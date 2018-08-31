ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 2 LIVE: Curran gets Kohli's wicket, Pujara completes his fifty

Live now
Aug 31, 2018 07:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
For the full match scorecard click here.
WICKET! Rahane lbw b Stokes 11 (14)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 50 (100)
WICKET! Kohli c Cook b Curran 46 (71)
WICKET! Dhawan cButtler b Broad 25 (53)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Broad 19 (24)
WICKET! Curran b Ashwin 78 (136)
WICKET! Broad lbw Bumrah 17 (31)
FIFTY up for Curran! 53 (109)
WICKET! Rashid lbw Ishant 6 (14)
WICKET! Ali c Bumrah b Ali 40 (85)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Shami 23 (79)
WICKET ! Buttler c Kohli b Shmai 21 (24)
WICKET! Cook c Kohli b Pandya 17 (55)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 6 (16)
WICKET! Root lbw Ishant 4 (14)
WICKET! Jennings lbw Bumrah 0 (4)
Playing 11
England win the toss and chose to bat
Pitch Report
Stokes will continue. On strike is Rahane.
FOUR. Rahane drives the first ball for boundary. Top shot. No runs off the next three balls. OUT. Stoke traps Rahane in front of the wicket on fifth ball. Umpire gives that as OUT. Rahane goes for the review. Review shows that it is OUT. But front foot was in doubt. Rahane has to go. Rishabh Pant replaces Rahane. He leaves the last ball for the wicketkeeper. Four runs and wicket.
India 161/4 after 47 overs
WICKET! Rahane lbw b Stokes 11 (14)
Curran will continue. On strike is Rahane.
Rahane gets a single off the first ball towards point. No runs by Pujara off the remaining five balls. A single off the over.
India 157/3 after 46 overs
Stokes will continue. On strike is Rahane.
DROP CHANCE. Rahane gets an edge on the first ball but is safe. He manages to get a single. NO BALL. Stokes over steps. No runs by Pujara off the remaining balls. Two runs off the over.
India 156/3 after 45 overs
Curran will continue. On strike is Rahane.
Rahane gets a single off the first ball towards backward point. Pujara gets a single off the third ball towards backward square leg. Rahane gets a quick single off the fifth ball. No runs off the last ball. Three off the over.
India 154/3 after 44 overs
Bowling change. Ben stokes into the attack. On strike is Pujara.
NO BALL. Stokes starts with a no ball. FOUR. Pujara gets an outside edge and the ball rushes through the gap between the wicketkeeper and first slip. No runs off the remaining balls. Five of the over.
India 151/3 after 43 overs
FIFTY up for Pujara! 50 (100)
Curran will continue. On strike is Kohli.
OUT. Kohli edges the first ball of the over and the ball flies to Alastair Cook standing at first slip. Cook goes down for the catch and pouches the ball comfortably. Kohli has to go. Ajinkya Rahane repleaces Kohli. Rahane is off the mark straight away as he manages to take a single. Pujara takes a single off the third ball towards square leg. That single brings fifty. Rahane gets two runs towards third man off the fourth ball. No runs off fifth and sixth ball. Wicket and four runs off the over.
India 146/3 after 42 overs
WICKET! Kohli c Cook b Curran 46 (71)
Ali to continue. Kohli on strike.
No runs off the first ball. Kohli drives the second ball and manages to get a single. Pujara plays the third ball towards mid-wicket for another single. No runs off fourth and fifth ball. Kohli is beaten on the fifth ball. Kohli drives the last ball towards mid-on for a single. Three off the over.
India 142/2 after 41 overs
Bowling change. Sam Curran into the attack. Three slips.
Huge appeal for LBW on the first ball but umpire gives that as NOT OUT. England choose not to review it. No runs off the next four balls. FOUR. Pujara ends the over in style. Handsome cover dive for a boundary. Four off the over.
India 139/2 after 40 overs
Ali will continue. On strike is Kohli.
No runs off the first ball. Kohli gets a single off the second ball towards deep cover. No runs off third and fourth ball. Kohli plays a late cut off the fifth ball and the batsmen run three. Kohli goes on the back foot and defends the last ball. Four off the over.
India 135/2 after 39 overs
Broad will continue. On strike is Kohli.
No runs off the first ball. Kohli plays the second ball through square leg for two runs. No runs off third and fourth ball. Kohli gets a single towards sweeper cover on fifth ball. No runs off the last ball. Three runs off the over.
India 131/2 after 38 overs
Ali will bowl to Pujara.
Two runs off the third ball. A single towards mid-wicket on fourth ball. FOUR. Kohli stretches his front foot for the fifth ball and Kohli gets a thick outside edge of his bat. But the ball finds the gap between the wicketkeeper and the man at the slip. Kohli survives. Kohli tickles the last ball towards fine leg and batsmen cross for three runs. Ten off the over.
India 128/2 after 37 overs
Broad will bowl to Kohli.
No run off the first ball. FOUR. Kohli punches the second ball down the ground for boundary. Top shot by Kohli. Something close to what Tendulkar used to do. No runs off the third ball. Kohli misses the fourth ball as it just leaves the batsman and goes to the wicketkeeper. Kohli is beaten again on the fifth ball. Repeat of action of fourth ball. Kohli just plays the lat ball towards cover.
India 118/2 after 36 overs
Ali will continue. On strike is Kohli.
Kohli drives the first ball for a single. No run off the second ball. Pujara gets a single off the third ball. Kohli punches the fourth ball towards mid-on for another single. No runs off fifth and sixth ball. Three off the over.
India 114/2 after 34 overs
Broad will continue. On strike is Pujara. Three slips in place.
No runs off the first ball. FOUR. Pujara plays a late cut on the second ball and the ball flies over the slip cordon for a boundary. Pujara flashes his blade hard at that ball which makes the ball fly. Broad angles the next ball into the batsman and Pujara has no clue about that one. He is beaten. Pujara goes behind the fourth ball and defends it. Pujara leaves the fifth ball for the wicketkeeper. FOUR. Pujara cuts the last ball for boundary. Eight off the over.
India 111/2 after 33 overs
Moeen Ali will from the other end. On strike is Virat Kohli. A slip and a forward short leg.
No runs off first two balls. Kohli takes a single mid-on on third ball. For the last ball Pujara rocks back and cuts the ball and manages to take a single. Two off the over.
India 103/2 after 33 overs
Stuart Broad will bowl the first over after lunch. On strike in Virat Kohli. Three slips in place.
No run off the first ball. Kohli wanted a single from the second ball but Pujara turns down the opportunity. Kohli was one third of his way down the wicket. Kohli shoulders arms to the third ball. Kohli plays fourth balls towards cover and steals a quick single. No runs off fifth and sixth ball.
India 101/2 after 32 overs
Post lunch session is about to get underway.
And that is lunch on Day 2. Shared session between the two teams. Broad took two early wickets. Since then, Kohli and Pujara steadied the Indian innings. 87 runs scored in that session. Join us in forty minutes for the second session.
Bowling change. Moeen Ali into the attack. A slip and a forward short leg.
Pujara defends the over. No runs .
India 100/2 after 31 overs
Rashid will continue. On strike is Kohli.
Kohli gets a single off the fourth ball towards extra cover. Pujara manages a single off the last ball toards cover. Two off the over.
India 100/2 after 30 overs
Jennings will continue.
Kohli gets a single off the second ball towards square leg. Pujara manages two runs of the last ball. Three off the over.
India 98/2 after 29 overs
Another bowling change. Abdul Rashid into the attack. On strike is Kohli.
Kohli gets two runs off the second ball towards extra cover. A single off the fifth ball towards mid-wicket. Pujara just leaves the last ball of the over. Three runs.
India 95/2 after 28 overs