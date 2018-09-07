ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: England 198/7 at Stumps

Live now
Sep 07, 2018 11:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India Playing XI
England Playing XI:
Toss:England won the toss and decided to Bat first
After England won the first two sessions of the day, India came roaring back in the third session. Alastair Cook played well for his half-century earlier in the day. Moeen Ali then fought hard for his half-century. England were in command and then Indian pacers swung the tide back in their team's favour. Those quick wickets towards the end of the day have taken the sheen off England's innings. India would want to warp up the England innings early on Day 2. England on the other hand would want to stretch the first innings total to somewhere around 240-250. A fascinating day's of play comes to an end. Join us tomorrow for the Live coverage of Day 2. Till then it is Good-night!
And that is that. Ninety overs have been bowled in the day and it is STUMPS on Day 1.
Last over of the day will be bowled by Bumarh. Rashid has six balls to survive.
No runs of the first five balls. Last ball of the day is a peach of a yorker by Bumrah which hits Rashid on toes. Bumarh goes up in loud appeal. Umpire gives that as NOT OUT. Phew! Ali survives.
England 198/7 after 90 overs
Shami will bowl the penultimate over off the day. On strike is Buttler. His job is to see off the next two overs without any further calamity. He lets go the first ball. Plays the second ball towards short leg for no run. Batsman is not bothered about the third ball. He goes on the back foot and defends the fourth ball. Fifth ball is wristed around the corner for two runs. Buttler shoulders arms to the last ball. Two off the over.
England 198/7 after 89 overs
Bumrah will continue. Buttler on strike. First ball hits Buttler’s pads and batsmen cross for a single. Umpire gives that as a LEG BYE. FOUR. Second ball is a bouncer by Bumrah and Rashid gets nicely on top of the ball and plays it through point for a boundary. No runs off the next four balls. Five off the over.
England 196/7 after 88 overs
Another bowling change. Mohammed Shami into the attack. On strike is Buttler. No runs off the first ball. There is huge appeal for LBW on the second ball and umpire raises his finger. Buttler goes for the review. The review shows that there was a thin edge from the bat before ball hit the pads. So it is NOT OUT. Buttler survives. No runs off third ball. Buttler gets a single off the fourth ball. No runs by Rashid off the last two balls. One run off the over.
England 191/7 after 87 overs
Bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah replaces Jadeja. On strike is Rashid. No runs off the first two balls. FOUR BYES. Burmrah bowls an absolute rubbish third delivery. It is way down the leg side and the ball runs down the fine leg area for four. No runs off the next two balls as Rashid defends the balls. Last ball is played towards mid-on for no runs. Four off the over.
England 190/7 after 86 overs
Sharma will continue. On strike is Buttler. No runs by Buttler off first three balls. Fourth ball nips back in and jumps on Buttler. The ball flies to Kohli. Indians are appealing for a catch. The on field umpire has asked for the assistance of the third umpire. Review shows that there is a clear day light between the bat and the pad and there is no edge. So it is not out. FOUR. Good comeback by Buttler. He drives fifth ball through covers for a boundary. No runs off the last ball. Four off the over.
England 186/7 after 85 overs
Jadeja will continue. On strike is Buttler. Buttler gets a run off the first ball towards extra cover. No runs by Rashid off the next five balls. A single off the over.
England 182/7 after 84 overs
Sharma will continue. No runs off the first two balls. OUT. Sharma finally manages to get the elusive edge of Ali’s bat. The ball just moves away from the left hander and Ali nicks it to the wicketkeeper. He will walk back. Ali’s laborious stay at the crease comes to an end. Sam Curran replaces Ali. Sharma bowls a bouncer to Curran first up. Curran ducks and the ball flies got FOUR BYES. OUT. Curran is out. Curran tries to leave the ball but in the process manages to get an edge. Wicketkeeper does the rest. He is out. Adil Rashid replaces Curran. He defends the last ball. Four runs and two wickets.
England 181/7 after 83 overs
WICKET! Curran c Pant b Shrama 0 (1)
WICKET! Ali c Pant b Sharma 50 (170)
Jadeja will continue. On strike is Ali. No runs off the first four balls. Ali flicks the fifth ball towards mid-wicket and takes a single. That single brings his fifty. On strike is Buttler. No runs off the last ball. A single off the over.
England 177/5 after 82 overs
FIFTY up for Ali! 50 (167)
By the way, New Ball is due.
Sharma will continue. On strike is Ali. No runs off the first five balls. Sharma not leaking easy runs. Ali flicks the last ball off his toes towards mid-wicket and takes a single. A single off the over.
England 176/5 after 81 overs
Jadeja will continue. On strike is Ali. Ali gets a single off the first ball behind square. No runs off the next three balls. Buttler plays the fifth ball towards point and gets a couple. No runs off the last ball. Three off the over.
England 175/5 after 80 overs
Sharma will continue. Buttler is on strike. No runs off the first ball. Buttler is beaten on the second ball. The second ball nibble back into the right hander. Buttler gets right behind the third ball but no runs. Buttler guides the fourth ball towards backward point for no runs. The batsman lets go the fifth ball. He defends the last ball. No run off the over. Maiden.
England 172/5 after 79 overs
Jadeja will bowl to Ali. Jadeja starts with a fullish ball and Ali plays it towards mid-wicket. No runs off the second ball. A single by Ali on third ball towards mid-on. On strike is Stokes. No runs off fourth ball. WICKET. Stokes is nailed on the pads. That is plumb. Stokes walks. Jos Buttler replaces Stokes. Buttler gets a single on the last ball. Two runs and wicket off the over.
England 172/5 after 77 overs
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Jadeja 11 (40)
Sharma will continue. On strike is Ali. No runs off the first ball. Ali nudges the second ball towards on-side and takes a single. Stokes on strike. He lets go the third ball. The batsman defends the fourth. He leaves the fifth ball. Defends the last ball. A single off the over.
England 170/4 after 76 overs
Jadeja will continue. This is his twentieth over of the day. On strike is Ali. Ali gets a single towards deep midwicket on second ball. FOUR. Fourth ball is drifting down the leg side and Stokes just nudges the ball towards fine leg for a boundary. No runs off the next two balls. Five off the over.
England 169/4 after 75 overs
Shami will bowl the first over after drinks. Ali on strike. He lets go the first two deliveries of the over. The batsman is beaten on third ball. FOUR. Ali plays a handsome drive through covers for a boundary. A single on fifth ball. No runs on last ball. Five off the over.
England 164/4 after 74 overs
Moeen Ali sends the third ball down the leg side for a single. Stokes then plays out the rest of the over without taking any runs. Just 1 run from the over. It’s time for drinks now.
The new ball will be available in six overs, Kohli is probably saving Bumrah and Ishant for fresh spells then.
England 159/4 after 74 overs.
Shami sprays the very first delivery down the leg side and it once again escapes past the keeper for FOUR byes. Ali then taps the next ball to cover for a single. Stokes comes forward on the 3rd delivery and connects beautifully with a drive sending the ball through the covers for a FOUR. 9 runs from the over.
England 158/4 after 73 overs.
Moeen Ali plays out the first 5 balls without taking any runs. He then nudges last ball past Jadeja for a single. Just the one run from the over.
England 149/4 after 72 overs.
Ali taps the 2nd ball to point and rotates the strike. Shami sends the next ball down the leg stump but it moves sharply away and even beats Pant behind the wicket, escaping for FOUR byes. Stokes gets an outside edge to the next ball sending it to point for a single. Ali then gets an inside edge to the next delivery sending it to fine leg for another run. 7 runs from the over.
England 148/4 after 71 overs.
Moeen Ali drives the 4th ball to long on for a single. Stokes defends the last two deliveries. Just one run from the over.
England 141/4 after 70 overs.