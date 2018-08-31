ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 2 LIVE: Ali scalps Ishant; India trail by 19 runs

Live now
Aug 31, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
For the full match scorecard click here.
WICKET! Ishant c Cook b Moeen 14 (27)
WICKET! Shami b Ali 0 (1)
WICKET! Ashwin b Ali 1 (7)
WICKET! Pandya c Root b Ali 4(5)
WICKET! Pant lbw Ali 0 (29)
WICKET! Rahane lbw b Stokes 11 (14)
FIFTY up for Pujara! 50 (100)
WICKET! Kohli c Cook b Curran 46 (71)
WICKET! Dhawan cButtler b Broad 25 (53)
WICKET! Rahul lbw Broad 19 (24)
WICKET! Curran b Ashwin 78 (136)
WICKET! Broad lbw Bumrah 17 (31)
FIFTY up for Curran! 53 (109)
WICKET! Rashid lbw Ishant 6 (14)
WICKET! Ali c Bumrah b Ali 40 (85)
WICKET! Stokes lbw b Shami 23 (79)
WICKET ! Buttler c Kohli b Shmai 21 (24)
WICKET! Cook c Kohli b Pandya 17 (55)
WICKET! Bairstow c Pant b Bumrah 6 (16)
WICKET! Root lbw Ishant 4 (14)
WICKET! Jennings lbw Bumrah 0 (4)
Playing 11
England win the toss and chose to bat
Pitch Report
For the full match scorecard click here.
Pujara taps the first ball into the cover region and hesitates before calling for the run. Ishant connects well with a sweep on the 3rd delivery sending the ball racing through square leg for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Ishant lunges forward to defend but only manages to get a slight edge on it as the ball deflects off his thigh pad and goes up in the air towards Cook at short leg. Cook manages to get a hand to it sending the ball up in the air before holding onto it safely at the second attempt. Ishant waits at the crease for a long time before walking back, he isn’t convinced it’s an edge but there aren’t any reviews available. Jasprit Bumrah walks out to bat now.
India 227/9 after 71 overs.
WICKET! Ishant c Cook b Moeen 14 (27)
Rashid is bowling at 115 kph now and Ishant only just manages to slice the first ball for a single. Pujara then sends the next delivery to long-on for another single. Ishant manages to play out the over without taking any runs. India trail by 24 runs now.
India 222/8 after 70 overs.
Pujara plays out the first four deliveries before getting down the pitch and taking advantage of the field changes by launching the 5th delivery over midwicket for a FOUR. He looks for a single on the last delivery but Ali sends down a faster ball and Pujara is hurried into the shot. That leaves Ishant on strike for the next over.
India 220/8 after 69 overs.
Adil Rashid comes back into the attack. Pujara punches the first delivery wide of mid-on for a single on the first delivery. Rashid has 5 deliveries to bowl at Ishant now and we’re sure to see him slip in the googly somewhere in the over. Ishant gets down and sweeps at the 2nd delivery for a couple. Rashid raps him on the pads with the next delivery but the umpire turns down the appeals. Ishant then manages to defend the last two deliveries to see out the over.
India 216/8 after 68 overs.
Pujara is playing a superb innings here as he gets on the back foot and plays a late cut to send the 4th delivery past backward point for FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single on the 5th delivery. Ishant does enough to survive the last delivery. 5 runs from that over.
India 213/8 after 67 overs.
Pujara plays out the first 4 deliveries before rotating strike with a single on the 5th delivery. England have three slips and a gully in place for the last delivery but Ishant survives with a block off the front foot.
India 208/8 after 66 overs.
Moeen Ali continues and Pujara gets down the pitch and drives the 2nd delivery wide of mid-off for a single. Ishant then lifts the next delivery over mid-off for three runs. Pujara rocks back and connects with a pull on the 4th delivery for another single. 4 runs off the over. Every run is crucial for India at this stage as they trail by 39 runs.
India 207/8 after 65 overs.
Anderson hits Pujara on the back of the helmet with a bouncer from round the wicket. Pujara was late to duck and that’s the second time today that he has been hit. Anderson goes short again and this time Pujara guides it to backward point for a couple. Anderson sticks to short balls through the over and Pujara rotates strike on the 5th delivery by tucking it to the leg side for a single. Ishant lets the last one sail back to the keeper.
India 202/8 after 64 overs.
Moeen Ali is on a hat-trick but Ishant plays a forward blunt to deny him on the first delivery. The field is set tight and Ishant sweeps at the next delivery which hits Broad’s heel at short leg. Ali sends the 3rd delivery a bit fuller and Ishant gets off the mark with a FOUR as he connects with a sweep. Just the 4 runs from the over.
India 199/8 after 63 overs.
Anderson will bowl to Pujara.
Six dots on the trot. Anderson did not give Pujara any room to score. Ishant Sharma will be on strike for Ali’s hat-trick ball.
India 195/8 after 62 overs
Ali will continue. On strike is Pujara.
Pujara gets a single off the first ball. No runs by Ashwin off the next three balls. OUT. Ashwin is bowled by Ali. Aswhin went for a reverse sweep and his bowled. Mohammed Shami replaces Ashwin.OUT. Ali cleans Shami off the last ball of the over.Ali gets two wickets in the over and he will be on a hat trick.
India 195/8 after 61 overs
WICKET! Shami Ali 0 (1)
WICKET! Ashwin b Ali 1 (7)
Anderson will bowl. On strike is Pujara.
Pujara gets a single off the third ball towards backward point. One BYE off the fifth ball. Pujara gets a single off the last ball of the over. Three off the over.
India 194/6 after 60 overs
Ail will continue. On strike is Pujara.
Pujara gets a single off the first ball. No runs off the second ball. OUT Pandya is caught by Root on third ball. Pandya’s short stay at the crease comes to an end. Ravi Ashwin replaces Pandya. Ashwin is off the mark straight away as he drives the fourth ball for a single. Pujara gets a single off the last ball.
India 191/6 after 59 overs
WICKET! Pandya c Root b Ali 4(5)
Anderson will bowl his first over after Tea. On strike is Pujara.
No runs by Pujara off the first four balls. Pujara cuts the fifth ball through point for two runs. He plays the last ball of the over towards on side and completes a quick single. Three off the over.
India 185/5 after 58 overs
Pandya defends the first ball. FOUR. Pandya sweeps the fifth ball of the over. No runs off the last ball.
India 185/5 after 57 overs
Hardik Pandya has come out to bat.
Action is about to get underway.
Join us in twenty minutes for the third session of Day 2.
It is Tea on Day 2. Again a shared session for both the teams.
Bowling change. Moeen Ali into the attack. Two slips in place.
No runs off the first three balls. OUT Rishab pant is trapped in front of the wickets on the fourth ball. Umpire raises his finger and sends Pant back. Pant’s struggles comes to an end. And umpires call for Tea.
India 181/5 after 56.4 overs
WICKET! Pant lbw Ali 0 (29)
Anderson will continue. On strike is Pujara.
No runs off the first two balls. Pujara defends the first two balls. Batsman leaves the third ball. Pujara cuts the fourth ball through backward point and gets a single. Pant tries to drive the fifth ball but misses it. He shoulders the arms to the last ball. Wicketkeeper misses to collect the ball and batsman cross for a single. Umpire signals that as Bye. Two off the over.
India 181/4 after 56 overs
Stokes to Pujara.
FOUR. Pujara drives the first ball through the covers for boundary. FOUR. Pujara plays the second ball off his hips towards fine leg for another boundary. Third ball hits Pujara’s pads but it is going down the leg side. Pujara pushes the fourth ball to cover and takes a single. No runs by Pant off the last two balls. He is yet to get off mark. Nine off the over.
India 179/4 after 55 overs