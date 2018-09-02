ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 3: Jos Buttler half century gives England the edge

Here are the top moments from Day 3 of the fourth Test match between England and India being played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Cook and Jennings gave England a stable start taking the score up to 24 runs after 12 overs. Bumrah was then introduced back into the attack and got the breakthrough in his second over. He sent down a ball that moved away off the seam nicking an edge off Cook’s willow before flying to Rahul at second slip. Rahul almost dropped it as he juggled with the ball before finally holding onto the rebound. (Image – Reuters) 2/10 England promoted Moeen Ali to number three but the experiment backfired when K L Rahul took a stunning catch to dismiss him off an Ishant Sharma delivery. England were down to 33/2 at that point. (Image - Reuters) 3/10 Keaton Jennings who was left embarrassed by a stunning Bumrah delivery in the first innings, put up a good display adding 36 runs from 87 balls before Shami got him out LBW in the 32nd over. Shami sent down a back of a length delivery that stayed low creeping under the bat to catch him plumb. The umpires called for lunch at the fall of the wicket with the score reading 92/3. (Image – AP) 4/10 Shami completed the over in style after lunch as he cleaned up Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck with an absolute peach. He sent down an inswinger which forced its way through Bairstow’s defence to send the leg stump flying. (Image – Reuters) 5/10 England captain Joe Root too could not stay in the middle for long after Lunch as he was run out in spectacular fashion by Mohammed Shami. (Image - Reuters ) 6/10 England all-rounder Ben Stokes toiled hard for his 48 runs. He put up a small but important partnership of 56 runs with Jos Buttler. (Image - Reuters) 7/10 Ashwin finally dismissed Stokes. The left-handed batsman edged a delivery by the off-spinner to Ajinkya Rahane at first slip. (Image - Reuters) 8/10 Jos Buttler batted superbly at the other end as he completed his ninth Test fifty. His innings helped England to cross the lead of 200. He was eventually dismissed on 69 by Ishant Sharma as the tall pacer trapped him in front of the wickets. (Image - Reuters) 9/10 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant receives medical attention for a minor injury that he sustained late on Day 3. (Image - Reuters) 10/10 Adil Rashid and Sam Curran fought hard to put up a 27-run partnership to take England lead beyond 250. Rashid was eventually dismissed on the last ball of the day by Shami. (Image - Reuters ) First Published on Sep 2, 2018 12:43 pm