ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE: Shami gets Jennings's wicket at stroke of lunch; England lead by 65 runs

Bowling change. First sight of Mhd. Shami. On strike is Jennings. Three slips in place.

No runs off the first two balls. Jennings just gets his bat on third ball and batsmen cross for a quick single. Loose shot by Root on fourth ball as he tries to square drive the ball but misses it completely. The batsman goes on the back foot and defends the fifth and sixth ball. A single off the over.

England 71/2 after 26 overs