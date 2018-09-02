ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE: Kohli and Rahane steady India's chase

Ali will continue. Rahane on strike. Three close in fielders.

Rahane gets a single off the first ball towards covers. Kohli gets two runs on the second ball towards leg-side. Kohli misses the third ball and there is an appeal for LBW. Umpire gives that as NOT OUT. England go for review. Review shows that there is an inside edge. So everything else is settled. It stays NOT OUT. No runs off fourth ball. Kohli gets a single off the fifth ball towards off side. No runs by Rahane on last ball. Four off the over.

India 42/3 after 17 overs