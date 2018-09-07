ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 1 LIVE: India looking to end Cook-Ali partnership

Live now
Sep 07, 2018 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
FIFTY up for Cook! 51 (139)
WICKET! Jennings c Rahul b Jadeja 23 (75)
India Playing XI
England Playing XI:
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
Indian pacers bowled exceptionally well in that session. But luck did not favour them. Catches of Cook and Ali were put down. The batsmen will be thanking their starts to have survived that session. We can say that it was again a session won by England. Join us in twenty minutes time for the final session.
That concludes the second session of the day. It is Tea on Day 1.
Sharma will continue. Cook on strike. No runs off the first five balls. Cook gets an inside edge on the last ball and the ball tickles down the fine leg and batsmen cross for a single.
England 123/1 after 59 overs
Jadeja will continue. Cook is on strike. No runs off the first four balls. Cook plays the fifth ball towards mid-on and takes a quick single. No runs by Ali on last ball. A single off the over.
England 122/1 after 58 overs
Bowling change. Ishant Sharma into the attack now. On strike is Ali. No runs off the over. Maiden. Ishant starts with a maiden.
England 121/1 after 57 overs
FYI: Cook is the first opener to go past fifty in the series.
Jadeja will continue. On strike is Cook. No runs off first four balls. Cook defends first two and plays the next two towards leg side. FOUR. Fifth ball is short form Jadeja and Cook plays that ball towards sweeper cover for a boundary. No runs off the last ball. Four off the over.
England 121/1 after 56 overs
Shami now into his sixteenth over. A long spell for him. On strike is Cook. No runs off the first two balls. Cook gets a single off the third ball. On strike is Ali now. Ali is beaten again on fourth ball. No runs off last two balls. Single off the over.
England 117/1 after 55 overs
Jadeja will continue. On strike is Cook. No runs off the first two balls. Cook gets his bat on the third ball and nudges the ball towards the point and takes a single. On strike is Ali now. No runs by Ali off the next three balls. A single off the over.
England 116/1 after 54 overs
Shami will continue. On strike is Ali. No runs off the first five balls. Ali is being beaten consistently here. He leaves the last ball for the wicketkeeper.
England 115/1 after 53 overs
Jadeja will bowl. On strike is Cook. Cook gets two runs off the first ball towards mid-off. No runs off the next five balls. Two runs off the over.
England 115/1 after 52 overs
Shami another over into his long spell. Ali is on strike. Ali gets a single in front of square on third ball. Cook gets a single towards mid-wicket on fourth ball. No runs off the last two balls. Two off the over.
England 113/1 after 51 overs
Jadeja will continue. No runs off the first two balls. FOUR. Jadeja overpitches the third ball and Cook has no hesitation in punching that ball down the ground for a boundary. No runs by Cook off the remaining three balls. Four off the over.
England 111/1 after 50 overs
Shami to Moeen Ali. No runs off the over. Maiden over.
England 107/1 after 49 overs
Jadeja to Ali. No runs off the first three balls. Ali manages to get a single off the fourth ball behind square. No runs off the next two balls. Only a single off the over.
England 107/1 after 48 overs
Shami to Moeen Ali. Ali gets a single behind square on third ball. No runs by Cook on next two balls. Cook plays the last ball towards long on for two runs. Those two runs brings ups Cook’s Fifty. Three off the over.
England 106/1 after 47 overs
Jadeja will continue. Cook on strike. Only a slip and leg-slip now. No runs off first two balls. FOUR. That boundary brings 100 of the innings for England. Cooks scores a boundary towards sweeper cover on No runs off the remaining balls. Four off the over.
England 103/1 after 46 overs
No respite for Shami as he will continue bowling. On strike is Ali. Three slips in place. No runs off the first ball. Ali is beaten on the second ball. Again. Lose shot from Ali. And he is beaten again. No runs off the third and fourth ball. FOUR BYES. Ali and keeper both are beaten on the fifth ball and the ball runs down the boundary line. No runs off the last ball. Four off the over.
England 98/1 after 45 overs
Jadeja will continue after drinks. Ali is on strike. Slip, leg-slip and a forward short leg. Ali gets a single off the second ball towards long-on. On strike is Cook. No runs by Cook off the remaning balls. A single off the over.
England 94/1 after 44 overs
It is time for a breather.Time for Drinks!
Shami will continue. Cook on strike. No runs off the first ball. Cook is beaten on the second ball. The batsman leaves lone the third ball. Cook is again beaten on fourth ball. Top stuff by Shami. Play and miss again by Cook on fifth. This is incredible stuff by the bowler. Cook finally manages to get his bat on the ball. The ball rolls towards a fielder at covers. No runs. Maiden over. Top stuff from Shami.
England 93/1 after 43 overs
Jadeja will continue. Cook on strike. Slip, leg-slip and a forward short leg. No runs Cook off first four balls. Cook takes a single on fifth ball towards square. On strike is Ali. Ali goes for a slog on the last ball nut misses it. A single of the over.
England 93/1 after 42 overs
Shami continues. On strike is Ali. Ali plays the first ball towards deep mid-wicket and batsmen cross for a couple. No runs off the next four balls. Last ball is down the leg side. Pant stretches just the extra bit to stop the ball. Prevents the batsmen in stealing runs there. Two off the over.
England 93/1 after 41 overs
Bowling change. Ravindra Jadeja into the attack. Slip, leg-slip and a forward short leg for Cook. Cook defends the first four balls. The batsman works the fifth ball towards leg-side and takes a single. Ali steps down the track for the last ball and works it towards long-on and takes a single. Two off the over.
England 91/1 after 40 overs