ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 3 LIVE: Buttler and Stokes aim to increase England lead post Tea

Sep 01, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
For the full match scorecard click here.
WICKET! Root run-out Shami 48 (88)
WICEKT! Bairstow b Shami 0 (1)
WICKET! Jennings lbw b Shami 36 (87)
WICKET! Ali c Rahul b Ishant 9 (15)
WICKET! Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12 (39)
WICKET! Bumrah c Cook b Broad 6 (24)
WICKET! Ishant c Cook b Moeen 14 (27)
WICKET! Shami b Ali 0 (1)
WICKET! Ashwin b Ali 1 (7)
WICKET! Pandya c Root b Ali 4(5)
WICKET! Pant lbw Ali 0 (29)
WICKET! Rahane lbw b Stokes 11 (14)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 50 (100)
WICKET! Kohli c Cook b Curran 46 (71)
WICKET! Dhawan cButtler b Broad 25 (53)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Broad 19 (24)
WICKET! Curran b Ashwin 78 (136)
WICKET! Broad lbw Bumrah 17 (31)
FIFTY up for Curran! 53 (109)
WICKET! Rashid lbw Ishant 6 (14)
WICKET! Ali c Bumrah b Ali 40 (85)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Shami 23 (79)
WICKET ! Buttler c Kohli b Shmai 21 (24)
WICKET! Cook c Kohli b Pandya 17 (55)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 6 (16)
WICKET! Root lbw Ishant 4 (14)
WICKET! Jennings lbw Bumrah 0 (4)
England win the toss and chose to bat
Bowling change. Virat Kohli seems to have read Aakash Chopra’s tweet somehow. Hardik Pandya into the attack. On strike is Buttler.
Buttler starts with two runs behind square. Batsman gets a single off the second ball towards cover. No runs off next four balls. Three off the over.
England 169/5 after 66 overs
Ashwin will continue. On strike is Buttler.
No runs off the first ball. A single towards deep square on second ball. No runs off next four balls.
England 166/5 after 65 overs
Bumrah will continue. On strike is Buttler.
No runs off first ball. FOUR. Buttler plays the second ball down the leg side for a boundary. Easy runs. No runs off the next three balls. A single towards mid-wicket by Buttler on last ball. Five off the over.
England 165/5 after 64 overs
Ashwin will continue. On strike is Stokes. A slip and a short leg.
No runs off the first five balls. Stokes goes on the back foot and punches the ball towards mid-wicket and batsmen cross for two runs. Two off the over.
England 159/5 after 63 overs
Bumrah will continue. On strike is Buttler.
No runs off the first ball. Buttler gets a quick single off the second ball. No runs off the next four balls. Stokes shuffles across the stumps plays the last ball towards the leg side and settles for a single. Two off the over.
England 157/5 after 62 overs
Ashwin will bowl one more of his marathon spell. On strike is Stokes.
Stokes gets a single off the first ball towards mid-off. Buttler gets another single off the second ball towards leg-side. No runs by Stokes off the next four balls. Two off the over.
England 155/5 after 61 overs
Jasprit Bumrah into the attack. On strike is Stokes.
Stokes gets the outside edge off the first ball and batsmen cross for a single. No runs by Buttler off the next five balls. Only a single run off the over.
England 153/5 after 60 overs
Ashwin will bowl first over after Tea. On strike is Stokes. A slip and a forward short leg.
No runs off first four balls. Stokes is solid in defense. Stokes gets an outside edge off the fifth ball and batsmen cross for a single. No runs by Buttler off the last ball.
England 153/5 after 59 overs
Third session is about to get underway. Players have taken the field.
And that brings us to the end of the second session, which is again shared by both the teams. Wickets for India and runs for England. Interesting third session awaits us. Join us in twenty minutes time for the post-tea session.
Bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah into the attack. On strike is Buttler.
Buttler leaves the first ball for the wicketkeeper. The batsmen goes on the backfoot and defends the second ball. Buttler flicks the third ball towards mid-wicket for two runs. No runs off the next three balls. Two off the over.
England 152/5 after 58 overs
No respite for Ashwin too. He also continues. On strike is Buttler.
No runs off first four balls. Buttler gets a single off the fifth ball towards deep mid-wicket. That single brings 150 of the innings for England. Stokes defend the last ball. Only a single off the over.
England 150/5 after 57 overs
No respite for Shami as he continues. On strike is Buttler.
No runs off first ball. Buttler gets a single off the second ball towards mid-on. No runs by Stokes off the next four balls. Only one off the over.
England 149/5 after 56 overs
Ashwin will bowl. On strike is Stokes. Two slips and a short cover.
No runs off first four balls. Stokes plays a paddle sweep on fifth ball and batsmen cross for two runs. No runs off the last ball. Two off the over.
England 148/5 after 55 overs
Shami will continue. On strike is Buttler.
No runs off first four balls. Buttler plays the fifth ball towards mid-wicket for a single. Stokes ends the over with a single towards backward point. Two off the over.
England 146/5 after 54 overs
Ashwin will continue. On strike is Stokes.
Stokes starts with a single off the first ball towards mid-off. Buttler gets a single off the second ball No runs off third and fourth ball. Stokes gets two runs off fifth ball towards deep mid-wicket. No runs off the last ball. Four off the over.
England 144/5 after 53 overs
Shami will continue. On strike is Buttler.
No runs off the first three balls. Buttler tries to drive the third ball but misses it. Beaten there. Batsman plays the fourth ball towards deep mid-wicket for a single. Stokes gets a single off the fifth ball down the square leg for a single. Buttler gets 2 runs towards backward point. Four off the over.
England 140/5 after 52 overs
Ashwin will continue. Stokes on strike.
No runs off the first ball. Stokes gets a single off the second ball towards square leg. No runs off third and fourth ball. Buttler gets a single off the fifth ball towards backward square leg. No runs off the last ball. Two runs off the over.
England 136/5 after 51 overs
Bowling change. Shami into the attack. On strike is Buttler.
No runs off the first two balls. FOUR. Buttler gets a boundary off the third ball towards deep mid-wicket. No runs off next three balls. Four off the over.
England 134/5 after 50 overs
Ashwin will continue. On strike is Buttler.
Buttler gets a single off the first ball towards deep point. No runs off the next five balls. Only a single off the over.
England 130/5 after 49 overs
Sharma will continue. On strike is Buttler.
No runs off first three balls. FOUR. Outside edge of Buttler’s bat and the ball runs through slips for a boundary. Three runs off the fifth ball. Those three runs takes England lead past hundred. No runs by Stokes off the last ball. Seven off the over.
England 129/5 after 48 overs
Ashwin to continue. On strike is Stokes.
Maiden over.
England 122/5 after 47 overs
Sharma will bowl. On strike is Stokes.
No runs off first three balls. FOUR. Stokes plays a handsome shot down the ground for a boundary. No runs off the fifth ball. OUT. Stokes plays the last ball towards mid-one and is off for a quick single. Shami throws the ball towards the batting end amd gets a direct hit. Root is run out.
England 122/5 after 46 overs
WICKET! Root run-out Shami 48 (88)
Ashwin will continue. On strike is Stokes. Two slips and a forward short leg.
No runs off the first two ball as Stokes extends his legs and plays a good solid front foot defensive shot. Stokes leaves the third ball for the wicketkeeper. Batsman defends the fourth ball. Stokes gets a single off the fifth ball towards square leg. No runs off the last ball. A single off the ball.
England 118/4 after 45 overs