves away from the left hander and Ali nicks it to the wicketkeeper. He will walk back. Ali’s laborious stay at the crease comes to an end. Sam Curran replaces Ali. Sharma bowls a bouncer to Curran first up. Curran ducks and the ball flies got FOUR BYES. OUT. Curran is out. Curran tries to leave the ball but in the process manages to get an edge. Wicketkeeper does the rest. He is out. Adil Rashid replaces Curran. He defends the last ball. Four runs and two wickets.
England 181/7 after 83 overs
Jadeja will continue. On strike is Ali. No runs off the first four balls. Ali flicks the fifth ball towards mid-wicket and takes a single. That single brings his fifty. On strike is Buttler. No runs off the last ball. A single off the over.
England 177/5 after 82 overs
