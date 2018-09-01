App
Sep 01, 2018 11:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 3 Highlights: England lead by 233 runs

Catch all the Highlights from Day 3 of the 4th Test between England and India being played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton.

highlights

  • Aug 30, 04:21 PM (IST)

    For the full match scorecard click here

  • Sep 01, 11:10 PM (IST)

    Join us tomorrow for the Live coverage of Day 4. Thank you so much for joining us.

    Till then Good-Night!  

  • Sep 01, 11:08 PM (IST)

    Another shared session for both the teams. Runs for England and Wickets for India. But England has managed to get a health lead of 233 runs. India need two more wickets to wrap England innings which they will try to do early in the day tomorrow. The match is nicely poised. 

  • Sep 01, 11:06 PM (IST)

    That wicket also ends the action of Day 2. It is STUMPS. 

  • Sep 01, 11:05 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 11:05 PM (IST)

    Shami will bowl on strike is Curran.

    Curran gets a single down the third man off the second ball. No runs off the third and fourth ball. OUT. Rashid gets an outside edge off the fifth ball and Pant takes an easy catch. It is out.

    England 260/8 after 91.5 overs

  • Sep 01, 11:04 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Rashid c Pant b Shami 11 (22)

  • Sep 01, 11:00 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 11:00 PM (IST)

    Bowling change. Ashwin into the attack. On strike is Rashid.

    No runs off the over.  Maiden over.

    England 259/7 after 91 overs

  • Sep 01, 10:58 PM (IST)

    Shami will continue. On strike is Curran.

    Curran gets a single off the first ball. FOUR. Rashid gets a boundary off the second ball towards backward point.  A single off the third ball. No runs off the next three balls.  

    England 259/7 after 90 overs

  • Sep 01, 10:52 PM (IST)

    Sharma will continue. Rashid on strike.

    No runs by Rashid off the first two balls. Rashid flicks the third ball towards fine leg for a single. No runs off the fourth and fifth ball.  One BYE off the last ball.

    England 253/7 after 89 overs

  • Sep 01, 10:50 PM (IST)

    Sanjay Manjrekar is optimistic of India's chances. 

  • Sep 01, 10:48 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 10:47 PM (IST)

    Bowling change. Shami into the attack. On strike is Curran.

    Curran starts off with a single towards mid-off. No runs by Rahsid off the second ball. Rashid gets a single off the third ball towards fine leg. No runs by Curran off the fourth and fifth ball.  FOUR. Curran ends the over in style as he flashes his blade and the ball runs towards third man for boundary. Six off the over.

    England 251/7 after 88 overs

  • Sep 01, 10:42 PM (IST)

    Shami will continue. On strike is Adil Rashid.

    No runs by Rashid off the first four balls.  FOUR. Rashid flicks the last ball towards on-side for a boundary. Four off the over.

    England 245/7 after 87 overs

  • Sep 01, 10:39 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 10:36 PM (IST)

    Jasprit Bumrah continues on strike is Sam Curran. Three slips.

    No runs off first three balls. FOUR. Curran gets a boundary off the fifth ball. FOUR. Four more to Sam Curran. No runs off the last ball. Eight off the over.

    England 241/7 after 86 overs

  • Sep 01, 10:31 PM (IST)

    Another bowling change. Ishant Sharma into the attack. On strike is Curran.

    Curran plays the first ball through point for a single. Buttler drives the second ball and gets two runs. No runs off the third ball. Buttler drives the fourth ball and gets a single. Curran plays the fifth ball towards mid-on and takes a quick single. OUT. Buttler is trapped in front of the wicket on the last ball. He goes for the review, but no use. He has to depart.

    England 233/7 after 85 overs

  • Sep 01, 10:31 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Buttler lbw b Sharma 69 (122) 

  • Sep 01, 10:24 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 10:23 PM (IST)

    Bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah into the attack.

    No runs off the over. Bumrah starts with a Maiden.  

    England 228/6 after 84 overs

  • Sep 01, 10:23 PM (IST)

  • Sep 01, 10:18 PM (IST)

    New ball has been taken. But Ashwin will continue. On strike is Buttler.

    Buttler gets a single off first ball. No runs by Curran off next four balls. FOUR. Curran drive the last ball through covers for a boundary. Top shot. Five off the over.

    England 228/6 after 83 overs

  • Sep 01, 10:15 PM (IST)

    Pandya continues. On strike is Buttler.

    Buttler gets a single off second ball towards square leg. Curran gets a single off third ball towards backward square leg. Buttler gets a single off the fourth ball. No runs off the fifth ball. Curran gets two runs off the last ball.  Five off the over.

    England 223/6 after 82 overs

  • Sep 01, 10:09 PM (IST)

    New Ball not taken .Ashwin continues. On strike is Curran.

    No runs off the over.  Maiden over

    England 218/6 after 81 overs

  • Sep 01, 10:07 PM (IST)

    NEW BALL is now due. 

  • Sep 01, 10:06 PM (IST)

    Pandya will continue. On strike is Buttler.

    No runs off the first two balls. FOUR. Buttler plays a handsome cover drive on third ball. No runs off the next three balls. Four off the over.

    England 218/6 after 80 overs

  • Sep 01, 10:04 PM (IST)
  • Sep 01, 10:03 PM (IST)

    Ashwin will continue. On strike is Curran.

    No runs off the over. Maiden over.

    England 214/6 after 79 overs

