ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 2 Highlights: India find themselves struggling at 176/6, trail England by 158 runs

Sam Curran comes back into the attack. He starts with a length delivery outside off and Kohli steers it fine for two runs. Curran then goes full down the middle and Kohli whips it off his pads with some beautiful wristwork for FOUR. Kohli then gets a low full toss outside off and he opens the face of the bat to guide it past deep third man for back-to-back FOURs. Curran goes full and wide again and this time Kohli drives it square but Moeen Ali saves the boundary as he comes running in from third man. Curran goes a touch too full on the last ball and Kohli clips it past square leg for two more. That’s 14 runs for the Indian skipper in the over.

India 133/4 after 44 overs