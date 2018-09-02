ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE: Kohli and Rahane steady India's chase

Live now
Sep 02, 2018
WICKET! Dhawan c Stokes b Anderson 17 (29)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Anderson 5 (14)
WICKET! Rahul b Broad 0 (7)
WICKET! Curran run-out Sharma 46 (83)
WICKET! Broad c Pant b Shami 0 (1)
WICKET! Rashid c Pant b Shami 11 (22)
WICKET! Buttler lbw b Sharma 69 (122)
FIFTY up by Buttler! 52 (97)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahane b Ashwin 30 (110)
WICKET! Root run-out Shami 48 (88)
WICEKT! Bairstow b Shami 0 (1)
WICKET! Jennings lbw b Shami 36 (87)
WICKET! Ali c Rahul b Ishant 9 (15)
WICKET! Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12 (39)
WICKET! Bumrah c Cook b Broad 6 (24)
WICKET! Ishant c Cook b Moeen 14 (27)
WICKET! Shami b Ali 0 (1)
WICKET! Ashwin b Ali 1 (7)
WICKET! Pandya c Root b Ali 4(5)
WICKET! Pant lbw Ali 0 (29)
WICKET! Rahane lbw b Stokes 11 (14)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 50 (100)
WICKET! Kohli c Cook b Curran 46 (71)
WICKET! Dhawan cButtler b Broad 25 (53)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Broad 19 (24)
WICKET! Curran b Ashwin 78 (136)
WICKET! Broad lbw Bumrah 17 (31)
FIFTY up for Curran! 53 (109)
WICKET! Rashid lbw Ishant 6 (14)
WICKET! Ali c Bumrah b Ali 40 (85)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Shami 23 (79)
WICKET ! Buttler c Kohli b Shmai 21 (24)
WICKET! Cook c Kohli b Pandya 17 (55)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 6 (16)
WICKET! Root lbw Ishant 4 (14)
WICKET! Jennings lbw Bumrah 0 (4)
Playing 11
England win the toss and chose to bat
Pitch Report
For the full match scorecard click here.
There is a big shout for caught behind on the 2nd delivery and Broad as always is convinced he’s got his man. The umpire says no and it’s a really good decision as replays show the ball missed the outside edge and graced off the thigh pad before carrying back to the keeper. Broad sends the last delivery down the leg side and Rahane gladly guides it past the keeper for FOUR.
India 57/3 after 24 overs.
Kohli open the face of the bat and connects with a well-timed square drive to send the 3rd ball racing to the boundary for FOUR. That takes India past the 50-run mark. He then plays out the rest of the over without taking any more runs. Good smart batting from the Indian skipper.
India 53/3 after 23 overs.
Stuart Broad back into the attack. England have two slips and a gully for Broad. Rahane plays out the first four deliveries before nipping a single off the 5th. Kohli drives the last ball to mid-off and steals a quick single. That was a bit risky as a direct hit would’ve meant trouble for India.
India 49/3 after 22 overs.
England have two short legs and a slip in place who are all eagerly looking for an edge. Rahane turns the 4th ball to long leg for a single which is the only run from the over. England bring in a man at silly point for Kohli but the Indian skipper plays out the over safely.
India 47/3 after 21 overs.
The players are back on the field for the 2nd session. It's going to be a tricky session for India as Moeen Ali will be handed the ball to get things started. How will Kohli and Rahane respond under pressure?
And that is Lunch on Day 4. India wrapped England innings quickly and then set out on chasing a target of 245. The start was poor as India lost the important wickets of Rahul, Pujara and Dhawan in quick succession. Since then, Kohli and Rahane have steadied India's chase. It is still nicely in balance. Catch us in 40 minutes for the second session.
Curran will continue. Rahane on strike.
No runs off first ball. Huge LBW appeal on second ball. Umpire gives that as OUT. Rahane reviews it. Reviews shows that impact of the ball is outside the off-sumpt. So, that settles it. Rahane survives. No runs off third ball. Rahane gets a single towards backward point on fourth ball. No runs by Kohli on fifth and sixth ball. Only a single off the over.
India 46/3 after 20 overs
Ali will continue. A slip, a leg slip and a forward short leg in position. Rahane on strike.
No runs off first three balls. Rahane pulls the fourth ball and manages to get two runs. Rahane flicks the fifth ball and batsmen jog for a single. No runs off the last ball. Three off the over.
India 45/3 after 19 overs
Bowling change. Left arm bowler Sam Curran into the attack. Kohli on strike.
No runs off the over. Curran starts with a maiden.
India 42/3 after 18 overs
Ali will continue. Rahane on strike. Three close in fielders.
Rahane gets a single off the first ball towards covers. Kohli gets two runs on the second ball towards leg-side. Kohli misses the third ball and there is an appeal for LBW. Umpire gives that as NOT OUT. England go for review. Review shows that there is an inside edge. So everything else is settled. It stays NOT OUT. No runs off fourth ball. Kohli gets a single off the fifth ball towards off side. No runs by Rahane on last ball. Four off the over.
India 42/3 after 17 overs
Stokes will continue. Rahane on strike. Two slips in place
Rahane plays the first ball towards square leg and batsmen cross for three runs. Kohli plays the second ball towards gully and takes a single. No runs off third ball. Rahane plays the fourth ball towards point and takes a single. Kohli plays a solid front foot defensive shot on fifth ball. Kohli directs the sixth ball towards fine leg for for two runs. Seven off the over.
India 38/3 after 16 overs
Ali will continue. Kohli on strike.
Kohli drives the first ball through the covers and takes a single.1 LEG BYE. Secondf ball hits Rahane’s pads and the ball balloons in the air and lands in no man’s land. No runs by Kohli on next four balls. Two off the over.
India 31/3 after 15 overs
Another bowling change. Ben Stokes into the attack. On strike in Rahane.
No runs off the over. Another maiden.
India 29/3 after 14 overs
Bowling change. Moeen Ali into the attack. On strike is Virat Kohli. A slip and a forward short leg.
No runs off the over. Maiden. Some turn for Ali in that over.
India 29/3 after 13 overs
Broad will continue. On strike is Rahane.
Rahane gets a single past gully on first ball. Kohli squeezes a single on second ball towards leg-side. Rahane manages another single on third ball behind the leg-side. No runs off the fourth ball. Kohli gets a single towards off-side on fifth ball. Rahane leaves the last ball. Four off the over.
India 29/3 after 12 overs
Anderson will bowl to Kohli.
No runs off the over. Maiden
India 25/3 after 11 overs
Broad will continue. Rahane on strike.
No runs off first ball. Rahane gets a single towards off-side on second ball. Kohli gets a single towards extra cover. No runs off next three balls. Two off the over.
India 25/3 after 10 overs
Anderson will bowl to Dhawan.
FOUR. Dhawan starts the over in style. Plays the ball towards mid-wicket for a boundary. No runs off the next ball. OUT. Dhawan gets an outside edge and Stokes a good catch at slips. Rahane walks out. No runs off the fourth ball. Rahane is off mark on fifth ball. No runs by Kohli on the last ball. Five runs and a wicket.
India 22/3 after 9 overs
WICKET! Dhawan c Stokes b Anderson 17 (29)
Broad will continue. On strike is Dhawan. Three slips in place.
No runs off first four balls. Dhawan gets a single towards third-man. Now on strike is Virat Kohli. No runs by Kohli on the last ball. A single off the over.
India 18/2 after 8 overs
Anderson will bowl to Dhawan. Three slips in place.
No runs off the first ball. Dhawan is beaten on the second delivery, ball moves away from the batsman. Dhawan nicks the third ball through the vacant fourth slip area down the third man region for three runs. NO runs off the fourth and fifth ball. OUT. Pujara is trapped in front of the wickets. He is gone. He goes for the review. Review says it is umpires call. He has to depart. Three runs and a wicket.
India 17/2 after 7 overs
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Anderson 5 (14)
Broad will continue. On strike is Pujara. Two slips in place.
No runs off the first five balls. Pujara is beaten on the fifth delivery as the ball just swings away from the batsman. Pujara flicks the last ball towards square leg and batsmen cross for two runs. Two off the over.
India 14/1 after 6 overs
Agreed, Rahul couldn't do much about it.