ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 2 Highlights: India find themselves struggling at 176/6, trail England by 158 runs

Sep 08, 2018
highlights
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
That brings us to an end of the coverage of day 2. Hope to see you again tomorrow as India try to find a footing in this game. Till then it's good night.
It has all gone England's way today as first Buttler paired up with the tail to take England’s total up to 332 batting right through the first session and continuing after Lunch too. India didn’t get off to a great start as they lost Dhawan early. Rahul and Pujara tried to steady the innings but Curran sent back Rahul with an absolute jaffa. Pujara and Rahane both fell to Anderson but it was Kohli’s wicket which will hurt India the most. The Indian skipper edging Ben Stokes’ delivery to Root at slips. Pant didn’t last long either as he edged one to Cook. India find themselves struggling at 174/6 and trailing by 158 runs at the end of day 2.
Vihari rotates strike by nudging the first ball to fine leg for a single. Stokes goes a bit too full on the 3rd delivery and Jadeja tickles it down to the fine leg fence for a FOUR. England have four slips in place but Jadeja plays out the rest of the over safely. 5 runs from the over as the umpires call an end to the day’s play.
India 174/6 after 51 overs
Moeen Ali comes back into the attack now. Vihari whips the 4th ball down the on-side for a single. Moeen pitches the 5th ball down the leg side and it brushes the pads of Jadeja before going past Bairstow for FOUR leg byes. 5 runs from the over.
India 169/6 after 50 overs
Stokes sends the 2nd ball onto the pads and Pant clips it fine for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Stokes gets the 3rd ball to hold its line outside off and Pant who was looking to play that only managed to get an edge on it sending it towards Cook in the slip cordon. Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in and he gets off the mark with a thick edge that goes past third slip for a FOUR. 8 runs and a wicket from the over.
India 164/6 after 49 overs
WICKET! Pant c Cook b Stokes 5 (8)
Vihari goes for the drive on the first ball but mistimes it to the off side for one run. Pant then clips the next ball down to fine leg to get off the mark with a single. Vihari plays out the rest of the over. Just 2 runs come from it.
India 156/5 after 48 overs
CAUGHT! Finally Stokes gives England the breakthrough and it’s the big wicket of the Indian skipper. Kohli chases a full ball outside off and only manages to get an edge to it which carries safely to Root at second slip. The highest run scorer of the series has to depart on 49. This could prove to be a big moment in the game as England will most definitely go for the kill now. Rishabh Pant is the new man in and he plays out the next 4 balls without taking any runs. Wicket maiden for Stokes.
India 154/5 after 47 overs
WICKET! Kohli c Root b Stokes 49 (70)
Curran sends the first ball onto the hips of Vihari who guides it past the man at fine leg for FOUR. Vihari then clips the next ball to deep fine leg for a single. Kohli pulls the next ball to deep mid for another single. Vihari gets beaten as he chases a delivery that is way outside off. England appeal for a caught behind but the sound they heard was only the bat hitting the ground. Vihari is beaten again on the 5th delivery and this time Kohli just goes down to have a word with him. Whatever Kohli told Vihari seemed to have worked as he drives the last ball beautifully down the ground for a FOUR.
India 154/4 after 46 overs
SIX! Stokes bangs the first ball short and Vihari is late into the pull as he gets a top edge that flies over fine leg for six runs. Stokes goes short again on the 5th delivery and once again Vihari gets a top edge which carries towards the man at fine leg. Rashid is the fielder there and cannot get there in time as he makes contact with the ball but it eludes him to escape for a FOUR. Vihari then knocks the last ball off his pads for a single. 11 runs from the over.
India 144/4 after 45 overs
Sam Curran comes back into the attack. He starts with a length delivery outside off and Kohli steers it fine for two runs. Curran then goes full down the middle and Kohli whips it off his pads with some beautiful wristwork for FOUR. Kohli then gets a low full toss outside off and he opens the face of the bat to guide it past deep third man for back-to-back FOURs. Curran goes full and wide again and this time Kohli drives it square but Moeen Ali saves the boundary as he comes running in from third man. Curran goes a touch too full on the last ball and Kohli clips it past square leg for two more. That’s 14 runs for the Indian skipper in the over.
India 133/4 after 44 overs
Stokes bangs the 3rd ball short and Kohli was a bit late into the pull as he sends the ball to deep midwicket for a single. Vihari just sees out the rest of the over. The light seems to be improving which means we won’t have a pause in the day’s play. Just the 1 run from the over.
India 119/4 after 43 overs
Broad pitches the first ball short and Kohli rolls his wrists over it as he connects with a beautiful pull shot sending the ball racing through square leg for FOUR. Broad gets the next ball to move in late as it glances Kohli high up the pad. There are a few appeals for LBW but the batsmen steal a leg bye instead. Vihari is taking his time here as he plays out the rest of the over. 5 runs from the over.
India 118/4 after 42 overs
Ben Stokes comes back into the attack. Kohli comes across and flicks the first ball for a single. Vihari plays out the rest of the over without taking any runs. There is a slight drizzle that’s hitting the ground now and the light seems to be fading. Hopefully it doesn’t escalate forcing play to stop.
India 113/4 after 41 overs
England bring in a leg gully now for Broad. Kohli whips the first ball off his pads and past Stokes at leg gully for a single. Vihari gets an inside edge onto his pads and grabs a single as the ball escapes towards point. Kohli is looking solid here as he rotates strike by guiding the ball behind square. Just 3 runs from the over.
India 112/4 after 40 overs
Kohli gets a big leading edge on the 3rd delivery as he brings his bat down at an angle. The ball loops towards backward point but lucky for Kohli it doesn’t carry to the man there. Kohli then works the next ball behind square for a single. Vihari ducks out of the next delivery before defending the last one.
India 109/4 after 39 overs
Big shout for LBW on the first delivery and the umpire gives it OUT! Vihari goes for the review. It’s similar to the previous delivery where Broad hit him on the pads but this time replays show the ball flying over the stumps and Vihari can continue at the crease. He then gets off the mark, playing the 3rd ball to cover for a single. Kohli guides the 4th ball to midwicket for another single. Just 2 runs from the over.
India 108/4 after 38 overs
Kohli plays a straight drive off the first ball but Anderson gets down quickly to save the single. Kohli then flicks the 4th ball through midwicket for two runs. The floodlights have been switched on here as the clouds cover the skies. Just the two runs from the over.
India 106/4 after 37 overs
Broad sends the first ball a tad short and Kohli pulls it fine for a single. Broad hits Vihari on the pads with an inswinger on the 3rd ball and there’s a massive appeal which the umpire turns down. England decide against the review but replays show that Vihari was out with the ball hitting the leg stump. Vihari is lucky to get away with that one. He plays out the rest of the over without taking any runs.
India 104/4 after 36 overs
England have three slips in place now for Anderson. Kohli defends the 2nd ball past the bowler for a single. Rahane defends the next two deliveries. CAUGHT! Rahane has to depart for a duck and India find themselves sliding down a slippery slope once again. Anderson sends down a good length delivery outside off and Rahane hangs his bat out getting an outside edge which carries to Cook at first slip. Rahane should’ve left that alone. Debutant Hanuma Vihari comes out to bat. Just the one run and a wicket from the over.
India 103/4 after 35 overs
WICKET! Rahane c Cook b Anderson 0 (8)
Broad continues. Kohli pulls the 2nd ball to fine leg for a single. Rahane then takes his time to settle as he plays out the rest of the over. Broad gets the 5th ball to move in sharply as it sneaks between bat and pad but misses the off stump by a whisker. Just the one run from the over.
India 102/3 after 34 overs
Pujara plays out the first four deliveries without taking any runs. CAUGHT! Finally Anderson gets the breakthrough. He pitches the 5th ball outside off and Pujara commits to a push but the swing helps the ball takes an edge off the bat before travelling back to Bairstow. Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in and it once again falls to the captain and vice-captain to rescue India from a tricky situation here. Wicket maiden for Anderson.
India 101/3 after 33 overs
WICKET! Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 37 (101)
Broad beats Pujara with the first delivery which whizzes past the outside edge. Pujara then plays the next 4 deliveries a bit more cautiously before driving the last ball wide of midwicket for three runs. That takes India past the 100-run mark.
India 101/2 after 32 overs
Anderson continues. The Indian batsmen are slowing it down now as Kohli this time plays out a maiden over. Anderson doesn’t manage to trouble Kohli much in the over.
India 98/2 after 31 overs
Stuart Broad comes back into the attack. Pujara calmly plays out the over without taking any runs. Looks like the ball is starting to reverse a little now. This could be a tricky period for India. Any wickets now could very well trigger another batting collapse as we’ve seen all through this series.
India 98/2 after 30 overs