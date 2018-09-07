ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 1 LIVE: Sharma gets two wickets in one over; England's innings losses steam

BOWLED! Finally India have the breakthrough they’ve been looking for. Bumrah sends down a good length delivery that was outside off. Cook should’ve left that one alone but he only manages to get an inside edge on the ball sending it back onto his stumps. There won’t be a century for him but he leaves the pitch to a standing ovation from the fans.

Joe Root is the new man in and India have their tails up now with three slips and a gully in place. OUT! Bumrah gets one to come back sharply into the right hander and Root was looking to play across the line but was nowhere close when the ball caught him plumb in front of the wickets. He goes for the review but there’s nothing to save him and he has to depart for a duck. Double wicket maiden from Bumrah. Can India capitalize on this momentum now?

England 133/3 after 64 overs.