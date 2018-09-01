ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 3 Highlights: England lead by 233 runs

Live now
For the full match scorecard click here.
WICKET! Rashid c Pant b Shami 11 (22)
WICKET! Buttler lbw b Sharma 69 (122)
FIFTY up by Buttler! 52 (97)
WICKET! Stokes c Rahane b Ashwin 30 (110)
WICKET! Root run-out Shami 48 (88)
WICEKT! Bairstow b Shami 0 (1)
WICKET! Jennings lbw b Shami 36 (87)
WICKET! Ali c Rahul b Ishant 9 (15)
WICKET! Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12 (39)
WICKET! Bumrah c Cook b Broad 6 (24)
WICKET! Ishant c Cook b Moeen 14 (27)
WICKET! Shami b Ali 0 (1)
WICKET! Ashwin b Ali 1 (7)
WICKET! Pandya c Root b Ali 4(5)
WICKET! Pant lbw Ali 0 (29)
WICKET! Rahane lbw b Stokes 11 (14)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 50 (100)
WICKET! Kohli c Cook b Curran 46 (71)
WICKET! Dhawan cButtler b Broad 25 (53)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Broad 19 (24)
WICKET! Curran b Ashwin 78 (136)
WICKET! Broad lbw Bumrah 17 (31)
FIFTY up for Curran! 53 (109)
WICKET! Rashid lbw Ishant 6 (14)
WICKET! Ali c Bumrah b Ali 40 (85)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Shami 23 (79)
WICKET ! Buttler c Kohli b Shmai 21 (24)
WICKET! Cook c Kohli b Pandya 17 (55)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 6 (16)
WICKET! Root lbw Ishant 4 (14)
WICKET! Jennings lbw Bumrah 0 (4)
Playing 11
England win the toss and chose to bat
Pitch Report
Another shared session for both the teams. Runs for England and Wickets for India. But England has managed to get a health lead of 233 runs. India need two more wickets to wrap England innings which they will try to do early in the day tomorrow. The match is nicely poised.
That wicket also ends the action of Day 2. It is STUMPS.
Shami will bowl on strike is Curran.
Curran gets a single down the third man off the second ball. No runs off the third and fourth ball. OUT. Rashid gets an outside edge off the fifth ball and Pant takes an easy catch. It is out.
England 260/8 after 91.5 overs
WICKET! Rashid c Pant b Shami 11 (22)
Bowling change. Ashwin into the attack. On strike is Rashid.
No runs off the over. Maiden over.
England 259/7 after 91 overs
Shami will continue. On strike is Curran.
Curran gets a single off the first ball. FOUR. Rashid gets a boundary off the second ball towards backward point. A single off the third ball. No runs off the next three balls.
England 259/7 after 90 overs
Sharma will continue. Rashid on strike.
No runs by Rashid off the first two balls. Rashid flicks the third ball towards fine leg for a single. No runs off the fourth and fifth ball. One BYE off the last ball.
England 253/7 after 89 overs
Sanjay Manjrekar is optimistic of India's chances.
Bowling change. Shami into the attack. On strike is Curran.
Curran starts off with a single towards mid-off. No runs by Rahsid off the second ball. Rashid gets a single off the third ball towards fine leg. No runs by Curran off the fourth and fifth ball. FOUR. Curran ends the over in style as he flashes his blade and the ball runs towards third man for boundary. Six off the over.
England 251/7 after 88 overs
Shami will continue. On strike is Adil Rashid.
No runs by Rashid off the first four balls. FOUR. Rashid flicks the last ball towards on-side for a boundary. Four off the over.
England 245/7 after 87 overs
Jasprit Bumrah continues on strike is Sam Curran. Three slips.
No runs off first three balls. FOUR. Curran gets a boundary off the fifth ball. FOUR. Four more to Sam Curran. No runs off the last ball. Eight off the over.
England 241/7 after 86 overs
Another bowling change. Ishant Sharma into the attack. On strike is Curran.
Curran plays the first ball through point for a single. Buttler drives the second ball and gets two runs. No runs off the third ball. Buttler drives the fourth ball and gets a single. Curran plays the fifth ball towards mid-on and takes a quick single. OUT. Buttler is trapped in front of the wicket on the last ball. He goes for the review, but no use. He has to depart.
England 233/7 after 85 overs
WICKET! Buttler lbw b Sharma 69 (122)
Bowling change. Jasprit Bumrah into the attack.
No runs off the over. Bumrah starts with a Maiden.
England 228/6 after 84 overs
New ball has been taken. But Ashwin will continue. On strike is Buttler.
Buttler gets a single off first ball. No runs by Curran off next four balls. FOUR. Curran drive the last ball through covers for a boundary. Top shot. Five off the over.
England 228/6 after 83 overs
Pandya continues. On strike is Buttler.
Buttler gets a single off second ball towards square leg. Curran gets a single off third ball towards backward square leg. Buttler gets a single off the fourth ball. No runs off the fifth ball. Curran gets two runs off the last ball. Five off the over.
England 223/6 after 82 overs
New Ball not taken .Ashwin continues. On strike is Curran.
No runs off the over. Maiden over
England 218/6 after 81 overs
NEW BALL is now due.
Pandya will continue. On strike is Buttler.
No runs off the first two balls. FOUR. Buttler plays a handsome cover drive on third ball. No runs off the next three balls. Four off the over.
England 218/6 after 80 overs
Ashwin will continue. On strike is Curran.
No runs off the over. Maiden over.
England 214/6 after 79 overs