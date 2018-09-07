ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 1 LIVE: India looking to end Cook-Ali partnership

No respite for Shami as he will continue bowling. On strike is Ali. Three slips in place. No runs off the first ball. Ali is beaten on the second ball. Again. Lose shot from Ali. And he is beaten again. No runs off the third and fourth ball. FOUR BYES. Ali and keeper both are beaten on the fifth ball and the ball runs down the boundary line. No runs off the last ball. Four off the over.

England 98/1 after 45 overs