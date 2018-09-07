ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 1 LIVE: Jadeja gets the breakthrough, scalps Jennings

Jadeja starts with a quicker delivery that moved straight onto the stumps. Jennings looks to nudge it past leg but it comes off the face of the bat and towards Rahul at leg slip who did well to get down and take it safely. Jennings was anticipating the spin and was undone by the straighter delivery from Jadeja.

Moeen Ali steps out to bat at number 3. He gets off the mark with a single on the 3rd delivery and Cook rotates strike with another single on the 5th ball. 2 runs and a wicket from the over.

England 62/1 after 24 overs.