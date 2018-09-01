ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE: Shami gets Jennings's wicket at stroke of lunch; England lead by 65 runs

Live now
Sep 01, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
For the full match scorecard click here.
WICKET! Jennings lbw b Shami 36 (87)
WICKET! Ali c Rahul b Ishant 9 (15)
WICKET! Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12 (39)
WICKET! Bumrah c Cook b Broad 6 (24)
WICKET! Ishant c Cook b Moeen 14 (27)
WICKET! Shami b Ali 0 (1)
WICKET! Ashwin b Ali 1 (7)
WICKET! Pandya c Root b Ali 4(5)
WICKET! Pant lbw Ali 0 (29)
WICKET! Rahane lbw b Stokes 11 (14)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 50 (100)
WICKET! Kohli c Cook b Curran 46 (71)
WICKET! Dhawan cButtler b Broad 25 (53)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Broad 19 (24)
WICKET! Curran b Ashwin 78 (136)
WICKET! Broad lbw Bumrah 17 (31)
FIFTY up for Curran! 53 (109)
WICKET! Rashid lbw Ishant 6 (14)
WICKET! Ali c Bumrah b Ali 40 (85)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Shami 23 (79)
WICKET ! Buttler c Kohli b Shmai 21 (24)
WICKET! Cook c Kohli b Pandya 17 (55)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 6 (16)
WICKET! Root lbw Ishant 4 (14)
WICKET! Jennings lbw Bumrah 0 (4)
Playing 11
England win the toss and chose to bat
Pitch Report
For the full match scorecard click here.
Join us in 40 minutes time for the second session. This is developing into an intriguing Test.
With that wicket we head to Lunch. Another shared session.
Shami will continue. On strike is Root.
Root starts the over with a single towards backward point. No runs by Jennings off the next two balls. FOUR. Jennings gets a deliberate edge on the fourth ball and the ball runs through vacant fourth slip for boundary. OUT. Shami traps Jennings in front of the wicket. Umpire gives that as out. Jennings asks for referral and referral shows three reds. It is out.
England 92/3 after 31.5 overs
WICKET! Jennings lbw b Shami 36 (87)
Ashwin will bowl to Jennings.
A single by Jennings on first ball. No runs off second ball. Root gets three runs off third ball towards backward-point. No runs by Jennings off the remaining balls. Four off the over.
England 87/2 after 31 overs
Shami to Root.
FOUR. Root starts the over in style as he pushes the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Top Shot. Another appeal on the second ball but umpire gives that as NOT OUT. Ball going over the wickets. A single by Root through point on third ball. Jennings gets a single off the fourth ball. No runs off the last two balls. Six off the over.
England 83/2 after 30 overs
Ashwin to Jennings.
A single off the first ball. No runs off the next two balls. Ashwin gets big turn on fourth ball and Root misses it. There is an appeal but umpire turns it down. India is not interested in going for the review. Batsmen meanwhile complete a single. No runs off the next two balls. Two of the over.
England 77/2 after 29 overs
Shami to Root.
First ball nips back in and Root misses it completely. The batsman goes on the back foot and defends the second ball. Root flashes his blade hard on third ball but no run. There is a fielder placed at what can be described as deep deep backward point. No runs off the fourth ball. FOUR. Root gets a boundary towards third- man on fifth ball. No runs off last ball. Four off the over.
England 75/2 after 28 overs
Ashwin to Jennings. A slip and a forward short leg.
No runs off the over. Maiden. Ashwin getting good turn
England 71/2 after 27 overs
Even former England captain Michale Vaughan is impressd by Rahul's catch.
Bowling change. First sight of Mhd. Shami. On strike is Jennings. Three slips in place.
No runs off the first two balls. Jennings just gets his bat on third ball and batsmen cross for a quick single. Loose shot by Root on fourth ball as he tries to square drive the ball but misses it completely. The batsman goes on the back foot and defends the fifth and sixth ball. A single off the over.
England 71/2 after 26 overs
Ashwin to right handed Root. Three close in fielders.
No runs off the first four balls. FOUR. Ashwin strays in his line on the fifth ball and Root has no hesitation in sweeping that ball for a boundary. A slight appeal on the last ball but umpire is not interested. Four off the over.
England 70/2 after 25 overs
Bumrah to Root. Three slips.
FOUR BYES. Bumrah bowls a bouncer first up and the ball flies over the batsman and over the wicketkeeper towards boundary line. No runs off next two balls. Root plays the fourth ball towards mid-on and gets a quick single. Jennings defends the fifth ball. He lets go the last ball. Five off the over.
England 66/2 after 24 overs
Ashwin to left hand Jennings. Three close in fielders.
No runs off the first ball. FOUR. Jennings plays a daring reverse sweep to Ashwin and the ball goes for four runs. FOUR. Foour more for Jennings and this time he sweeps the ball towards deep square leg boundary. Another sweep on the fourth ball but this time he gets a top edge and ball lands in no man’s land. Batsmen cross for two. No runs off the next two balls. Ten off the over. Expensive one by Ashwin.
England 61/2 after 23 overs
Bumrah to Root. Three slips.
Root plays the first ball through point and gets two runs. NOT OUT. There is huge appeal for LBW. Umpire gives that as NOT OUT. Kohli goes for the review but the review suggests that ball is going over the stumps. So it is NOT OUT and India lose their review. No run off the next three balls. FOUR. Root finishes the over in style. He drives the last ball though the covers for a boundary. Six off the over.
England 51/2 after 22 overs
Ashwin will continue. On strike is Root. Three close in fielders.
Root gets two runs off the first ball towards point. Root gets a single on the second ball. No runs off the next four ball by Jennings. Three off the over.
England 45/2 after 21 overs
Bumrah to Jennings.
No runs off the first two balls. FOUR. Jennings gets the third ball down the leg side for boundary. No runs off the next three balls. Four off the over.
England 42/2 after 20 overs
Ravi Ashwin after drinks. On strike is Root. A slip, a leg-slip and a forward short leg in place.
No runs off the first ball. Root gets two runs off the second ball through short mid-wicket. No runs off the remaining balls. There is definitely a lot of turn on offer. Two off the over.
England 38/2 after 19 overs
It is Drinks.
Ishant Sharma has been warned for the second time. That is ominous for India.
Sharma will continue. On strike is Jennings.
No runs off the first ball. Jennings gets a single off the second ball towards fine leg. Roots gets a single towards cover on third ball. No runs off the remaining balls. Two off the over.
England 36/2 after 18 overs
Experts praising K L Rahul for his efforts in slips.
Bumarh to Jennings. Three slips.
No runs off the first two balls. He pushes the nest ball to covers and takes a single. Root scores no runs off the remaining balls. A single off the over.
England 34/2 after 17 overs
Sharma will continue. On strike is Ali.
First ball is a bouncer and Ali just ducks under it. No runs off the next two balls. OUT. Ali edges the third ball and the ball goes to Rahul who goes low and takes the catch. Ali waits for a little while as umpire goes to the third umpire to check if the catch is clean. Third umpire gives that as out. So, Ali has to walk back. England skipper Joe Root replaces Ali. Root defends the fifth ball. He is off mark on the last ball as he tucks it down the leg side but no run. Wicket maiden.
England 33/2 after 16 overs
WICKET! Ali c Rahul b Ishant 9 (15)
Bumarh to Ali. Three slips.
No runs off the first two balls. FOUR. Ali plays the third ball off the over towards third man for a boundary. No runs off the fourth and fifth ball. Ali plays the last ball down the fine leg area for a single. Five off the over.
England 33/1 after 15 overs