Aug 31, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ENG vs IND 4th Test, Day 2 LIVE: Ali scalps Ishant; India trail by 19 runs

Catch all the Live action from Day 2 of the 4th Test between England and India being played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton.

highlights

  • Aug 30, 04:21 PM (IST)

    For the full match scorecard click here

  • Aug 31, 09:36 PM (IST)

    Pujara taps the first ball into the cover region and hesitates before calling for the run. Ishant connects well with a sweep on the 3rd delivery sending the ball racing through square leg for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Ishant lunges forward to defend but only manages to get a slight edge on it as the ball deflects off his thigh pad and goes up in the air towards Cook at short leg. Cook manages to get a hand to it sending the ball up in the air before holding onto it safely at the second attempt. Ishant waits at the crease for a long time before walking back, he isn’t convinced it’s an edge but there aren’t any reviews available. Jasprit Bumrah walks out to bat now.

    India 227/9 after 71 overs.

  • Aug 31, 09:31 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Ishant c Cook b Moeen 14 (27)

  • Aug 31, 09:29 PM (IST)

    Rashid is bowling at 115 kph now and Ishant only just manages to slice the first ball for a single. Pujara then sends the next delivery to long-on for another single. Ishant manages to play out the over without taking any runs. India trail by 24 runs now.

    India 222/8 after 70 overs.

  • Aug 31, 09:27 PM (IST)

    Pujara plays out the first four deliveries before getting down the pitch and taking advantage of the field changes by launching the 5th delivery over midwicket for a FOUR. He looks for a single on the last delivery but Ali sends down a faster ball and Pujara is hurried into the shot. That leaves Ishant on strike for the next over.

    India 220/8 after 69 overs.

  • Aug 31, 09:24 PM (IST)

    Adil Rashid comes back into the attack. Pujara punches the first delivery wide of mid-on for a single on the first delivery. Rashid has 5 deliveries to bowl at Ishant now and we’re sure to see him slip in the googly somewhere in the over. Ishant gets down and sweeps at the 2nd delivery for a couple. Rashid raps him on the pads with the next delivery but the umpire turns down the appeals. Ishant then manages to defend the last two deliveries to see out the over.

    India 216/8 after 68 overs.

  • Aug 31, 09:20 PM (IST)

    Pujara is playing a superb innings here as he gets on the back foot and plays a late cut to send the 4th delivery past backward point for FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single on the 5th delivery. Ishant does enough to survive the last delivery. 5 runs from that over.

    India 213/8 after 67 overs.

  • Aug 31, 09:16 PM (IST)

    Pujara plays out the first 4 deliveries before rotating strike with a single on the 5th delivery. England have three slips and a gully in place for the last delivery but Ishant survives with a block off the front foot.

    India 208/8 after 66 overs.

  • Aug 31, 09:12 PM (IST)

    Moeen Ali continues and Pujara gets down the pitch and drives the 2nd delivery wide of mid-off for a single. Ishant then lifts the next delivery over mid-off for three runs. Pujara rocks back and connects with a pull on the 4th delivery for another single. 4 runs off the over. Every run is crucial for India at this stage as they trail by 39 runs.

    India 207/8 after 65 overs.

  • Aug 31, 09:08 PM (IST)

    Anderson hits Pujara on the back of the helmet with a bouncer from round the wicket. Pujara was late to duck and that’s the second time today that he has been hit. Anderson goes short again and this time Pujara guides it to backward point for a couple. Anderson sticks to short balls through the over and Pujara rotates strike on the 5th delivery by tucking it to the leg side for a single. Ishant lets the last one sail back to the keeper.

    India 202/8 after 64 overs.

  • Aug 31, 09:05 PM (IST)

    Moeen Ali is on a hat-trick but Ishant plays a forward blunt to deny him on the first delivery. The field is set tight and Ishant sweeps at the next delivery which hits Broad’s heel at short leg. Ali sends the 3rd delivery a bit fuller and Ishant gets off the mark with a FOUR as he connects with a sweep. Just the 4 runs from the over.

    India 199/8 after 63 overs.

  • Aug 31, 08:57 PM (IST)

    Anderson will bowl to Pujara.

    Six dots on the trot. Anderson did not give Pujara any room to score. Ishant Sharma will be on strike for Ali’s hat-trick ball.

    India 195/8 after 62 overs

  • Aug 31, 08:54 PM (IST)

    Ali will continue. On strike is Pujara.

    Pujara gets a single off the first ball. No runs by Ashwin off the next three balls. OUT. Ashwin is bowled by Ali. Aswhin went for a reverse sweep and his bowled. Mohammed Shami replaces Ashwin.OUT.  Ali cleans Shami off the last ball of the over.Ali gets two wickets in the over and he will be on a hat trick. 

    India 195/8 after 61 overs

  • Aug 31, 08:53 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Shami Ali 0 (1) 

  • Aug 31, 08:52 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Ashwin b Ali 1 (7) 

  • Aug 31, 08:48 PM (IST)

    Anderson will bowl. On strike is Pujara.

    Pujara gets a single off the third ball towards backward point. One BYE off the fifth ball. Pujara gets a single off the last ball of the over. Three off the over.

    India 194/6 after 60 overs

  • Aug 31, 08:43 PM (IST)

    Ail will continue. On strike is Pujara.

    Pujara gets a single off the first ball. No runs off the second ball.  OUT Pandya is caught by Root on third ball. Pandya’s short stay at the crease comes to an end. Ravi Ashwin replaces Pandya. Ashwin is off the mark straight away as he drives the fourth ball for a single. Pujara gets a single off the last ball.  

    India 191/6 after 59 overs

  • Aug 31, 08:39 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Pandya c Root b Ali 4(5)

  • Aug 31, 08:37 PM (IST)

    Anderson will bowl his first over after Tea. On strike is Pujara.

    No runs by Pujara off the first four balls. Pujara cuts the fifth ball through point for two runs. He plays the last ball of the over towards on side and completes a quick single. Three off the over.

    India 185/5 after 58 overs

  • Aug 31, 08:32 PM (IST)

    Pandya defends the first ball. FOUR. Pandya sweeps the fifth ball of the over. No runs off the last ball.

    India 185/5 after 57 overs

  • Aug 31, 08:31 PM (IST)

    Hardik Pandya has come out to bat. 

  • Aug 31, 08:30 PM (IST)

    Action is about to get underway. 

  • Aug 31, 08:25 PM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 08:18 PM (IST)

    Join us in twenty minutes for the third session of Day 2. 

  • Aug 31, 08:16 PM (IST)
  • Aug 31, 08:16 PM (IST)

    It is Tea on Day 2. Again a shared session for both the teams. 

  • Aug 31, 08:14 PM (IST)

    Bowling change. Moeen Ali into the attack. Two slips in place.

    No runs off the first three balls. OUT Rishab pant is trapped in front of the wickets on the fourth ball. Umpire raises his finger and sends Pant back. Pant’s struggles comes to an end. And umpires call for Tea.

    India 181/5 after 56.4  overs

  • Aug 31, 08:14 PM (IST)

    WICKET! Pant lbw Ali 0 (29) 

  • Aug 31, 08:09 PM (IST)

    Anderson will continue. On strike is Pujara.

    No runs off the first two balls. Pujara defends the first two balls. Batsman leaves the third ball. Pujara cuts the fourth ball through backward point and gets a single. Pant tries to drive the fifth ball but misses it. He shoulders the arms to the last ball. Wicketkeeper misses to collect the ball and batsman cross for a single. Umpire signals that as Bye.  Two off the over.

    India 181/4 after 56 overs

  • Aug 31, 08:05 PM (IST)

    Stokes to Pujara.

    FOUR. Pujara drives the first ball through the covers for boundary. FOUR. Pujara plays the second ball off his hips towards fine leg for another boundary. Third ball hits Pujara’s pads but it is going down the leg side. Pujara pushes the fourth ball to cover and takes a single. No runs by Pant off the last two balls. He is yet to get off mark. Nine off the over.

    India 179/4 after 55 overs

