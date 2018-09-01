ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE: Ishant Sharma gets Ali's wicket; England stumble again

Live now
Sep 01, 2018 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
For the full match scorecard click here.
WICKET! Ali c Rahul b Ishant 9 (15)
WICKET! Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12 (39)
WICKET! Bumrah c Cook b Broad 6 (24)
WICKET! Ishant c Cook b Moeen 14 (27)
WICKET! Shami b Ali 0 (1)
WICKET! Ashwin b Ali 1 (7)
WICKET! Pandya c Root b Ali 4(5)
WICKET! Pant lbw Ali 0 (29)
WICKET! Rahane lbw b Stokes 11 (14)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 50 (100)
WICKET! Kohli c Cook b Curran 46 (71)
WICKET! Dhawan cButtler b Broad 25 (53)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Broad 19 (24)
WICKET! Curran b Ashwin 78 (136)
WICKET! Broad lbw Bumrah 17 (31)
FIFTY up for Curran! 53 (109)
WICKET! Rashid lbw Ishant 6 (14)
WICKET! Ali c Bumrah b Ali 40 (85)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Shami 23 (79)
WICKET ! Buttler c Kohli b Shmai 21 (24)
WICKET! Cook c Kohli b Pandya 17 (55)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 6 (16)
WICKET! Root lbw Ishant 4 (14)
WICKET! Jennings lbw Bumrah 0 (4)
Playing 11
England win the toss and chose to bat
Pitch Report
Ashwin to left hand Jennings. Three close in fielders.
No runs off the first ball. FOUR. Jennings plays a daring reverse sweep to Ashwin and the ball goes for four runs. FOUR. Foour more for Jennings and this time he sweeps the ball towards deep square leg boundary. Another sweep on the fourth ball but this time he gets a top edge and ball lands in no man’s land. Batsmen cross for two. No runs off the next two balls. Ten off the over. Expensive one by Ashwin.
England 61/2 after 23 overs
Bumrah to Root. Three slips.
Root plays the first ball through point and gets two runs. NOT OUT. There is huge appeal for LBW. Umpire gives that as NOT OUT. Kohli goes for the review but the review suggests that ball is going over the stumps. So it is NOT OUT and India lose their review. No run off the next three balls. FOUR. Root finishes the over in style. He drives the last ball though the covers for a boundary. Six off the over.
England 51/2 after 22 overs
Ashwin will continue. On strike is Root. Three close in fielders.
Root gets two runs off the first ball towards point. Root gets a single on the second ball. No runs off the next four ball by Jennings. Three off the over.
England 45/2 after 21 overs
Bumrah to Jennings.
No runs off the first two balls. FOUR. Jennings gets the third ball down the leg side for boundary. No runs off the next three balls. Four off the over.
England 42/2 after 20 overs
Ravi Ashwin after drinks. On strike is Root. A slip, a leg-slip and a forward short leg in place.
No runs off the first ball. Root gets two runs off the second ball through short mid-wicket. No runs off the remaining balls. There is definitely a lot of turn on offer. Two off the over.
England 38/2 after 19 overs
It is Drinks.
Ishant Sharma has been warned for the second time. That is ominous for India.
Sharma will continue. On strike is Jennings.
No runs off the first ball. Jennings gets a single off the second ball towards fine leg. Roots gets a single towards cover on third ball. No runs off the remaining balls. Two off the over.
England 36/2 after 18 overs
Experts praising K L Rahul for his efforts in slips.
Bumarh to Jennings. Three slips.
No runs off the first two balls. He pushes the nest ball to covers and takes a single. Root scores no runs off the remaining balls. A single off the over.
England 34/2 after 17 overs
Sharma will continue. On strike is Ali.
First ball is a bouncer and Ali just ducks under it. No runs off the next two balls. OUT. Ali edges the third ball and the ball goes to Rahul who goes low and takes the catch. Ali waits for a little while as umpire goes to the third umpire to check if the catch is clean. Third umpire gives that as out. So, Ali has to walk back. England skipper Joe Root replaces Ali. Root defends the fifth ball. He is off mark on the last ball as he tucks it down the leg side but no run. Wicket maiden.
England 33/2 after 16 overs
Bumarh to Ali. Three slips.
No runs off the first two balls. FOUR. Ali plays the third ball off the over towards third man for a boundary. No runs off the fourth and fifth ball. Ali plays the last ball down the fine leg area for a single. Five off the over.
England 33/1 after 15 overs
Sharma will continue. On strike is Jennings.
No runs off the over. Maiden over. But Ishant Sharma has been given an official warning for running on the danger zone.
England 28/1 after 14 overs
Bumrah to Cook.
OUT. Cook edges the first ball to slips and Rahul makes no mistake. Cook has to go. Surprise. Surprise. Moeen Ali has been promoted at No. 3. Ali is beaten on the second ball. That ball splices Ali in half. FOUR. Ali gets an edge on the next ball and the ball rushes down the boundary line. No runs off the next three balls. What a fantastic over by Bumrah. Wicket and four runs
England 28/1 after 13 overs
Sharma will continue. On strike is Cook. Three slips.
No runs off the first two balls. Third ball is played by Cook between mid-wicket and long-on and batsmen cross for two. Cook lets go the fourth ball. Cook plays the fifth ball a little tentatively towards covers and batsmen cross for a single. Jennings leaves the last ball. Three off the over.
England 24/0 after 12 overs
Bowling change. First sight of Jasprit Bumrah. On strike is Cook. Three slips.
Cooks starts with a single. FOUR. Jennings cuts the second ball from Bumrah through the fourth slip down the third man region for boundary. No runs off the next three balls. Good comeback by Bumrah. Jennings beaten on fourth and fifth ball. Jennings just tucks the last ball down the leg-side. Five off the over.
England 21/0 after 11 overs
Sharma will bowl to Jennings. Three slips in place.
No runs off the first four balls. Jennings plays the fifth ball with soft hands towards leg side and batsmen cross for a single. Cook plays the last ball of the over down the fine leg for another single. Two runs off the over.
England 16/0 after 10 overs
Harbhajan Singh would have loved bowling on this track.
Ashwin will continue. Two slips and a forward short leg. On strike is Jennings.
No runs off first four balls. Fifth ball is guided towards leg side and batsmen cross for a single. Cook leaves the last ball. Single off the over.
England 14/0 after 9 overs
Sharma will continue. On strike is Cook.
No runs of the first ball. FOUR. Cook scores the first boundary of the morning as he goes on the back foot and times the ball with perfection between mid-wicket and long-on. Top shot. Cook leaves alone the third ball for the wicketkeeper. Solid defensive shot on fourth ball. Cooks leaves the fifth ball. Batsman defends the last ball. Four off the over.
England 13/0 after 8 overs
There is not much of hint of swing but there is definitely some turn on offer. Ashwin will be the key.
Ashwin will continue. Two slips and a forward short leg. On strike is Jennings.
No runs off first three balls. Jennings gently pushes the fourth ball through the covers and settles for a couple. First runs of the morning for him. No runs off the fifth ball as Jennings plays a front foot defensive shot. No runs off the last ball. But Jennings was squared on the ball. Small appeal for appeal. Nothing more. Two off the over.
England 9/0 after 7 overs
Ishant Sharma will share the ball with R.Ashwin. Three slips in place. On strike is Cook.
No runs off the over. Maiden. First of the day.
England 7/0 after 6 overs
Cook starts the day with a front foot defensive shot. No runs off the second ball. Cook is beaten on the third ball as it just leaves the batsman. Evidence of spin on third ball. No run off the fourth ball. First run off the morning is scored towards leg side on fifth ball. Last ball leaves Jennings again. Hint of spin again. A single off the over.
England 7/0 after 5 overs