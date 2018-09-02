ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE: England win by 60 runs, take unassailable 3-1 series lead

Here's what India's skipper Virat Kohli had to say at the post match presentation: I thought England did well to give us that target. They batted well in third innings. Seeing how the pitch was, how the ball was turning, they applied themselves. Don't think we made too many mistakes today. Credit to them... Usually with a big partnership you're always in the chase. But we were always under the pump... We felt the passion of eleven players on the field, wanting to win the Test match for their country. Me and Jinks had the same passion. That's the beauty of Test cricket. I thought about my dismissal as well in the first innings, if I had carried on we would've got a larger lead. Nothing to take away from Pujara. He played so well to get us that lead. Weren't many negatives for us from this game. Need to focus on positives. Have to take heart going into the final Test... They were braver in tough situations than us. Those contributions from lower-order have been significant. Would like to congratulate Sam Curran, a nice find for England and he's doing well. Joe was saying, it might not look like it but it has been a competitive series. Won't throw in the towel, we will come out with same intensity at The Oval.