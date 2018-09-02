ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 3: Jos Buttler half century gives England the edge

Cook and Jennings gave England a stable start taking the score up to 24 runs after 12 overs. Bumrah was then introduced back into the attack and got the breakthrough in his second over. He sent down a ball that moved away off the seam nicking an edge off Cook’s willow before flying to Rahul at second slip. Rahul almost dropped it as he juggled with the ball before finally holding onto the rebound. (Image – Reuters)