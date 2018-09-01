ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE: Buttler departs after his half-century; England's lead cross 200

Live now
Sep 01, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Buttler lbw b Sharma 69 (122)
FIFTY up by Buttler! 52 (97)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahane b Ashwin 30 (110)
WICKET! Root run-out Shami 48 (88)
WICEKT! Bairstow b Shami 0 (1)
WICKET! Jennings lbw b Shami 36 (87)
WICKET! Ali c Rahul b Ishant 9 (15)
WICKET! Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12 (39)
WICKET! Bumrah c Cook b Broad 6 (24)
WICKET! Ishant c Cook b Moeen 14 (27)
WICKET! Shami b Ali 0 (1)
WICKET! Ashwin b Ali 1 (7)
WICKET! Pandya c Root b Ali 4(5)
WICKET! Pant lbw Ali 0 (29)
WICKET! Rahane lbw b Stokes 11 (14)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 50 (100)
WICKET! Kohli c Cook b Curran 46 (71)
WICKET! Dhawan cButtler b Broad 25 (53)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Broad 19 (24)
WICKET! Curran b Ashwin 78 (136)
WICKET! Broad lbw Bumrah 17 (31)
FIFTY up for Curran! 53 (109)
WICKET! Rashid lbw Ishant 6 (14)
WICKET! Ali c Bumrah b Ali 40 (85)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Shami 23 (79)
WICKET ! Buttler c Kohli b Shmai 21 (24)
WICKET! Cook c Kohli b Pandya 17 (55)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 6 (16)
WICKET! Root lbw Ishant 4 (14)
WICKET! Jennings lbw Bumrah 0 (4)
Playing 11
England win the toss and chose to bat
Pitch Report
Sanjay Manjrekar is optimistic of India's chances.
Bowling change. Shami into the attack. On strike is Curran.
Curran starts off with a single towards mid-off. No runs by Rahsid off the second ball. Rashid gets a single off the third ball towards fine leg. No runs by Curran off the fourth and fifth ball. FOUR. Curran ends the over in style as he flashes his blade and the ball runs towards third man for boundary. Six off the over.
England 251/7 after 88 overs
Sharma will continue. On strike is Adil Rashid.
No runs by Rashid off the first four balls. FOUR. Rashid flicks the last ball towards on-side for a boundary. Four off the over.
England 245/7 after 87 overs
Jasprit Bumrah continues on strike is Sam Curran. Three slips.
No runs off first three balls. FOUR. Curran gets a boundary off the fifth ball. FOUR. Four more to Sam Curran. No runs off the last ball. Eight off the over.
England 241/7 after 86 overs
Another bowling change. Ishant Sharma into the attack. On strike is Curran.
Curran plays the first ball through point for a single. Buttler drives the second ball and gets two runs. No runs off the third ball. Buttler drives the fourth ball and gets a single. Curran plays the fifth ball towards mid-on and takes a quick single. OUT. Buttler is trapped in front of the wicket on the last ball. He goes for the review, but no use. He has to depart.
England 233/7 after 85 overs
WICKET! Buttler lbw b Sharma 69 (122)
New ball has been taken. But Ashwin will continue. On strike is Buttler.
Buttler gets a single off first ball. No runs by Curran off next four balls. FOUR. Curran drive the last ball through covers for a boundary. Top shot. Five off the over.
England 228/6 after 83 overs
Pandya continues. On strike is Buttler.
Buttler gets a single off second ball towards square leg. Curran gets a single off third ball towards backward square leg. Buttler gets a single off the fourth ball. No runs off the fifth ball. Curran gets two runs off the last ball. Five off the over.
England 223/6 after 82 overs
New Ball not taken .Ashwin continues. On strike is Curran.
No runs off the over. Maiden over
England 218/6 after 81 overs
NEW BALL is now due.
Pandya will continue. On strike is Buttler.
No runs off the first two balls. FOUR. Buttler plays a handsome cover drive on third ball. No runs off the next three balls. Four off the over.
England 218/6 after 80 overs
Ashwin will continue. On strike is Curran.
No runs off the over. Maiden over.
England 214/6 after 79 overs
Pandya continues. On strike is Buttler.
Buttler gets two runs off the third ball towards backward point. A single off the fourth ball towards mid-off. Curran gets a single off the fifth ball. FOUR. Buttler finishes the over in style as he gets a boundary. Eight off the over.
England 214/6 after 78 overs
Ashwin will continue. On strike is Buttler.
No runs off first ball. FOUR. Buttler scores a boundary off the second ball towards deep extra cover. That boundary brings his fifty. His 9th in Test. Buttler gets a single towards third man off third ball. No runs by Curran off next three balls .
England 206/6 after 77 overs
FIFTY up by Buttler! 52 (97)
Pandya will continue. On strike is Curran.
Curran gets a single of first ball as he pulls it towards deep square leg. That single brings England’s 200. Buttler gets a single off the fifth ball towards cover. No runs off the last ball. Two off the over.
England 201/6 after 76 overs
Ashwin for another over. On strike is Curran.
Curran starts with two runs towards mid-wicket. No runs off second ball. TWO BYES off the third ball as ball spins off the pitch and goes past the slip fielder. No runs off fourth and fifth ball. A single by Curran off the last ball towards square leg. Five off the over.
England 199/6 after 75 overs
Pandya will continue. On strike is Buttler.
No runs off first five balls. Buttler plays the last ball off his hips towards leg side and settle for a two runs. Two runs off the over.
England 194/6 after 74 overs
Ashwin will continue. On strike is Curran.
Curran gets a single off the first ball towards mid-wicket. No runs by Buttler off next four balls. The batsman gets a single towards deep square leg to end the over. Two off the over.
England 192/6 after 73 overs
Pandya will continue. On Strike is Curran.
No runs off first ball. FOUR. Curran gets a boundary on second ball through point. A single by batsman on third ball towards mid-off. No runs by Buttler off next three balls. Five off the over.
England 190/6 after 72 overs
Ashwin will continue. On strike is Buttler.
Buttler gets two runs off the first ball. Buttler gets a single off the second ball No runs off the next two balls. Curran manages to get single on fifth ball. No runs off the last ball. Four off the over.
England 185/6 after 71 overs
