ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 1 LIVE: Sharma gets two wickets in one over; England's innings losses steam

Sep 07, 2018 10:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
Sharma will continue. On strike is Buttler. No runs by Buttler off first three balls. Fourth ball nips back in and jumps on Buttler. The ball flies to Kohli. Indians are appealing for a catch. The on field umpire has asked for the assistance of the third umpire. Review shows that there is a clear day light between the bat and the pad and there is no edge. So it is not out. FOUR. Good comeback by Buttler. He drives fifth ball through covers for a boundary. No runs off the last ball. Four off the over.
England 186/7 after 85 overs
Jadeja will continue. On strike is Buttler. Buttler gets a run off the first ball towards extra cover. No runs by Rashid off the next five balls. A single off the over.
England 182/7 after 84 overs
Sharma will continue. No runs off the first two balls. OUT. Sharma finally manages to get the elusive edge of Ali’s bat. The ball just moves away from the left hander and Ali nicks it to the wicketkeeper. He will walk back. Ali’s laborious stay at the crease comes to an end. Sam Curran replaces Ali. Sharma bowls a bouncer to Curran first up. Curran ducks and the ball flies got FOUR BYES. OUT. Curran is out. Curran tries to leave the ball but in the process manages to get an edge. Wicketkeeper does the rest. He is out. Adil Rashid replaces Curran. He defends the last ball. Four runs and two wickets.
England 181/7 after 83 overs
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Shrama 0 (1)
WICKET! Ali c Pant b Sharma 50 (170)
Jadeja will continue. On strike is Ali. No runs off the first four balls. Ali flicks the fifth ball towards mid-wicket and takes a single. That single brings his fifty. On strike is Buttler. No runs off the last ball. A single off the over.
England 177/5 after 82 overs
FIFTY up for Ali! 50 (167)
By the way, New Ball is due.
Sharma will continue. On strike is Ali. No runs off the first five balls. Sharma not leaking easy runs. Ali flicks the last ball off his toes towards mid-wicket and takes a single. A single off the over.
England 176/5 after 81 overs
Jadeja will continue. On strike is Ali. Ali gets a single off the first ball behind square. No runs off the next three balls. Buttler plays the fifth ball towards point and gets a couple. No runs off the last ball. Three off the over.
England 175/5 after 80 overs
Sharma will continue. Buttler is on strike. No runs off the first ball. Buttler is beaten on the second ball. The second ball nibble back into the right hander. Buttler gets right behind the third ball but no runs. Buttler guides the fourth ball towards backward point for no runs. The batsman lets go the fifth ball. He defends the last ball. No run off the over. Maiden.
England 172/5 after 79 overs
Jadeja will bowl to Ali. Jadeja starts with a fullish ball and Ali plays it towards mid-wicket. No runs off the second ball. A single by Ali on third ball towards mid-on. On strike is Stokes. No runs off fourth ball. WICKET. Stokes is nailed on the pads. That is plumb. Stokes walks. Jos Buttler replaces Stokes. Buttler gets a single on the last ball. Two runs and wicket off the over.
England 172/5 after 77 overs
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Jadeja 11 (40)
Sharma will continue. On strike is Ali. No runs off the first ball. Ali nudges the second ball towards on-side and takes a single. Stokes on strike. He lets go the third ball. The batsman defends the fourth. He leaves the fifth ball. Defends the last ball. A single off the over.
England 170/4 after 76 overs
Jadeja will continue. This is his twentieth over of the day. On strike is Ali. Ali gets a single towards deep midwicket on second ball. FOUR. Fourth ball is drifting down the leg side and Stokes just nudges the ball towards fine leg for a boundary. No runs off the next two balls. Five off the over.
England 169/4 after 75 overs
Shami will bowl the first over after drinks. Ali on strike. He lets go the first two deliveries of the over. The batsman is beaten on third ball. FOUR. Ali plays a handsome drive through covers for a boundary. A single on fifth ball. No runs on last ball. Five off the over.
England 164/4 after 74 overs
Moeen Ali sends the third ball down the leg side for a single. Stokes then plays out the rest of the over without taking any runs. Just 1 run from the over. It’s time for drinks now.
The new ball will be available in six overs, Kohli is probably saving Bumrah and Ishant for fresh spells then.
England 159/4 after 74 overs.
Shami sprays the very first delivery down the leg side and it once again escapes past the keeper for FOUR byes. Ali then taps the next ball to cover for a single. Stokes comes forward on the 3rd delivery and connects beautifully with a drive sending the ball through the covers for a FOUR. 9 runs from the over.
England 158/4 after 73 overs.
Moeen Ali plays out the first 5 balls without taking any runs. He then nudges last ball past Jadeja for a single. Just the one run from the over.
England 149/4 after 72 overs.
Ali taps the 2nd ball to point and rotates the strike. Shami sends the next ball down the leg stump but it moves sharply away and even beats Pant behind the wicket, escaping for FOUR byes. Stokes gets an outside edge to the next ball sending it to point for a single. Ali then gets an inside edge to the next delivery sending it to fine leg for another run. 7 runs from the over.
England 148/4 after 71 overs.
Moeen Ali drives the 4th ball to long on for a single. Stokes defends the last two deliveries. Just one run from the over.
England 141/4 after 70 overs.
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. He had a great 9 over spell before Tea beating the batsmen on numerous occasions but was unlucky as he didn’t get any wickets to show for his efforts. Shami beats Stokes on the 5th ball as the ball holds it line after hitting the pitch and only just goes past the outside edge. Another maiden over for India.
England 140/4 after 69 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja comes back into the attack. India have a forward short leg, leg-slip and a slip in place. Ali tucks the first ball down the leg side for a single. Jadeja sends the next ball well down the leg side and Pant has to shuffle across to collect it. The batsmen pick up singles on the next three deliveries before Ali helps the last ball down to fine leg for a couple. 6 runs from the over.
England 140/4 after 68 overs.
This time Stokes plays out the over without looking to score any runs. Ishant continues to send down those delightful deliveries and the very first ball only just misses the outside edge. Stokes walks down on the 4th ball but misses and gets rapped on his pads instead. Maiden over.
England 134/4 after 67 overs.
India trying to keep up the pressure on England now as Bumrah maintains an attacking line. Moeen Ali plays out the over without taking any runs. England need to settle their nerves after those quick blows.
England 134/4 after 66 overs.
Moeen clips the first ball behind square for a single. India keep up the pressure with three slips and a short midwicket in place. CAUGHT! Ishant sets up Bairstow perfectly sending down two deliveries that came in sharply before sending one down that moved away from the batsman. Bairstow looked to defend but got a thick edge which Pant gobbled up behind the wickets. This is some great bowling from India. Ben Stokes is the new man in as England lose three wickets in just two overs. 1 run and a wicket from the over.
England 134/4 after 65 overs.
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Ishant 0 (4)
BOWLED! Finally India have the breakthrough they’ve been looking for. Bumrah sends down a good length delivery that was outside off. Cook should’ve left that one alone but he only manages to get an inside edge on the ball sending it back onto his stumps. There won’t be a century for him but he leaves the pitch to a standing ovation from the fans.
Joe Root is the new man in and India have their tails up now with three slips and a gully in place. OUT! Bumrah gets one to come back sharply into the right hander and Root was looking to play across the line but was nowhere close when the ball caught him plumb in front of the wickets. He goes for the review but there’s nothing to save him and he has to depart for a duck. Double wicket maiden from Bumrah. Can India capitalize on this momentum now?
England 133/3 after 64 overs.
WICKET! Root lbw Bumrah 0 (3)
WICKET! Cook b Bumrah 71 (190)