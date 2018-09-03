ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 4: Moeen Ali steals the show and the series from India

Here are the top moments from Day 4 of the fourth Test match between England and India being played at The Ageas bowl, Southampton Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 India started the day on a positive note as they got the wicket of Stuart Broad on the very first ball on Day 4. Broad nicked an away going delivery from Mohammed Shami which wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant pouched safely. (Image - Reuters) 2/10 Sam Curran was then run-out by birthday boy Ishant Sharma. With Curran's wicket England's second innings came to an end at the score of 271, leaving India with a target of 245 runs to win the Test. (Image - Reuters) 3/10 India's chase started on a wrong note as it lost the wickets of K L Rahul , Cheteshwar Pujara and Shikhar Dhawan in quick succession leaving India stumbling at 22/3. (Image - Reuters ) 4/10 James Anderson then got into the act as he dismissed India’s first innings hero Cheteshwar Pujara and opener Shikhar Dhawan in quick succession to leave India reeling at 22/3. Pujara was caught LBW by an inswinging delivery and Dhawan edged one down to Stokes at gully. (Image – Reuters) 5/10 Quick wickets meant that Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane were in thick of the action sooner than expected. The duo stitched a 101-run partnership to steady the Indian run chase. In the process Kohli completed his 19th Test fifty. (Image - Reuters) 6/10 Few minutes before Tea, Moeen Ali got the big breakthrough of Virat Kohli as he got the Indian captain to glove one of his deliveries. Alastair Cook who was standing at short leg took the catch and completed the formalities. (Image - Reuters) 7/10 Stokes dismissed Pandya immediately after Tea with a back of a length delivery that the Indian edged to Root at second slip. Pandya lasted for just seven deliveries before departing for a duck. (Image – Reuters) 8/10 Rishabh Pant stepped out with attacking intent as he looked to go after the English bowlers but he soon holed out to Cook from a Moeen Ali delivery. The English spinner then scalped Rahane, catching him LBW with an absolutely unplayable delivery before later also accounting for Mohammed Shami. (Image – Reuters) 9/10 Ravichandran Ashwin provided some resistance as he batted with the tail scoring 25 runs from 36 deliveries before Sam Curran came back into the attack and caught him LBW with a delivery that caught Ashwin on his heel. England won the match by 60 runs taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. (Image – Reuters) 10/10 Moeen Ali who was making his return to the Test squad, was awarded with the Man of the Match award for his nine wicket haul in the match and his important first innings score of 40 from 85 balls. (Image – Reuters) First Published on Sep 3, 2018 02:04 pm