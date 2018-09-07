ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 1 LIVE: Jadeja gets the breakthrough, scalps Jennings

Live now
Sep 07, 2018
WICKET! Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23 (75)
India Playing XI
England Playing XI:
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
Jadeja starts with a quicker delivery that moved straight onto the stumps. Jennings looks to nudge it past leg but it comes off the face of the bat and towards Rahul at leg slip who did well to get down and take it safely. Jennings was anticipating the spin and was undone by the straighter delivery from Jadeja.
Moeen Ali steps out to bat at number 3. He gets off the mark with a single on the 3rd delivery and Cook rotates strike with another single on the 5th ball. 2 runs and a wicket from the over.
England 62/1 after 24 overs.
Shami sends down a short of a length delivery and Cook goes for the pull but misses. Pant moves across to collect it and appeals for a caught behind but Cook didn’t get anything on that one. Maiden over.
England 60/0 after 23 overs.
Cook plays the first ball down the leg side for a single. Jennings looks to go over the top down the leg side but gets a big leading edge on the 5th ball sending it over cover for 2 runs. He’s been taking the odd risks here with shots like that. Just 3 runs from the over.
England 60/0 after 22 overs.
Cook gets on the back foot and tucks the 3rd ball to square leg for a single. That takes Cook up to 30 runs which is his highest tally during this series. He looks well set to get his first FIFTY in this series. Jennings plays out the last 3 balls without taking any runs.
England 57/0 after 21 overs.
Jadeja runs through his over quickly not giving the batsmen any time to think before the next ball comes in. Cook manages to clip the 5th ball down the leg side for a single. That’s the only run from the over.
England 56/0 after 20 overs.
Jennings gets on the front foot and drives away from the body for 2 runs on the 2nd ball. Shami gets the last ball to move back in and it raps Jennings on the pads. There are stifled appeals from the Indians as the ball had just taken an inside edge before hitting the pads. That was much better from Shami though.
England 55/0 after 19 overs.
Jadeja continues his spell. Cook waits back in his crease and guides the 3rd ball past the man at point for a single. That brings up the 50-run partnership between the two openers. The first time that England have managed to reach 50 runs without losing a wicket in this series. Jennings steps down and clips the 5th ball to the leg side for 2 runs before flicking the last ball to fine leg for a single. 4 runs off the over.
England 53/0 after 18 overs.
Shami continues. Cook tucks the first ball down square leg for a single. Jennings plays out the over without taking any more runs. The English batsmen seem to be settling down well here.
England 49/0 after 17 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack. He sends the 2nd delivery down the leg side and it evades everybody and travels down to the boundary for FOUR byes. Cook works the next ball to square leg for a single. Jennings connects well with a reverse sweep on the last delivery sending the ball through the backward point region for a FOUR. 9 runs from the over.
England 48/0 after 16 overs.
Mohammed Shami comes into the attack. He draws Cook into a defensive shot on the first delivery which the batsman edges past the slip cordon for FOUR. Cook then rises and punches the short of a length 4th delivery past the man at point for 2 runs. Shami pitches the last ball onto the pads and Cook tucks it to fine leg for a single. Shami hasn’t been accurate with his line and will have to clean up his act before his second over.
England 39/0 after 15 overs.
Hanuma Vihari comes into the attack. Kohli opting to go with the young debutant ahead of Shami and Jadeja. India have one slip in place for the off-spinner. Cook cracks the first ball down the off side for a single and Jennings plays out the over without taking any runs. Good start by Vihari giving away just the one run.
England 32/0 after 14 overs.
Bumrah beats Jennings with a beautiful 3rd delivery. He pitches it on a good length with a hint of movement away from the batsman. Jennings commits to a shot and is only just beaten on the outside edge. Bumrah pitches the last ball onto the pads of Jennings and the batsman gets inside and guides the ball past the keeper for FOUR.
England 31/0 after 13 overs.
Ishant sends down a short of a length delivery which Jennings tucks past square leg for a single. Cook is caught in two minds as he goes for the drive on the 5th delivery. He gets an outside edge and the ball almost carries to the man at backward point but there isn’t enough on it.
England 27/0 after 12 overs.
Bumrah starts with a short of length delivery and gradually increases the length on the next 5 deliveries. He’s consistently hitting that dangerous channel outside off but Jennings is showing some good judgement to let them go back to the keeper. Jennings pushes the last ball past cover point for a quick single. A direct throw would’ve meant trouble for Cook who was charging towards the strikers end.
England 26/0 after 11 overs.
Ishant pitches the 5th ball short and it doesn’t bounce as much as Jennings expected it too, hitting the batman on his helmet. The ball goes past square leg and the batsmen steal a leg bye. That made quite a noise when it hit Jennings on the side of the helmet. He looks a little shaken but is set to continue. Just the one run from the over.
England 25/0 after 10 overs.
Bumrah sends the 2nd delivery short and wide outside off and Cook whips it past point for FOUR runs. The next delivery is similar and this time Cook swivels across and pulls it past midwicket for back-to-back FOURs. The English opener is looking good today and much more comfortable than he has looked all series. 8 runs from the over.
England 24/0 after 9 overs.
Jennings plays out the over without taking any runs. We’re past the first 30 minutes of the match and there doesn’t seem to be much in this pitch for the bowlers so far. The batsmen from both sides will be looking forward to bat on this one.
England 16/0 after 8 overs.
Bumrah sends the first ball full outside off and Jennings leans forward to push the ball down the ground for a single. Bumrah decides to come from round the wicket to Cook but the batsman punches the ball past point for a single. With Jennings on strike, Bumrah resorts back to bowling from over the wicket. The last ball is a bit too full outside off and Jennings pushes it past the man at mid-off for a single.
England 16/0 after 7 overs.
Ishant starts the over with a beautiful delivery, bowled full just outside off which moves away from the left hander. Cook goes for the drive but is beaten as the ball only just misses the outside edge. No runs come of the over.
England 13/0 after 6 overs.
Bumrah tries to keep the batsman guessing as he starts with two short of a length deliveries before going full but Jennings lets it travel back to the keeper. Jennings leans into the drive on the last ball but is beaten by a long way as he chases the fuller delivery outside off. Maiden over for Bumrah.
England 13/0 after 5 overs.
Ishant sends the 3rd delivery full and onto the pads of Cook who feasts on these type of deliveries and flicks it past the man at midwicket for FOUR. Ishant then shortens his length on the last three deliveries and Cook doesn’t see the need to take any risks. He’s looking relaxed at the pitch which is a good sign for England.
England 13/0 after 4 overs.
Bumrah continues. He opens up Jennings with a ball that was pitched outside leg and came up to hit the batsman on the thigh pad. There were some half-hearted appeals for LBW but nothing convincing. Jennings is beaten on the 3rd delivery with a ball that was fuller and pitched outside off drawing the batsman into the shot. Both batsmen then nip singles off the next two deliveries. 2 runs from the over.
England 9/0 after 3 overs.
Ishant Sharma into the attack, he starts from round the wicket. Cook is treated to a half-volley outside off and he plays a cracking shot sending the ball past cover with a well-timed drive for 3 runs. That takes him past 1000 runs at the Oval. Jennings gets a similar ball outside off and he too leans into the drive and finds the gap past cover to get off the mark with 3 runs. The ball looked destined for a boundary but Jadeja did well to chase it down and save the run.
England 7/0 after 2 overs.